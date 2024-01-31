Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 1-7 | Pittsburgh City Paper





click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Groundhog Day with Beer Tasting at The Oaks Theater

Thu., Feb. 1



WORKSHOP • NORTH SIDE

Community Craft Night. 6-8 p.m. Commonplace Coffee. 1501 Buena Vista St., North Side. Free. facebook.com/commonplacecoffee

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Machine Head with Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $45. roxiantheatre.com

TALK/ART • OAKLAND

A Panorama on Panorama: A conversation between Amie Siegel and Filipa Ramos. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. carnegieart.org

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

Book Launch! The Black Joy Project by Kleaver Cruz with Marlana Adele Vasser and Bradley Hill. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. RSVP required. Livestream available. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Dichro, Doors in the Labyrinth, and Hemlock for Socrates. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com

Fri., Feb. 2

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

click to enlarge Photo: Brie Ruais and Albertz Benda, New York | Los Angeles Oneness: Brie Ruais at Contemporary Craft

Opening reception — Oneness: Brie Ruais. 5:30-8 p.m. Continues through May 4. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

The future of love plays out at Greer Cabaret Theater when Pittsburgh CLO presents the world premiere of The Perfect Mate. Conceived by David Rossmer and Dan Lipton, the musical rom-com time jumps to 2063 to explore the romance between a woman and “an emotionally savvy humanoid partner.” But is it an ideal match? See the original production born from Pittsburgh CLO’s SPARK Festival. 7:30 p.m. Continues through March 17. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-45. pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Alisa Innocenti Resonance Works presents This Love Between Us

Resonance Works presents This Love Between Us. 7:30 p.m. Trinity Cathedral Pittsburgh. 328 Sixth Ave., Downtown. $40-50. resonanceworks.org

FILM • OAKMONT

Groundhog Day with Beer Tasting. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com

Sat., Feb. 3

OUTDOORS • ALLISON PARK

Groundhog Day 5K. 8:45 a.m. North Park Boathouse. 10301 Pearce Mill Rd., Allison Park. $20-95. runsignup.com

CONVENTION • OAKLAND

Prepare for spring gardening and landscaping during a big event at the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The Native Plant and Sustainability Conference offers a roster of experts speaking on everything from designing a more environmentally friendly greenspace to dealing with invasive insects. Shop book sales, meet fellow plant enthusiasts, and enjoy other activities geared at teaching guests how to be responsible land stewards. 9:15 a.m.-5 p.m. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $90-110. phipps.conservatory.org

OUTDOORS • MONROEVILLE

SnowFest. 12-5 p.m. Boyce Park. 901 Centerview Dr., Monroeville. $10 for Mini-Junior Olympics and the Cardboard Box Snow Tubing Derby. Registration required for some activities. alleghenycounty.us

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

MCG Jazz presents Kaki King. 7:30 p.m. MCG Jazz Concert Hall. 1815 Metropolitan St., North Side. $42-52.50. mcgjazz.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Beatles vs. Dead: Eleanor Walrus and Fungus. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall.

4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10-14. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Sun., Feb. 4

MARKET • BLOOMFIELD

Valentine’s Market with PGH Flea. 4-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

The Wedding Singer (à la 1980s Pittsburgh Wedding). 7:30 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. rowhousecinemas.com

Mon., Feb. 5

FILM • DOWNTOWN

All of Us Strangers. 5 p.m. Continues through Thu., Feb. 8. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

Tue., Feb. 6

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Extreme with Living Colour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-69.75. librarymusichall.com

Wed., Feb. 7

FILM • VIRTUAL

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of First One Features Heinz History Center presents Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People

In honor of Black History Month, the Heinz History Center presents a virtual screening of Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People as part of its From Slavery to Freedom Film Series. Described as the first documentary to “explore the role of photography in shaping the identity, aspirations, and social emergence of African Americans from slavery to the present,” the 2014 film takes inspiration from Deborah Willis, a photo historian known for her groundbreaking book Reflections in Black. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

William Watt in The Hidden Show. 7:30 p.m. Continues through March 3. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org