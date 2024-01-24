‌Pittsburgh’s top winter events (Jan. 25-March 20) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Jan. 25
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Blaque Dynamite with NASH.V.ILL. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com
Sun., Jan. 28
ART/MUSIC • POINT BREEZE
The Red Dress Musical Celebration. 4-6:30 p.m. Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $15-40. thefrickpittsburgh.org
Tue., Jan. 30
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
My Fair Lady. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 4. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $38-125. trustarts.org
Fri., Feb. 2
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Moby Dick. 7 p.m. Continues on Sat., Feb. 3. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $25.25-45.25. trustarts.org
Sat., Feb. 3
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Celtic culture comes alive when the Pittsburgh Irish Festival presents its Brigid festival at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Dedicated to a female patron saint of Ireland, the festival features a women-only roster with traditional dance troupes, award-nominated musicians, and a TikTok-famous bagpiper. Some event proceeds will support the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. 12:30 pm. and 6 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $35-140. brigidpgh.com
Mon., Feb. 5
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 8:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $70. ppgpaintsarena.com
Thu., Feb. 8
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
PAW Patrol Live! Great Pirate Adventure. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 11. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $31.25-181.25. trustarts.org
Fri., Feb. 9
FAMILY • DOWNTOWN
Jurassic Quest. 12-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 11. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $20-37. pittsburghcc.com
FILM • NORTH SIDE
Warhol’s Unseen Television. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $6-13. warhol.org
FAMILY • UPTOWN
Monster Jam. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 11. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $25. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sat., Feb. 10
LIT • OAKLAND
An Afternoon with Terrance Hayes. 1-2 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Lecture Hall.
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration encouraged. carnegielibrary.org
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Dance Council presents Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. 8 pm. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $60-90. trustarts.org
Mon., Feb. 12
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Jennifer Egan. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Online tickets $18. pittsburghlectures.org
DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE
Valentine’s on the Moon, Baby. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-30. spiritpgh.com
Fri., Feb. 16
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-129. pbt.org
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Drake with J. Cole: It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What? 8 p.m. Continues on Sat., Feb. 17. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $190. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sat., Feb. 17
OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT
The story of homesteaders settling in 1870s Nebraska receives the musical treatment at Pittsburgh Opera. Adapted from a short story by Karen Russell, Proving Up adds operatic elements to a work that the show’s composer, Missy Mazzoli, describes as a “surreal and haunting commentary on the American dream.” 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $50. pittsburghopera.org
Sun., Feb. 18
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: An Evening with Sunny War. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org
Mon., Feb. 19
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Machine Killer Tour with Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty. 5:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-75. promowestlive.com
Thu., Feb. 22
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents A.S. King. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
Fri., Feb. 23
OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE
Pittsburgh Polar Plunge. 11:30 a.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. $25-50. Registration required. give.specialolympicspa.org
MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Fiddler on the Roof. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. pittsburghsymphony.org
Sat., Feb. 24
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
World Oddities Expo. 12-8 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-25. woetothee.com
Tue., Feb. 27
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Book of Mormon. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 3. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $40-150. trustarts.org
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Aimee Mann with Jonathan Coulton. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com
Thu., Feb. 29
FAMILY • UPTOWN
Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 3. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $25. ppgpaintsarena.com
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Cameron Barnett. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
Fri., March 1
ART • FRIENDSHIP
March Hot Jam. 6-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank. 7:30 Continues through Sun., March 10. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. newhazletttheater.org
Sat., March 2
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
Fat Ham. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 24. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-40. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Wayne Newton: Up Close And Personal. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $59.75-149.75. librarymusichall.com
Sun., March 3
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase. 12-4 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $20. pittsburghcc.com
DRAG • MCKEES ROCKS
Jimbo's Drag Circus World Tour. 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $35. roxiantheatre.com
Tue., March 5
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Laura Jane Grace with Thelma and the Sleaze. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $35. spiritpgh.com
Wed., March 6
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Katy Kirby with special guest Allegra Krieger. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org
Fri., March 8
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
The Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 17. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $4-12, free for kids under 6. pghhome.com
PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT
History Uncorked: We Love The ’90s. 7:30-11 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Ticket prices TBA. heinzhistorycenter.org
Sat., March 9
ART • OAKLAND
In 1967, The Graduate predicted, perhaps unintentionally, a bleak, consumerist future with one word — plastics. Over 50 years after the film’s release, a new exhibition at the Carnegie Museum of Art will explore the impact of our growing dependence on these now ubiquitous materials. Everlasting Plastics presents works described as considering how its subjects “both shape and erode contemporary ecologies, economies, and the built environment.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 11. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. carnegieart.org
ART • NORTH SIDE
Marvin Touré, Catalina Schliebener Muñoz, and Isla Hansen. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mattress Factory Annex Gallery. 1414 Monterey St., North Side. Included with regular admission. mattress.org
MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Princess Bride. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-110. pittsburghsymphony.org
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Taylor Dayne: The Now Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. 8 pm. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $59.75-99.75. trustarts.org
Sun., March 10
COMEDY • MUNHALL
Lewis Black has, for decades, dominated the stand-up scene with his explosive brand of comedy, showcased in his frequent Daily Show monologues, award-winning albums, and specials. After multiple tours and television appearances, Black says farewell with Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour. See him rant one last time at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50-75. librarymusichall.com
Wed., March 13
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Mary Timony with youbet. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org
Thu., March 14
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Edda Fields-Black. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
Fri., March 15
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., March 28. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Passes $49-84. jffpgh.org
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Bryan Adams. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $56. ppgpaintsarena.com
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Texture Contemporary Ballet presents Transformations. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 17. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $14-29. newhazletttheater.org
DANCE • SOUTH SIDE
Corningworks defies the ageism of the dance world with what did you think you just heard me say?!, a multidisciplinary show presented as part of the company’s Glue Factory Projects. Featuring performers over the age of 40, the show promises to “cruise, crash, and glide through the psychological & emotional nooks & crannies of human (mis)communication.” See it at City Theatre. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 24. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $35-40. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org
Sat., March 16
OPERA • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Opera presents La Traviata. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $15-169. pittsburghopera.org
Tue., March 19
MUSIC • OAKLANDTobyMac Hits Deep Tour. 7 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. Tickets start at $13. peterseneventscenter.com