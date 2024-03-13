 Lynn Cullen Live - What is "smartphone-based childhood" doing to our kids (03-13-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - What is "smartphone-based childhood" doing to our kids (03-13-24)

Lynn started by bemoaning the fact that PNC Park was named best major league BB stadium in the country. She'd rather have a worse venue and the best TEAM in the country. Also, turns out male mammals are NOT generally larger than females. Only 45% of the time, in fact. Otherwise the sexes are the same or the girls are greater! Lynn spent the last half of the show talking about what a "smartphone-based childhood" is doing to our kids. It ain't good.

