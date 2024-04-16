 Lynn Cullen Live - No president should have to debate an insurrectionist. (04-16-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - No president should have to debate an insurrectionist. (04-16-24)

By

Susan and Lynn talked about the Trump trial and whether or not Biden should debate Trump as the networks are asking. Lynn says Biden should not elevate Trump by agreeing. Both men have taken the presidential oath of office and one, Trump, has clearly subverted that oath to safeguard the constitution. No president should have to debate an insurrectionist. Also, choking is a thing in young peoples' sexual encounters. Unbelievable.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

Next

Lynn Cullen Live - For once people were looking up, not down!!!! (04-10-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - For once people were looking up, not down!!!! (04-10-24)

Tags

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - For once people were looking up, not down!!!! (04-10-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - For once people were looking up, not down!!!! (04-10-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Eclipse, eclipse, eclipse. It's eclipsing everything else! (04-08-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Eclipse, eclipse, eclipse. It's eclipsing everything else! (04-08-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Grab bag kind of show (04-04-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Grab bag kind of show (04-04-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The horror show that is today's (or any day's) news (04-03-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The horror show that is today's (or any day's) news (04-03-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Does Wyoming exist? (04-02-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Does Wyoming exist? (04-02-24)
More »

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 10-16, 2024

Previous Issues

Eclipse at Carnegie Science Center
14 images

Eclipse at Carnegie Science Center

By Mars Johnson

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The horror show that is today's (or any day's) news (04-03-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The horror show that is today's (or any day's) news (04-03-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Pittsburgh’s top events: April 11-17

Pittsburgh’s top events:
April 11-17
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation