After a bumpy start (technically), Lynn had a wide-ranging show. Subjects included the Arizona Supreme Court reinstating a 160-year old abortion law, Trump trial coming up Monday, school shooter's parents being sentenced to 10-15 years for their role in not preventing the tragedy and internet traffic plummeting during the total eclipse because for once people were looking up, not down!!!!

