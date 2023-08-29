Best 5 CBD Edibles of 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

CBD's popularity continues to soar in the fast-paced world of wellness and self-care. Its potential therapeutic benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC make it incredibly promising. CBD edibles have become the go-to consumption method for many. They’re a convenient and enjoyable way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine.

As of 2023, the market is flooded with various CBD edibles. And simply put, not all CBD edibles are created equal. That makes it essential for consumers to choose natural and safe products.

In this guide, we’ll present the top five CBD edibles of 2023. We carefully selected each based on quality, effectiveness, safety, and other factors we’ll mention later. Then, we’ll answer some commonly asked questions about CBD edibles.

Let’s start by highlighting the best 5 CBD edibles on the web:

Diamond CBD - Best CBD Edibles for Pain Management Chill Clouds - Best for Relaxation (And Maybe a Light Buzz) CBDfx - Best for Overall Wellness Benefits cbdMD - Best for Full-Spectrum CBD BATCH - Best for a Pure CBD Experience

Top CBD Edibles to Get a Discreet and Delicious High

Incorporating these natural CBD edibles into your daily routine may enhance your wellness journey. They’ll also provide a delightful experience for your taste buds.

1. Diamond CBD - Best CBD Edibles for Pain Management

Diamond CBD’s Yum Yum CBD Gummies are CBD isolate gummy bears. They’re a delightful treat with effects that include pain relief, anti-anxiety, and better sleep. Many users note that these CBD gummies are great for their pain management. As a CBD isolate, there’s also no fear of the effects of THC! It’s a THC-free formula.

Diamond CBD is a high-quality, well-known brand. As a research-intensive manufacturer, they put a major focus on quality.

We’re confident in saying they’re one of the innovators and pioneers of the industry. They’re also proud to provide the top 10 leading CBD isolate and delta-8 THC products on the market.

Expert Reviews

Diamond CBD has been featured across esteemed platforms like LA Weekly, Forbes, CNN, The Village Voice, High Times, and Leafly. With over 100,000 customers and over 10,000 five-star reviews, it’s no surprise that experts are weighing in.

Experts and well-known cannabis voices across the web share positive experiences from Diamond CBD. When it comes to CBD products, the Yum Yum CBD Gummies stand out.

Lab Reports

The lab reports from Diamond CBD’s third-party lab are thorough and comprehensive. When you head to the Lab Reports page on Diamond’s website, there’s a search function. Enter your product name, and you’ll see the latest lab results for that product. It’s fast and simple!

Pricing & Promotions

The 1,500 mg Gummy Bears Yum Yum CBD Gummies are usually $59.99. That’s only 40 cents per CBD gummy since there are 150 CBD gummies per container!

At the time of this review, Diamond CBD was offering a 50% off sale. So, our total was only $29.99! Diamond CBD offers discounts, promotions, and sales frequently. You’re likely to get a discount, too.

You may also Subscribe & Save to auto-ship CBD gummies monthly and secure free shipping and discounts every month.

Ingredients

Corn syrup

Sugar

White grape juice from concentrate

Gelatin

Citric acid

Sorbitol

Natural and artificial flavors

Carnauba wax

Artificial colors (red 40, yellow 5, blue 1)

Proprietary blend and CBD

Dosage Recommendation

A typical serving size is one gummy, which is 10 mg of CBD.

However, serving sizes vary by person! We recommend you start with half a CBD gummy. Gradually increase as you see fit. You’ll make the most of your CBD gummies this way and find the true sweet spot for your ideal dosage.

Side Effects

According to Diamond CBD, their gummies have no side effects. However, do note that mild side effects are possible with any CBD product. We recommend you start slowly and gradually build up the dosage to avoid any side effects.

Pros

Money-back guarantee

Tested rigorously through a third-party lab

Grown and manufactured in the USA

Non-GMO, with natural ingredients

Different strengths, flavors, and types of CBD edibles for varying preferences if gummy bears aren’t your thing!

Cons

Free shipping only for orders over a certain amount or for auto-ship orders

2. Chill Clouds - Best for Relaxation (And a Buzz)

Next up, Chill Clouds is a popular hemp brand with a website interface similar to Diamond CBD. The company’s mission is simple: help people unwind and relax with premium CBD edibles and other cannabinoid products.

Chill Clouds does things differently than most CBD brands.

Let’s look at these CBD gummies as an example. They don’t merely contain CBD – they also contain a whopping 1,000 mg of delta-8 THC!

That means 20 mg of delta-8 THC and 5 mg of CBD per gummy. Let’s learn more about these innovators and their CBD gummies.

Expert Reviews

Chill Clouds is featured across big names, including Gotham, High Times, CBS News, Leafly, Health.com, Forbes, and Seattle Weekly. The experts remark on Chill Clouds’ remarkable quality. The eco-friendly brand sets itself apart with GMO-free products with zero synthetics.

Lab Reports

Lab reports are readily available on each product page. The brand takes extra steps to ensure you can see the lab results easily. In order to provide high-quality products, Chill Clouds has each batch third-party tested.

Pricing & Promotions

The 1,250 mg CBD + D8 blend of Chill Extreme gummies are usually $95.99. That’s only 52 cents per gummy since there are 50 potent gummies per container.

At the time of this review, Chill Clouds was offering a 45% discount. So, our total was only $52.79! These promotions are common, so expect to find some sort of discount from Chill Clouds.

You may also Subscribe & Save to auto-ship gummies monthly and secure free shipping and discounts every month.

Ingredients

Light corn syrup (corn syrup, salt, vanilla)

Cane sugar

Water

Gelatine

Citric acid - ADM

Sorbitol powder

One or more of the following U.S.-certified colors: red #40, #3, yellow #5, blue #1, #6, and #2, and/or titanium dioxide

Modified starch

Vegetable gum

Acid

Less than 1/10 sodium benzoate potassium sorbate (as preservatives)

Natural and artificial flavors

Sweetener (maltodextrin, sucralose)

Organic hemp oil

100% coconut MCT oil

Propylene glycol

Propylparaben (preservative)

Hemp extract

Dosage Recommendation

A typical serving size is one gummy, which is 20 mg of delta-8 THC and 5 mg of CBD. These things pack a punch! We’d recommend starting with a quarter or a third of the gummy and gradually increasing if needed.

Everyone is different, so serving sizes vary. Even if you have a particularly high tolerance, you’ll find an ideal dosage with these extreme gummies.

Side Effects

Since delta-8 THC is psychoactive and can cause a high, there are potential side effects. Delta-8 products may cause paranoia, vomiting, tremors, anxiety, dizziness, and/or confusion. If you start small and gradually increase, you’re less likely to experience any side effects.

Pros

Frequent discounts and promotions

Customer service is readily available through phone and email

Organically grown, lab-tested, GMO-free, zero synthetics

Eco-friendly and committed to sustainability

Variety of products available to fit anyone’s preferences

Cons

Extensive product list may be confusing or overwhelming to some

3. CBDfx - Best for Overall Wellness Benefits

It was only a matter of time before the power of mushrooms became mainstream. And now, CBDfx offers a mushroom blend in its CBD gummies. The combination offers untapped wellness potential, including chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, maitake, turkey tail, and shiitake.

Plus, the black cherry flavor makes it easy to incorporate into your routine. It’s so tasty you forget you’re taking something for better health!

Expert Reviews

Pharmacists, doctors, and other experts weigh in on CBDfx’s CBD gummies. While they were hesitant due to the potential overpowering flavor of mushrooms, the flavor and texture are surprisingly sweet. Likewise, the gummies provide an ideal blend of wellness-boosting ingredients, from mushrooms to CBD. Experts agree it’s a worthwhile, high-quality product on the CBD market.

Lab Reports

The lab test for each item is on each product page. There’s also a dedicated Lab Reports page where you can see them all in one place.

CBDfx takes it a step further and gets products medically reviewed by professionals. These CBD gummies are verified for wellness and accuracy.

Pricing & Promotions

The 1,500 mg CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness from CBDfx are typically $54.99. However, there are frequent promotions that shave that price down!

Interestingly, the brand also offers Klarna partial payments. It’s perfect if you want to break that $54.99 up into four smaller payments instead!

Ingredients

Hemp extract

Organic turkey tail mushroom powder

Organic lion’s mane mushroom powder

Organic cordyceps mushroom powder

Organic chaga mushroom powder

Organic shiitake mushroom powder

Organic maitake mushroom powder

Organic red reishi mushroom powder

Organic cane sugar

Organic tapioca syrup

Purified water

Seaweed extract

Pectin

Trisodium citrate

Citric acid

Natural flavor

Natural color

Dosage Recommendation

There are 50 mg of broad-spectrum CBD and a 50 mg adaptogenic and nootropic mushroom blend per serving, which is one gummy. The container has 30 gummies, totaling 1,500 mg of CBD and 1,500 mg of powerful mushroom nutrients.

Side Effects

Side effects of these broad-spectrum CBD gummies are minimal and unlikely. That’s because they’re THC-free. With a blend of natural ingredients, you’ll be hard-pressed to find unpleasant side effects. However, they are possible. These side effects might include drowsiness, dry mouth, and changes in appetite. In some instances, you may feel lightheaded. The best solution to combat side effects is taking a smaller serving size.

Pros

Medically reviewed and cruelty-free

Impressive 60-day satisfaction guarantee

Solvent-free formula

Made in the USA

Utilizes the power of mushrooms alongside CBD for increased wellness

Cons

CBDfx’s broad-spectrum CBD gummies sell out fast, so they’re not always in stock

4. cbdMD - Best for Full-Spectrum CBD

Another esteemed name in the industry is none other than cbdMD. Pioneers of the market, their revolutionary THC-free broad-spectrum CBD formula put cbdMD at the forefront of innovation.

The brand continues to expand and improve. They now also offer delta-9 THC products. The chocolate mint-flavored full-spectrum CBD oil with THC is what caught our eye. They also offer a natural flavor.

Full-spectrum CBD edibles are easy to find, but only these full-spectrum CBD edibles are worth talking about.

Expert Reviews

cbdMD gets more than press coverage. GMP-certified, the brand is backed by the US Hemp Roundtable, the NPA (Natural Products Association), and Hemp Industries Association. The approval of these industry giants instills confidence in the quality of cbdMD’s products.

Lab Reports

There’s a dedicated COA/Lab Results page on cbdMD’s website. They’re also available on each product page for good measure. The brand tests all product batches at an ISO-accredited laboratory for quality control purposes.

Using the instructions on the Lab Results page, you can enter your product’s batch number and view its results. cbdMD even explains how to read a COA below for complete transparency.

Pricing & Promotions

cbdMD’s Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures are usually $89.99. However, at the time of this review, we were able to grab a 33% discount.

There’s also a Subscribe & Save option to save 25% off each month, free priority shipping, and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Ingredients

MCT oil

Full-spectrum CBD hemp extract (flowers and aerial parts)

Natural chocolate flavor

Organic mentha piperita (peppermint) oil

Dosage Recommendation

Each bottle contains 1,500 mg of CBD and 60 mg of THC. One dropper full of CBD oil is one serving, so there are 30 servings per bottle. That’s 50 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC per serving. However, as we state in each recommendation, individual serving sizes vary. Start with half a dropper and work your way up as you find what’s most comfortable.

This isn’t your typical CBD edible. Squeeze the oil under your tongue and hold it for 30 to 90 seconds before swallowing. You’ll optimize the effects and feel them faster.

Side Effects

Full-spectrum CBD oil is often well-tolerated. However, there may be mild side effects. These might include drowsiness and fatigue, reduced appetite, diarrhea, and/or dry mouth. We recommend you start with half a dropper (half a serving) and work your way up!

Pros

Medically reviewed brand with a reputation for high-quality CBD products

Comprehensive lab testing at an ISO 17025-certified lab

Made in the USA

GMP-compliant

A+ BBB rating

Cons

Prices may be higher compared to other brands

5. BATCH - Best for a Pure CBD Experience

Last but not least is a product that may not immediately come to mind when you think of CBD edibles. The full-spectrum CBD capsules from BATCH offer a convenient, different side to the edible spectrum. While you can’t chew them, you do still ingest them, so we say they count!

No taste and easy dosing also make these CBD capsules an easy addition to your wellness routine. BATCH even offers convenient how-tos so you can get the most out of their product.

And even though they’re full-spectrum CBD, they’re also THC-free. A THC-free formula can provide exactly what some users are after!

Expert Reviews

Something unique about BATCH is that medical experts are part of the process. Their medical advisory board consults with BATCH’s team to ensure product safety and quality.

On top of that, BATCH is featured across well-known platforms like Men’s Journal, Leafly, Discover, Healthline, The Observer, and Merry Jane. Experts have nothing but positive things to say!

Lab Reports

Since BATCH is the manufacturer from seed to doorstep, the brand goes to great lengths to ensure quality lab results. As the name implies, products are batch-tested. It’s these extra details that make us glad we got to try BATCH’s CBD products.

Pricing & Promotions

A one-time purchase of BATCH’s 1,500 mg CBD soft gels is $89.99. However, you can Subscribe & Save 25%, knocking the price to $67.49. Set the delivery frequency to every 30 or 60 days.

Ingredients

Organic hemp seed oil

Raw hemp extract (aerial parts)

Organic lemon oil

Organic orange oil

Original terpene blend

Gelatin softgel

Dosage Recommendation

A serving is one 25 mg CBD softgel. With 60 soft gels per bottle, that’s a one-month or even two-month supply! It all depends on how frequently you take them. Take a soft gel once or twice a day to experience compounding benefits.

Side Effects

As BATCH’s full-spectrum 1,500 mg CBD soft gels contain zero THC, there’s little chance of side effects. Everyone is different, though, so mild side effects may occur.

Pros

Organic, vegan, non-GMO

Third-party lab-tested

Shipped in biodegradable, sustainable packaging

Terpene blend may enhance the entourage effect even without THC

Locally sourced Wisconsin hemp

Cons

No additional flavors are available, only natural

What Are CBD Edibles?

CBD edibles are consumable products infused with the cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD). These edibles offer a simple and discreet way to consume CBD. They also provide potential therapeutic benefits without the mind-altering effects of THC.

CBD edibles are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and consistent serving sizes. They’re also popular because the market offers a wide variety of types, flavors, and strengths.

What Are the Types of CBD Edibles?

There are many types of CBD edibles. With countless flavors and strengths, there is an edible CBD product out there for everyone! The most common types of CBD edibles are:

CBD gummies

Oils

Softgels

Chocolates

Cookies

Brownies

Chewy taffies

Gums

Hard candies

Teas/other beverages

How Do CBD Edibles Work?

When you ingest a CBD edible, it is processed by your digestive system. There, it gets absorbed into the bloodstream. And from there, it travels throughout the body, interacting with your endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The ECS is a complex network of receptors across your tissues and organs. They’re also on cells that are crucial in maintaining balance and regulating various physiological processes.

CBD interacts with the ECS, potentially promoting relaxation, calmness, and overall well-being.

Plus, CBD edibles provide a longer-lasting effect than other methods of CBD consumption, like vaping or smoking. That’s because CBD is released into the bloodstream over time. The slow release may offer sustained relief for those that seek a more extended duration of effects.

Things to Consider When Buying CBD Edibles

It's crucial to consider several factors to ensure you're getting reliable, high-quality CBD edibles. Let’s look at the main characteristics of a trustworthy CBD brand.

1. Brand Reputation

Look for brands with a strong reputation within the CBD industry. A reputable brand should have positive customer feedback, a history of satisfied clients, and a commitment to providing quality products. Research the brand's background, mission, and values to gauge its trustworthiness.

2. Transparency and Safety

A reliable CBD edible brand is transparent about its sourcing, manufacturing processes, and ingredients. They should provide clear information about the hemp source, extraction methods, and any additional ingredients used in the edibles. Additionally, reputable brands will have third-party lab testing reports readily available to verify the potency and safety of their products.

3. Price Range

While price shouldn't be the sole determining factor, it's essential to consider. Extremely cheap products may indicate low-quality or inadequate CBD content.

On the other hand, exorbitantly priced items don’t always guarantee superior quality. Aim for a brand that offers fair pricing while maintaining product integrity.

4. Lab Test Results

One of the most critical aspects of a reliable CBD edible brand is the availability of lab test results. Reputable brands conduct third-party lab tests on their products to verify CBD potency. It also ensures the edibles are free of contaminants, pesticides, and heavy metals. Accessible lab reports instill confidence in the product's quality and transparency.

5. Customer Reviews

Customer reviews and testimonials can offer valuable insights into a brand's CBD edibles. See what customers say about their experiences by browsing reviews on the brand’s website and third-party platforms. Positive reviews and feedback indicate that the brand's edibles are effective and reliable.

6. Expert Reviews

In addition to customer reviews, look for expert opinions and reviews from reputable sources within the CBD industry. Expert reviews can provide further insights into the product's quality, effectiveness, and overall reputation.

7. Pros & Cons

Finally, consider the pros and cons of each CBD edible a brand offers. Look for edibles that align with your preferences. These might include flavor options, dosages, and the types of edibles you prefer. Assess each product's potential benefits and drawbacks to make an informed decision.

It helps to write it down on a list. Fortunately, we already did the research for you! Browse the pros, cons, and other factors we use for CBD edibles above in our recommendations.

Best CBD Edibles FAQs

Do CBD Edibles Work for Anxiety?

CBD has shown potential for managing anxiety in some individuals. The compound interacts with our endocannabinoid system (ECS). Our ECS plays a role in regulating stress responses and our mood, so it’s essential!

Many users report feeling calmer and more relaxed after consuming CBD edibles. However, individual responses may vary. Reach out to a healthcare professional before using CBD for anxiety or any other medical condition.

Are CBD Edibles Safe to Take?

CBD edibles are considered safe when sourced from reputable brands and consumed appropriately. High-quality CBD edibles undergo third-party lab testing to ensure they’re free of pollutants and harmful substances.

However, users may experience mild side effects like drowsiness, dry mouth, or changes in appetite. To ensure safety, start with a low dose and monitor your body's response.

How Much CBD Can I Take in the Beginning?

The appropriate CBD dosage varies from person to person. It depends on factors like body weight, metabolism, and individual sensitivity to CBD. As a general rule of thumb, it’s good to gradually increase until you achieve your desired results. A low dose, like 5 to 10 mg of CBD, is a great starting point.

What Are the Side Effects of CBD Edibles?

CBD edibles are well-tolerated by most, but some people may still experience mild side effects. These can include drowsiness, dry mouth, lightheadedness, or changes in appetite. High doses of CBD may lead to temporary drowsiness or gastrointestinal discomfort. It's crucial to pay attention to your body's response and adjust the dosage accordingly.

What Drugs Should Not Combine With CBD Edibles?

CBD may interact with certain medications, potentially affecting their efficacy or metabolism. It's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before combining CBD edibles with any prescription or over-the-counter medications. Specifically, individuals taking medications that carry a grapefruit warning should be cautious. That’s because CBD may affect the same enzymes in the liver.

Are CBD Edibles Legal?

Yes, CBD edibles are legal. They must contain under 0.3% delta-9 THC.

Bottom Line

Purchasing high-quality CBD edibles from a reliable brand is essential for a safe and enjoyable experience. Consider factors like brand reputation, transparency, lab test results, customer and expert reviews, pricing, and pros and cons.

Choose a reputable brand committed to quality, transparency, and safety. It ensures that your CBD edibles are natural, effective, and free of harmful contaminants. Likewise, make sure you stick to a routine. When you eat CBD edibles consistently, you optimize the results.