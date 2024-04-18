 Lynn Cullen Live - Biden's visit to Pittsburgh (04-18-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Biden's visit to Pittsburgh (04-18-24)

Lynn talked about a juror being dismissed in the Trump case and wondered why the jurors' identities aren't being better protected. Also, musings about Biden's visit to Pittsburgh yesterday and a report released in the UK questioning our approach to gender care for juveniles. Lynn decried the absence of sober reflection and questioning on an issue that has been so politicized, you're either pro-trans or a bigot, which doesn't help the kids who are suffering.

