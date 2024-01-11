Best Delta 8 Gummies To Buy In 2024 | Pittsburgh City Paper

In recent years, an increasing number of people have been turning to Delta 8 THC products to fulfill certain needs.

Delta 8 products may range from providing relief in certain medical conditions to finding relaxation from stress and anxiety. While there are several reasons for the popularity of such products, one of the primary ones is that they are available in several forms and varieties.

You can find Delta 8 THC gummies, flowers, vapes, and more. Delta 8 Gummies are especially sought-after, as, besides providing a range of benefits, they taste quite good and are easy to take. However, finding the right Delta 8 gummies can be quite challenging since there are several options to choose from.

That’s why we’ve researched the best Delta 8 gummies online and compiled this comprehensive guide to help you select the most suitable one. We’ve tested the offerings from various brands to ensure only the best ones are included in this list.

Top Sites To Buy Delta 8 Gummies

1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies; Top Pick

2. Budpop: Strongest Delta 8 Gummies With Variety Of Flavors

3. Hollyweed: Best Vegan Delta 8 THC Gummies For Relaxation

4. Cheef Botanical: All Natural Delta 8 Gummy Cubes

1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies; Top Pick

Brand Overview

Exhale is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the best Delta 8 THC products and offers a variety of gummies. Despite being one of the newest entrants in the industry, Exhale Wellness has managed to build a remarkable reputation for itself. It has accomplished this by dedicating itself to providing its customers with the highest quality hemp-based products.

That is the reason we picked this brand as the first choice. Additionally, Exhale Wellness sets itself apart from other brands offering Delta 8 gummies due to its emphasis on quality. It sources the highest-quality hemp available in the US for manufacturing its products and has the most stringent quality control measures.

All products undergo third-party testing to ensure they meet the highest quality standards and are completely safe. Exhale’s Delta 8 gummies are available in flavors like Tropical and Mixed berries, and the pricing is also reasonable. Moreover, they do not contain any artificial preservatives or additives.

The Delta 8 THC concentration per gummy varies in each bottle. For instance, the 750 mg jar contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. You can also choose the 1,500 mg bottle offering a higher potency of 50 mg Delta 8 THC per gummy or the 3,000 mg bottle with 100 mg of substance per gummy.

As for the flavors, you get Tropical gummies, Mixed Berry gummies, Sour Bear gummies, Regular, and even Vegan gummies, all with a 30-day customer satisfaction warranty.

Pros

Highest quality Delta 8 products

Federal Farm Bill compliant

Third-party testing

Free shipping on orders over $80

Cons

No low-potency Delta 8 products

Products available online only

Highlights

Available in vegan and regular variants

Cruelty-free products

30-day money-back guarantee

Highly potent Delta 8 extract

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness enjoys a positive rating on most online platforms, and many customers have left glowing reviews about the company and its products. The Delta 8 gummies have been especially praised for their taste and quality. Customers also chose this brand due to its money-back guarantee and free shipping, which added to their experience.

2. Budpop - Strongest Delta 8 Gummies With Variety Of Flavors

Brand Overview

Budpop is another reputable brand that is known for its selection of Delta 8 THC gummies and other THC products that provide an outstanding experience. If you’re looking for the strongest Delta 8 gummies for therapeutic purposes, this brand has the perfect ones for such requirements.

The Delta 8 THC gummies offered by Budpop are made using the purest and most potent THC extract, and the formulations are blended together carefully to provide a long-lasting, enjoyable experience. You can find these Delta 8 gummies in multiple flavors, like Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittlez.

Additionally, all products, including the Delta 8 THC gummies available at Budpop, are made using completely natural ingredients. They do not contain any artificial flavors, additives, or preservatives that can adversely affect their potency and purity, which is another major advantage.

On top of that, each batch of Delta 8 gummies is sent to independent third-party labs, where they undergo the most rigorous testing processes. This ensures that their quality is unmatched, and the vegan and gluten-free formulation makes them well-suited for different lifestyles.

You can purchase Delta 8 gummies from Budpop in different size options, including single-bottle, three-pack, and five-pack bottles. Each gummy provides 25 mg of Delta 8 THC, and one bottle contains 25 gummies.

Pros

Gummies available in multiple flavors

Do not contain artificial flavors and additives

90-day money-back guarantee

Long-lasting effects

Cons

Can only be bought from the website

Does not ship to all states or outside the US

Highlights

Organic, non-GMO gummies

Federal Farm Bill compliant

Completely safe to use

Manufactured completely in America

Customer Reviews

The Delta 8 gummies offered by Budpop are immensely popular, and many customers have mentioned how they have helped them relax and sleep better. Others have praised their exotic taste, and the range of flavors is one of the reasons they prefer this brand over others. However, some users found these Delta 8 gummies to be a bit expensive.

3. Hollyweed - Best Vegan Delta 8 THC Gummies For Relaxation

Brand Overview

Hollyweed is a brand that aims to provide the best Delta 8 gummies right to your doorstep. This Delta 8 products manufacturer offers high-potency products that not only provide a great experience but also ensure complete safety by using the highest quality ingredients. Thus, you can rest assured that these Delta 8 gummies have no side effects.

Like the best D8 gummy brands, Hollyweed relies only on organic hemp plants to create gummies and other products like tinctures, soft gels, etc. These can be used for recreational purposes and may even provide health benefits like stress and anxiety reduction.

Whether you are a first-time user or an experienced one, Hollyweed provides detailed instructions with its products to ensure that using them is easy.

The Delta 8 gummies available from this brand come in delicious fruity flavors, including blue raspberry and green apple. Hollyweed also provides complete dosage instructions on its website and relies on a certified third-party laboratory for testing its products.

And customers can access the Certificate of Analysis (COA) that provides information about how each product is manufactured.

Hollyweed offers Delta 8 gummies and gummy cubes, available in 750 mg and 1,500 mg packs, each pack containing 30 gummies. And each gummy of the former pack contains 25 mg of the cannabinoid and the latter comes with a potency 50 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy.

Pros

Organic and vegan products

Come with dosage instructions

Provides Certificate of Analysis (COA)

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Limited variety of gummies

Gummies do not come in a kid-safe container

Highlights

Completely natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Manufactured using US-sourced hemp

Cruelty-free and do not contain animal gelatin

Customer Reviews

Most customers who tried out the Delta 8 gummies offered by Hollyweed found them to be quite enjoyable. According to reviews, the Delta 8 gummies taste good and do not have an unpleasant aftertaste, and customers also liked the fact that they could check on all the ingredients used. The 90-day money-back guarantee is another positive point.

4. Cheef Botanicals - All Natural Delta 8 Gummy Cubes

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals is a California-based company that focuses on making access to the best Delta 8 gummies easier for everyone. Founded by individuals with considerable experience in the commercial food industry, the company understands the importance of using only the best quality and purest ingredients available.

That is why it only sources hemp from certified organic farms in Oregon and Colorado to manufacture its Delta 8 THC gummies. And like the other brands on this list, it only offers products that are thoroughly tested to be completely safe without any side effects. And that’s not all; the company even publishes the lab tests on its website, where customers can access them.

One reason why Cheef Botanicals is hailed by many as among the topmost manufacturers of the best Delta 8 gummies is that they contain less than 0.3% THC. Because of this, customers do not experience any psychoactive effects associated with such products, making them ideal for first-time users.

Besides that, they are free of GMOs and gluten and manufactured using cruelty-free techniques. Cheef Botanicals provides free shipping and is known for its impressive customer service, additional reasons that make it such a great option.

You can purchase the Delta 8 gummies from this brand in packs of 750 mg, 1,500 mg, and 3,000 mg. The quantity of Delta 8 THC in each gummy is 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg for 750 mg, 1,500 mg, and 3,000 mg packs respectively.

Pros

Lab test results available on website

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on all orders above $80

No psychoactive effects or side effects

Cons

Slow shipping

Highlights

Less than 0.3% THC

Sour, Tropical, Mixed Berry, and regular flavors

Manufactured in FDA-approved factories

Completely natural ingredients

Customer Reviews

The Delta 8 gummies have been well-received by customers, as is apparent by the numerous positive reviews on various review websites. The reviews highlight how easy to use the gummies are and the fact that the flavors are quite delectable. Free shipping and the money-back guarantee are also points that customers appreciate.

How We Picked The Best Delta 8 Gummies

When putting together this guide on the best Delta 8 gummies, we adopted a carefully planned approach to ensure only the topmost options were included in our list. While we initially selected several brands, it was important to eliminate the ones that were not up to the mark.

For this purpose, we had to consider certain factors when choosing the brands to include in this list, such as:

1. Value

While the cost of any product is an important consideration when deciding whether to make the purchase, it is not the only thing to keep in mind. For instance, many people associate a cheap product with questionable quality, but this may not always be true. You can even find expensive offerings that are of poor quality and vice-versa.

That is why it was crucial for us to check the reviews of Delta 8 gummies from various brands when choosing which ones to include on this list. This helped in determining the best brands offering reasonably priced products that provided the best experience.

2. Effectiveness

How effective a Delta 8 gummies brand is depends on several variables, such as the quality of ingredients used, the manufacturing process, etc. For the purpose of this guide, we had to consider which Delta 8 gummy brands were offering products that actually provided concrete results.

Doing so ensured that only those options were included that could provide the benefits they claimed while excluding those making false claims.

3. Brand Reputation

Regulations established by the FDA do not govern products like Delta 8 gummies, which is why a lot of care is required when deciding which one to opt for. There are several brands in the industry just looking to make a quick buck while making huge claims but fail to deliver results.

That’s why we’ve put in a lot of effort to ensure only the most reputable manufacturers have been included in this list. That said, when looking for the best Delta 8 gummies from any brand, always check customer reviews to ensure they are safe and effective.

What Is The Difference Between Delta 8 And Delta 9 Gummies?

Most Delta 8 gummies brands also offer Delta 9 products, like gummies, flowers, and more. And many people find it confusing to choose between the two THC variants as they are unaware of the difference between them. That’s why we’ve explained the essential differences here.

I. Chemical Structure And Effects

The chemical difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 is the positioning of the double bond on the carbon atom chain. In the case of Delta 8, the bond is present on the eighth carbon atom of the chain, while it is present on the ninth carbon atom in Delta 9 THC.

Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid present in the cannabis plant that creates a mild psychotropic effect and can help you remain somewhat clear-headed. In comparison, Delta 9 THC is a stronger psychoactive compound found in the same plant that produces the feeling of high the plant is associated with.

Thus, it can cause you to experience feelings of anxiety, paranoia, or euphoria. Delta 8 THC is supposed to provide relief from anxiety without having a strong impact on the cognitive functioning of the brain.

II. Legality And Regulations

Presently, there are very few regulations governing Delta 8 gummies and other products, and the FDA has not made any formal recommendations regarding them. As such, Delta 8 products are available quite easily and can be used for recreational and other purposes.

In contrast, Delta 9 was considered illegal in almost every state in the country until very recently. However, the Federal Farm Bill of 2018 enabled the public to grow cannabis plants that contain less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC since they are considered industrial hemp.

III. Side Effects And Safety

The side effects associated with Delta 8 THC products like gummies and other edibles tend to be mild, making them ideal for both beginners and experienced users. Thus, they are a better choice for people who are sensitive to Delta 9. Side effects, such as problems with speech and thinking, also wear off sooner than in the case of Delta 9.

As for the side effects of Delta 9, these are much more pronounced and can include sleep problems, chronic pain, dizziness, anxiety, etc. In addition, regular use of Delta 9 products can cause other issues, like addiction and impaired cognitive functioning. However, tolerance to the substance can build up rather quickly, so users may need frequent breaks.

How To Find The Right Delta 8 Gummies for You

With the market of numerous brands of Delta 8 products, finding the best Delta 8 gummies that provide an unmatched experience can be tricky. That’s why we’ve mentioned a few factors in this Delta 8 gummies review, which have been mentioned below.

A. Flavor

Delta 8 gummies are available in a wide variety of flavors. These can include raspberry, watermelon, blueberry, and other delicious fruity flavors. Consider which flavor or flavors you want when looking for the best Delta 8 gummies online. Once you’ve decided that, it can become easier to identify brands offering Delta 8 gummies in those flavors.

The flavor is important since you’ll take the Delta 8 gummies for a certain period. Consuming Delta 8 gummies that taste good will likely provide a much better experience. Moreover, Delta 8 gummies are available in various flavors, making it easy to customize individual experiences according to different preferences.

You can switch between flavors to keep your consumption interesting and explore different brands' diverse taste profiles.

B. Potency

Potency is another important factor that can help determine whether Delta 8 gummies from a particular brand are right for you. Products from certain manufacturers may be stronger than those from others and may have more prominent and long-lasting effects. And this is something that should be kept in mind when searching for the best Delta 8 gummies.

A stronger option might not be the best for beginners, while experienced users may be looking for something more potent. This is where information about the potency of the product becomes invaluable. Consumers can make informed decisions by accessing clear and accurate details about the concentration of Delta 8 gummies.

They can select Delta 8 gummies that align with their specific needs and preferences, ensuring a more tailored and enjoyable experience.

Which Is The Best Way To Consume Delta 8 Gummies?

Consuming Delta 8 gummies offers several potential benefits, which include relaxation, pain relief, and mood enhancement. And since users experience a milder psychoactive effect compared to Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 gummies provide a more balanced experience.

However, for the best results, you need to be aware of the most effective ways of consuming these Delta 8 gummies.

1. Dosage Recommendations

Following the manufacturer's dosage recommendations is vital for a positive experience. While the ideal dosage for Delta 8 gummies may vary from brand to brand, in most cases, beginners should start with 5-10 mg. Experienced users can go with 10-30 mg, but if the expected results are not achieved, you can increase the dosage slightly after waiting for two hours at least.

2. Timing And Duration Of Effects

It can take anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes for even the best Delta 8 gummies to show their effects. The period for which the effects remain can also vary from four to eight hours, which makes them suitable for extended relief or relaxation. However, in some cases, it may take more time for the psychoactive effects of the gummies to become noticeable.

So, it is important to wait for some time before increasing your intake. The timing and duration of the effects of the gummies can also be potentially affected by underlying medical conditions and certain medications. That is why you should consult a healthcare professional before consumption.

3. Safety Tips

Keeping in mind a few safety tips can help you get the most out of Delta 8 gummies. Firstly, make sure to source your Delta 8 gummies from reputable brands that provide lab-tested products. In addition, avoid operating any heavy machinery or engaging in activities like driving while under the influence of such products. Always start with a low dose to avoid the risk of overconsumption and its associated side effects.

Another safety tip is to remain in a comfortable and safe environment when using a Delta 8 THC gummy. Familiar and calming surroundings can help make it easier to handle any potential side effects. And as mentioned before, if you have any underlying medical conditions or concerns regarding the gummies interacting with certain medications, consult a healthcare professional.

4. Combining With Other Substances

Combining Delta 8 gummies and similar edibles can intensify their effects considerably. That is why you should exercise caution when mixing such substances, as it can lead to stronger sedation and potential discomfort. It can result in potential side effects like nausea, dizziness, and heightened anxiety.

Awareness of your tolerance levels and how various combinations can affect your mind and body is crucial. Make sure to follow responsible use and in moderation to avoid adverse reactions. If unsure about using Delta 8 gummies, consult a physician who can provide proper guidance.

FAQs About Delta 8 Gummies

Q1. Will Delta 8 test positive on a drug test?

While Delta 8 THC is less likely to trigger a positive result on a drug test compared to Delta 9 THC, it may still be detected. This is more likely in the case of drug tests that do not make a distinction between the two. So, make sure to use Delta 8 gummies cautiously.

Q2. How long do Delta 8 Gummies take to kick in?

Generally, Delta 8 gummies take about 30 to 90 minutes to kick in. The onset time can vary depending on factors such as individual metabolism and the quality of the gummies. It is important to be patient and avoid increasing the dosage quickly, as delayed onset can lead to overconsumption.

Q3. Why use Delta 8 gummies instead of smoking?

Using Delta 8 gummies offers several advantages over smoking. Gummies serve as an exceedingly discreet and convenient consumption method, eliminating the need for inhalation and the associated health risks. They also allow for precise dosing and a longer-lasting, milder high, making them a preferred choice for those seeking a controlled experience.

Q4. Are Delta 8 gummies legal?

The legal status of Delta 8 gummies varies by location. In some areas, they exist in a legal gray area due to the ambiguity of specific laws. It is essential to check your local and state regulations, as well as federal laws, to determine their legality.

Q5. Are Delta 8 gummies addictive?

Similar to Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC has the potential for psychological dependence, but it is generally considered less addictive. Addiction risk varies from one individual to another and factors like frequency and quantity of use also play a key role. Responsible use and moderation are essential to minimize the potential for addiction.

Summing The Best Delta 8 Gummies!

We’ve now concluded the best Delta 8 gummies review so you can select the most suitable D8 gummy based on your requirements. Each of the four brands mentioned in this guide are known for providing products that are of the highest quality, completely safe, and provide numerous benefits.

However, if you’re confused about which one to pick, check out Exhale Wellness, which uses the best quality hemp for its products and has a great money-back guarantee. Budpop is another reliable brand that only uses natural ingredients and offers Delta 8 THC gummies in multiple flavors.

Just go through the customer reviews and the COA on the manufacturer’s websites to get a better idea about each option before deciding. If you have any underlying medical conditions or are concerned about the gummies reacting with various medications, consult a physician before trying them out.