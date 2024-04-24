 Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn talks about Summer Lee, Trump trail and pro-Hamas demonstrators, and more (04-24-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn talks about Summer Lee, Trump trail and pro-Hamas demonstrators, and more (04-24-24)

By

Lynn talked about Summer Lee's win in the primary, Trump's trial and whether or not the sheer stress of having to sit quietly, under the Judge's control, day after day, week after week, will stress Trump out enough to literally kill him. Also, Lynn voiced her fears that pro-Hamas demonstrators could disrupt the Democratic Convention in Chicago, as anti-war demonstrators did in 1968 and the nominee of a divided Democratic party (Joe Biden) would go on to lose, thus installing Donald Trump back into the Oval Office.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live - Increasing demonstrations against Israel on college campuses and the impact on Jewish students (04-23-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live - Increasing demonstrations against Israel on college campuses and the impact on Jewish students (04-23-24)

Tags

Lynn Cullen Live - Increasing demonstrations against Israel on college campuses and the impact on Jewish students (04-23-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Increasing demonstrations against Israel on college campuses and the impact on Jewish students (04-23-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Biden's visit to Pittsburgh (04-18-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Biden's visit to Pittsburgh (04-18-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump's worst nightmare...being at the mercy of others. (04-17-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump's worst nightmare...being at the mercy of others. (04-17-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - No president should have to debate an insurrectionist. (04-16-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - No president should have to debate an insurrectionist. (04-16-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - For once people were looking up, not down!!!! (04-10-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - For once people were looking up, not down!!!! (04-10-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)
More »

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 24-30, 2024

Previous Issues

Joe Biden Speaks at the United Steelworkers Headquarters
11 images

Joe Biden Speaks at the United Steelworkers Headquarters

By Mars Johnson

Lynn Cullen Live - Increasing demonstrations against Israel on college campuses and the impact on Jewish students (04-23-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Increasing demonstrations against Israel on college campuses and the impact on Jewish students (04-23-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Biden's visit to Pittsburgh (04-18-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Biden's visit to Pittsburgh (04-18-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Pittsburgh’s street trees are free upon request. So why do they often go to the city’s wealthiest residents?

Pittsburgh’s street trees are free upon request. So why do they often go to the city’s wealthiest residents?

By James Paul

Pittsburgh’s top events: April 25-May 1

Pittsburgh’s top events:
April 25-May 1
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation