Lynn Cullen Live - Cicadas taking the piss (03-19-24)

By

Lynn got everyone's attention by noting that cicadas release urine at a velocity that beats large mammals like elephants and horses, although those big guys certainly win in quantity. On a more serious note, she talked about the Summer Lee-Patel primary race and the surprising endorsement of the 14th Ward Democratic Committee of Patel. Other topics: Israel-Gaza, starvation in Sudan, Trump's inability to pay his bond and former Justice Breyer's warning to the current Supreme Court.

