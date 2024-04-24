Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn talks about Summer Lee, Trump trail and pro-Hamas demonstrators, and more (04-24-24)

Lynn talked about Summer Lee's win in the primary, Trump's trial and whether or not the sheer stress of having to sit quietly, under the Judge's control, day after day, week after week, will stress Trump out enough to literally kill him. Also, Lynn voiced her fears that pro-Hamas demonstrators could disrupt the Democratic Convention in Chicago, as anti-war demonstrators did in 1968 and the nominee of a divided Democratic party (Joe Biden) would go on to lose, thus installing Donald Trump back into the Oval Office.

