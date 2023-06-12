Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Donut Maker, Hot Glass Instructor, On-Call Advocate, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Marketing and Communications Manager. Film Pittsburgh is a non-profit arts organization that presents independent films that encourage tolerance and understanding and celebrate diversity and our shared human experiences. They are currently seeking a seasoned full-time Marketing & Communications Manager to oversee their graphic design, communications, publicity, and web and social media marketing. Responsibilities include creating compelling and engaging content for social media, designing all e-blasts using Mailchimp, utilizing Hootsuite social media analytics, assisting with box office sales and guest services during film festivals and events, and more. Salary is $40,000-45,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Director of Communications. Since 1999, the non-profit Riverlife has worked to create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh’s riverfronts. They are now hiring a full-time Director of Communications, who is responsible for creating and maintaining a positive public identity for the organization and working to cultivate and broaden Riverlife’s public reach and audience by elevating impact and influence. Salary is $88,998-95,680/year plus a hybrid work environment and generous benefits. Click here for more details

Assessment Specialist. Non-profit POWER's mission is to help women reclaim their lives from addiction and related emotional health issues and improve the well-being of future generations. They are currently looking for a full-time Assessment Specialist. The Assessment Specialist, who is a member of the POWER Central Intake team, provides critical alcohol and other drug assessment and referral services to clients referred to the POWER in a manner that reflects POWER’s mission to be gender-responsive and trauma-informed. Salary is $43,000-53,000/year. Click here for more details

Educator. Non-profit Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) has been providing essential no-cost services to victims of sexual violence in Allegheny County for 50 years. They are hiring a full-time Educator, who is responsible for outreach and the ongoing development and presentation of PAAR’s comprehensive sexual violence prevention programs and professional trainings within the county. This position provides capacity-building support, technical assistance, and implementing programs and trainings in various settings including but not limited to K-12 classrooms, colleges and universities, Allegheny County Jail, and other community spaces as requested. The salary is $50,000/year, plus a generous benefits package. Click here for more details

On-Call Advocate. Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) is also currently hiring for a part-time On-Call Advocate. This on-call position is responsible for providing all emergency medical or legal victim response requests during his/her scheduled shifts. The advocate will accompany a client to the emergency department for a forensic rape exam or to a police station to make a report. The on-call advocate is part of a larger team providing crisis services. This part-time on-call position is paid a flat rate and is not eligible for PAAR-paid benefits except for reimbursed mileage, the employer’s portion of social security, workmen’s compensation, and professional liability insurance. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Staff Writer. Our very own Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Staff Writer. This person will be a practiced journalist who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” Responsibilities include: producing multiple stories per week both for the print and online editions of the paper on varying subjects pertaining to hard news and local culture, pitching stories and features to editors on a regular basis, fulfilling writing assignments, and communicating with editors about the status of stories. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Dried Flower Shop Sales Associate. Roxanne’s Dried Flowers in the Strip District is looking to fill a full-time or part-time Sales Associate position. The position available would be primarily responsible for working the shop selling dried flowers, arrangements, plants, home decor, etc. Applicants should be self-motivated, upbeat, and must work well with others. Both plant knowledge and retail experience would be preferred, but are not required. Starting pay is $17/hour based on experience. Click here for more details

Hot Glass Instructor. The Pittsburgh Glass Center is seeking an experienced part-time Hot Glass Instructor. The Instructor will work in PGC’s hot shop, which will include teaching classes and workshops, as well as assisting with other projects as necessary. A successful candidate will be comfortable working a very flexible and sporadic schedule including weekends and evening hours. The instructor should have knowledge of the glassblowing process and be trained as a glassblower. They must work well with diverse groups and audiences, and be able to explain the glassblowing process while working with the general public. Starting pay is $23/hour, plus $125 worth of studio rental time per week. Click here for more details

Producer, Assistant Director & Production Designer/Art Director Positions Available. The Pittsburgh Film Office has crew positions available for The Shining Hour. The Shining Hour is a crime drama based on a true story about a bank robbery set in Appalachia in 2017 shooting on super 16mm. They are shooting in the Pittsburgh region in August 2023, though they also need help with pre-production. Seeking local applicants. For producers and assistant directors, experience with SAG is a plus. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Cook. Kelly’s Bar and Lounge in East Liberty is looking for an experienced full-time Short Order Cook. Pay is negotiable based on experience, and they are accepting applications in person. Click here for more details

Food Station Assistance. The Allegheny Wine Mixer is a cool little wine bar in Upper Lawrenceville with an eclectic selection of wines. They are looking for a full-time worker for their Food Station. If you love cheese and making grilled cheese and charcuterie boards, this position might be for you! Click here for more details

Pizza Delivery Driver. The Pasquale's Pizzeria in Aspinwall is seeking Delivery Drivers to work 25-40 hours per week. Several day shifts per week from 11 am to 8 pm are required. Must be at least 18 with own car, valid license, and current insurance. Pay is $7.25/hour, plus a commission of $2.25-3 per delivery, plus tips. Which means that you can make up to $20-30/hour altogether. Commission and tips are paid daily. Click here for more details

Barista & Donut Maker. Oliver’s Donuts is located in Lawrenceville inside Lawrenceville Market House. They are seeking a Barista & Donut Maker, possibly full-time depending on your needs. If you’re just looking for a summer job, also feel free to reach out. Coffee and donut experience is not required. Click here for more details