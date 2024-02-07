Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 8-14 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Dylan Langille Greensky Bluegrass at Stage AE

Thu., Feb. 8

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Greensky Bluegrass with Melt. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $32.50-85. promowestlive.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

A Broadway actor reflects on her Filipino family’s shocking past in the latest production presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater. Sara Porkalob wrote, and performs in Dragon Lady, an original cabaret musical centered around the confessions of a matriarch on the eve of her 60th birthday. Expect explorations of intergenerational trauma, copious amounts of karaoke, and a few murders. Performances take place at the O'Reilly Theater. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-88. ppt.org

Fri., Feb. 9

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

21+ Night: Seductive Science. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. carnegiesciencecenter.org

THEATER • MIDLAND

The Little Prince. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb., 11 and from Thu., Feb. 15-Sat., Feb. 17. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $22.50. lincolnparkarts.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Love Ethic, Bottom/Top, and Garage League. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe

56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

click to enlarge Photo: Alexa Viscius/Courtesy of Local Universe Andrew Sa, part of Only the Lonely: A Night of Sad and Sexy Country Music at The Government Center

Queer country acts will convene at The Government Center for a special night presented by Desert Hearts and The Glitterbox Theater. Only the Lonely: A Night of Sad and Sexy Country Music welcomes Andrew Sa, an actor and vocalist described as “Chicago’s premiere queer country crooner.” Also featured are the Philly duo Big Benny Bailey, I4A, and 1000z of Beez, as well as various Glitterbox performers. The evening is sponsored by AIDS Free Pittsburgh. 8 p.m. 715 East St., North Side. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com

PARTY • MILLVALE

FLUX BLACK HISTORY EDITION with Rojo, Icy Pisces, Deesus, DJ Inception, Wade, DJ Femi, Arie Cole, and Yamez. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10-18. mrsmalls.com

Sat., Feb. 10

FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE

Commonplace Carnival. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Commonplace Coffee-Rockwell Park. 7514 Thomas Blvd. Suite 100, Point Breeze. Free. instagram.com/commonplacecoffee

MARKET • GARFIELD

Punk Rock Flea Market. 12-4 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. therobotoproject.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Lil’ Fest Punk-entine’s Day with The Cheats, Murder for Girls, Dead Batteries, Eye Candy, Millvin and the Etnoids, Subarctic Beach Party. 4 p.m. Doors at 3 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. mrsmalls.com

ART • BLOOMFIELD

artparty: We Will Wander with Seth Clark and Jeffrey Smith. 5-7 p.m. Continues through March 29. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com

MARKET • HIGHLAND PARK

PGH Vintage Mixer and Queer Craft Market present Sexy Time. 5-9 p.m. Union Project. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. instagram.com/pghvintagemixer

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Troy Conrad/Courtesy of Shark Party Media Subhah Agarwal at Arcade Comedy Theater

In a 2016 episode of the podcast College Stories, comedian Subhah Agarwal recounts her time in Pittsburgh working as a clown for children’s parties on the Gateway Clipper. “I didn’t like clowns, they creeped me out,” Agarwal says, revealing how her fingers were “almost bleeding” from constantly making balloon animals. The stand-up act and television writer returns to the city for a gig at Arcade Comedy Theater, where she will cover her clowning stint and other subjects. 7 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. 16 and over. arcadecomedytheater.com

Sun., Feb. 11

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Alla Boara: Dynamic Italian Folk Music. 6-7:30 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet. 2:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-102. pittsburghsymphony.org

Mon., Feb. 12

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Lydia Lunch with Joseph Keckler, Kevin Shea, and Skeletonized. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $25. ticketweb.com

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Band of Horses. 8 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $35. roxiantheatre.com

Tue., Feb. 13

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

No Vacation with French Cassettes. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Wed., Feb. 14

ART • UPTOWN

Local artist Jeremy Raymer has made a name for himself painting highly-detailed murals of famous Pittsburghers. He welcomes the public to his studio for GHOSTED, an anti-Valentine’s Day, salon-style art event described in an email as a “showing of famous/obscure pop culture ghosts” on vintage materials, apparel, and more. Guests will find a photo booth, special merch, and refreshments at what Raymer considers his first official art show. Collectors can also purchase pieces for as little as $5. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 2042 Tustin St., Uptown. Free. instagram.com/jeremymraymer

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Soul Sessions: Kindred The Family Soul. 8 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center, 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $60. awaacc.org

GAME SHOW • ALLENTOWN

Meet Cute: A Dating Game Show with Rachel Ann Bovier.