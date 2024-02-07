Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 8-14 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Feb. 8
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Greensky Bluegrass with Melt. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $32.50-85. promowestlive.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
A Broadway actor reflects on her Filipino family’s shocking past in the latest production presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater. Sara Porkalob wrote, and performs in Dragon Lady, an original cabaret musical centered around the confessions of a matriarch on the eve of her 60th birthday. Expect explorations of intergenerational trauma, copious amounts of karaoke, and a few murders. Performances take place at the O'Reilly Theater. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-88. ppt.org
Fri., Feb. 9
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
21+ Night: Seductive Science. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. carnegiesciencecenter.org
THEATER • MIDLAND
The Little Prince. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb., 11 and from Thu., Feb. 15-Sat., Feb. 17. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $22.50. lincolnparkarts.org
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Love Ethic, Bottom/Top, and Garage League. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe
56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Queer country acts will convene at The Government Center for a special night presented by Desert Hearts and The Glitterbox Theater. Only the Lonely: A Night of Sad and Sexy Country Music welcomes Andrew Sa, an actor and vocalist described as “Chicago’s premiere queer country crooner.” Also featured are the Philly duo Big Benny Bailey, I4A, and 1000z of Beez, as well as various Glitterbox performers. The evening is sponsored by AIDS Free Pittsburgh. 8 p.m. 715 East St., North Side. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com
PARTY • MILLVALE
FLUX BLACK HISTORY EDITION with Rojo, Icy Pisces, Deesus, DJ Inception, Wade, DJ Femi, Arie Cole, and Yamez. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10-18. mrsmalls.com
Sat., Feb. 10
FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE
Commonplace Carnival. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Commonplace Coffee-Rockwell Park. 7514 Thomas Blvd. Suite 100, Point Breeze. Free. instagram.com/commonplacecoffee
MARKET • GARFIELD
Punk Rock Flea Market. 12-4 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. therobotoproject.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Lil’ Fest Punk-entine’s Day with The Cheats, Murder for Girls, Dead Batteries, Eye Candy, Millvin and the Etnoids, Subarctic Beach Party. 4 p.m. Doors at 3 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. mrsmalls.com
ART • BLOOMFIELD
artparty: We Will Wander with Seth Clark and Jeffrey Smith. 5-7 p.m. Continues through March 29. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com
MARKET • HIGHLAND PARK
PGH Vintage Mixer and Queer Craft Market present Sexy Time. 5-9 p.m. Union Project. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. instagram.com/pghvintagemixer
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
In a 2016 episode of the podcast College Stories, comedian Subhah Agarwal recounts her time in Pittsburgh working as a clown for children’s parties on the Gateway Clipper. “I didn’t like clowns, they creeped me out,” Agarwal says, revealing how her fingers were “almost bleeding” from constantly making balloon animals. The stand-up act and television writer returns to the city for a gig at Arcade Comedy Theater, where she will cover her clowning stint and other subjects. 7 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. 16 and over. arcadecomedytheater.com
Sun., Feb. 11
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Alla Boara: Dynamic Italian Folk Music. 6-7:30 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet. 2:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-102. pittsburghsymphony.org
Mon., Feb. 12
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Lydia Lunch with Joseph Keckler, Kevin Shea, and Skeletonized. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $25. ticketweb.com
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Band of Horses. 8 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $35. roxiantheatre.com
Tue., Feb. 13
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
No Vacation with French Cassettes. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Wed., Feb. 14
ART • UPTOWN
Local artist Jeremy Raymer has made a name for himself painting highly-detailed murals of famous Pittsburghers. He welcomes the public to his studio for GHOSTED, an anti-Valentine’s Day, salon-style art event described in an email as a “showing of famous/obscure pop culture ghosts” on vintage materials, apparel, and more. Guests will find a photo booth, special merch, and refreshments at what Raymer considers his first official art show. Collectors can also purchase pieces for as little as $5. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 2042 Tustin St., Uptown. Free. instagram.com/jeremymraymer
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Soul Sessions: Kindred The Family Soul. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center, 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $60. awaacc.org
GAME SHOW • ALLENTOWNMeet Cute: A Dating Game Show with Rachel Ann Bovier. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5-30. bottlerocketpgh.com