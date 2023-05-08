Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Floral Designer, Tattoo Artist, Marketing Intern, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Therapists. Pennsylvania nonprofit POWER has a mission to help women reclaim their lives from addiction and related emotional health issues and improve the well-being of future generations. POWER is looking to fill several full-time Therapist roles as members of the Treatment Team in either the POWER House (residential program) or POWER Restore (withdrawal management program). Salary is $45,000+/year. Click here for more details

Director of Programs. Nonprofit Boys Hope Girls Hope is on a mission to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women for others. They are currently seeking a full-time Director of Programs to take responsibility for the direction, leadership, and growth of the overall programmatic operations. This position reports to the Executive Director and serves as the affiliate leader in their absence. Salary is $80,000-85,000/year. Click here for more details

Human Resources Generalist. Every Child, Inc. is a nonprofit that provides foster care and adoption services, as well as clinical and therapeutic care to children and families across Southwestern Pennsylvania. They are looking for an experienced human resource professional to join their team as a full-time Human Resources Generalist. This position is the primary human resources contact for ECI personnel, managing front-line procedures for payroll, benefits, employee recruitment, onboarding, termination, and more. Salary is $55,000-60,000/year plus a generous benefits package. Click here for more details

Benefits/HRIS Administrator. The Allegheny County Department of Human Resources is currently seeking a Benefits/HRIS (Human Resources Information System) Administrator. The Benefits/HRIS Administrator conducts analytical process planning and data management within HRIS systems to support human resources functions and activities including benefit program compliance, direct carrier and vendor file feeds, auditing for data integrity, year-end processing, and more. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Retail Associate. Alternate Histories is an art studio and retail space in Greenfield which sells vintage art, cards, and books depicting pop culture monsters, robots, aliens, zombies, and more. The artist is looking to hire someone for a part-time, contract position to help him out at the studio with events, retail store duties, packaging and shipping artwork, and more. This could be a great opportunity for an artist or small business person who wants to learn; you can also use the studio’s resources and space to help ship and store your own work. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Retail Associate. What do Ray Davies of the Kinks, Peter Tork of The Monkees, Russell Crowe, Stone Temple Pilots, Nick Nolte, Woody Harrelson, and Jackson Browne have in common? They have all shopped at Pittsburgh Guitars, a locally-owned music store on East Carson Street in the South Side. Pittsburgh Guitars is looking for a part-time retail sales associate. Some responsibilities include providing great customer service, taking in repairs and writing up work tickets, conducting sales transactions with the POS system, and packing up orders to be shipped. Basic guitar-playing skills are required. Compensation is TBD. Click here for more details

Floral Designer. Squirrel Hill Flower Shop is a local flower shop specializing in everyday walk-in business and funerals, and they are looking for an experienced Floral Designer to join their team. Hours are usually 9 to 5, with additional hours being given during the holidays. Pay is based on experience. Click here for more details

Tattoo Artist. Two Coffins Tattoo Shop is looking to add another full-time Tattoo Artist to their team. At least two years of experience and an established clientele are preferred for this position. This is not an apprenticeship opportunity. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Assistant Kitchen Manager. The Urban Tap’s South Side location is looking for a full-time Assistant Kitchen Manager. The Urban Tap is a scratch kitchen that is open seven days a week serving brunch, lunch, and dinner— so all candidates should have experience in a scratch kitchen with extensive knowledge of food preparation and food safety. Applicants should be detail-oriented and have experience in high-volume kitchen environments. Pay is $45,000-52,000/year. Click here for more details

Hostesses. Bob’s Diner is hiring full-time or part-time hostesses for both their Carnegie location and Kennedy location. Responsibilities include greeting and seating customers, as well as taking and packing to-go orders. Pay is $10/hour plus tips, up to $20/hour. Click here for more details

Barista. Commonplace Coffee is seeking a barista for their South Side location. Baristas at Commonplace Coffee are asked to provide exceptional customer service and craft coffee with skill and care. The goal is to create memorable coffee experiences for the guests and provide a welcoming space with a community focus. Click here for more details