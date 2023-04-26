Best Dry Vaporizers: 5 Vapes for Dry Herb in 2023

Whether you are new to dry vaporizing, or you regularly vape dry flower, you will want the 411 on the hottest devices. More consumers are switching to dry vaping since it offers several advantages. Some believe that it is a healthier option than smoking flowers. Heating or combustion is necessary for activating specific cannabinoids, but more health conscious users want to avoid respiratory irritation or damage. Many consumers believe that vaporized flowers offer better flavor than burned flowers.

The following list features the best dry vaporizers of 2023. It features diverse devices that offer innovative ways to enjoy flowers.

Here are our favorites:

In the following section, we will take a closer look at each device and the reasons why it won in its category. Some are tech enhanced, others excel at reducing odors, and many feature a compact, user friendly design.

Best Dry Vaporizers in 2023

Best Overall Mini Dry Vaporizer: Pax Mini

Sleek and discreet, the Pax Mini just might become your ultimate travel gadget. It comes in two colors: silver and onyx colors. Its functionality and compact size are just a few of the reasons why this tiny powerhouse won in the category Best Mini Dry Vaporizer. It has two mouthpieces so you can decide if the flat or raised mouthpiece works best for you.

The battery lasts two hours, so you don’t have to worry about the power running down quickly. It includes an oven lid, charge cable and maintenance kit which makes this a cost effective and convenient vaping choice.

Best Dual Use Vaporizer: Pax Plus

If you enjoy vaping both dry flower and concentrates, this is the vaporizer for you! The dual use Pax Plus comes in four vibrant colors (sage, elderberry, periwinkle and onyx). It includes flat and raised mouthpieces, standard and half-pack oven lids, a concentrate insert, multi-tool, a maintenance kit, and charge cable for $250. The oven lids allow you to adjust the bowl size.

The Pax Plus takes the guesswork out of using different settings, making this device a good choice for novice and expert consumers alike. The setting modes are labeled stealth, efficiency, flavor, and boost to indicate the type of effect desired. Consumers love the versatility and flavorful terpene hits it gives.

Best Flavor Producer: The Kind Pen Deezy

Dry vape enthusiasts rave about The Kind Pen’s Deezy. It offers a broad temperature range and 30 second heating. Some other appealing features include a decent sized flower chamber (.3 gram), convection heating, and a quick preheat (30 seconds). It has a temperature range of 302F-437F). The OLED display makes it easier to operate. For those vape aficionados that like to use different settings, they will love the great temperature range this device offers.

Reviews indicate that customers are impressed with the flavor this vaporizer produces. They also report the Deezy is easy to clean. This vape comes with a lifetime warranty.

Best Technological Enhancements: Elon Device

The small but mighty Elon device delivers a powerful hit for an affordable price.



Its buttonless design not only makes it very easy to use. It has one of the fastest heat up time (5 seconds) and a self-cleaning function. Efficiency is another advantage. It powers 10-15 sessions per charge.

When it does need a charge, a rapid type-C charging port means less waiting time to enjoy a session.

Best for Fast Heating: Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer

Mighty + Vapor featured sophisticated technological features such as the supercharge function (80% charge in approximately 40 minutes), fast heating (60 seconds) and a ceramic coated filling chamber. Some additional smart features include an optimized design for increased stability, so that you can set your vape down and not worry about it falling over. It also has a pre-set superbooster temperature.

Just a triple click of the current button increases the temperature by 15 degrees. Customer reviews rave about the quality of vapor it produces.

Bonus Dry Vaporizer: Philter Lab Best Buds Bundle

There’s a lot to like about the Best Buds Bundle! It’s affordable, easy to use, and discreet. It includes a filter, which customers say is a must have if you want to minimize odor as much as possible. It won the best filter design because of consistent customer reviews applauding its effectiveness for controlling odor.

It is especially good at minimizing smells in indoor places. It is made of sustainable materials and the packaging is compostable. Consumers who appreciate a company’s commitment to sustainability will like the design of this vaporizer.

Deciding on the Right Dry Vaporizer for You

Having efficient consumption devices makes all the difference in enjoying your vaporized herb, so it is important to determine which product traits will work best for you.

This list of 2023’s best dry vaporizers will help you narrow down your search. Have fun and get ready to appreciate the joys of dry vaping!

Find the Best Flower from the Best Cannabis Delivery in California

Now that you’ve selected the perfect device for your consumption needs, it’s time to fill that fantastic vaporizer! A cannabis delivery company can take the stress out of accessing quality flower. Seek the assistance of a specialty company that can advise you on strain selection and bring flower to you in just a few mouse clicks. We’re talking about Grassdoor in California.

Grassdoor is the fastest and most reliable online delivery service in the Golden State. The premium online cannabis delivery service launched in 2019 to partner with top-tier flower from local farms and cultivars and deliver weed products to their consumers’ homes. Grassdoor offers several perks, such as free delivery for orders over $75, a thoughtful Referral Program, and a Buy Now Pay Later option for flexible, fuss-free payments.

Their ASAP menu guarantees same-day delivery, and the Scheduled menu lets customers choose a preferred date and time for convenience. Keeping track of orders is made easy from depot to curbside with timely updates by Grassdoor.

Grassdoor is celebrating 420 with an incredible giveaway—a chance for their customers to win a 2023 Tesla Model 3. Shoppers get automatically entered in the contest for placing orders over $100. It’s a lit opportunity that allows one lucky resident of Cali to win big and drive home an eco-machine beast worth having.

Get the best flower delivered right to your curbside

Now that you have considered the benefits and functions that these devices offer and considered some legal and compliant methods of flower delivery in your home state, you have the building blocks to creating restful and relaxing moments.

Happy shopping for your new dry vaporizer!