Lynn Cullen Live - No president should have to debate an insurrectionist. (04-16-24)

Susan and Lynn talked about the Trump trial and whether or not Biden should debate Trump as the networks are asking. Lynn says Biden should not elevate Trump by agreeing. Both men have taken the presidential oath of office and one, Trump, has clearly subverted that oath to safeguard the constitution. No president should have to debate an insurrectionist. Also, choking is a thing in young peoples' sexual encounters. Unbelievable.

