‌Pittsburgh’s top winter events (Jan. 25-March 20) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Joan Marcus My Fair Lady at Benedum Center

Thu., Jan. 25



MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Blaque Dynamite with NASH.V.ILL. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com

Sun., Jan. 28

ART/MUSIC • POINT BREEZE

click to enlarge Photo: Sophia Schorr-kon The Red Dress Musical Celebration at Frick Art Museum

The Red Dress Musical Celebration. 4-6:30 p.m. Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $15-40. thefrickpittsburgh.org

Tue., Jan. 30

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

My Fair Lady. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 4. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $38-125. trustarts.org

Fri., Feb. 2

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Moby Dick. 7 p.m. Continues on Sat., Feb. 3. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $25.25-45.25. trustarts.org

Sat., Feb. 3

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Celtic culture comes alive when the Pittsburgh Irish Festival presents its Brigid festival at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Dedicated to a female patron saint of Ireland, the festival features a women-only roster with traditional dance troupes, award-nominated musicians, and a TikTok-famous bagpiper. Some event proceeds will support the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. 12:30 pm. and 6 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $35-140. brigidpgh.com

Mon., Feb. 5

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 8:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $70. ppgpaintsarena.com

Thu., Feb. 8

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

PAW Patrol Live! Great Pirate Adventure. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 11. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $31.25-181.25. trustarts.org

Fri., Feb. 9

FAMILY • DOWNTOWN

Jurassic Quest. 12-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 11. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $20-37. pittsburghcc.com

FILM • NORTH SIDE

Warhol’s Unseen Television. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $6-13. warhol.org

FAMILY • UPTOWN

Monster Jam. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 11. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $25. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sat., Feb. 10

LIT • OAKLAND

click to enlarge Photo: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation An Afternoon with Terrance Hayes at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Lecture Hall

An Afternoon with Terrance Hayes. 1-2 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Lecture Hall.

4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration encouraged. carnegielibrary.org

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Dance Council presents Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. 8 pm. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $60-90. trustarts.org

Mon., Feb. 12

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Jennifer Egan. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Online tickets $18. pittsburghlectures.org

DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE

Valentine’s on the Moon, Baby. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-30. spiritpgh.com

Fri., Feb. 16

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-129. pbt.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Drake with J. Cole: It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What? 8 p.m. Continues on Sat., Feb. 17. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $190. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sat., Feb. 17

OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT

The story of homesteaders settling in 1870s Nebraska receives the musical treatment at Pittsburgh Opera. Adapted from a short story by Karen Russell, Proving Up adds operatic elements to a work that the show’s composer, Missy Mazzoli, describes as a “surreal and haunting commentary on the American dream.” 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $50. pittsburghopera.org

Sun., Feb. 18

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

click to enlarge Photo: Joshua Black Wilkins Sound Series: An Evening with Sunny War at The Andy Warhol Museum

Sound Series: An Evening with Sunny War. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org

Mon., Feb. 19

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Machine Killer Tour with Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty. 5:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-75. promowestlive.com

Thu., Feb. 22

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents A.S. King. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

Fri., Feb. 23

OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE

Pittsburgh Polar Plunge. 11:30 a.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. $25-50. Registration required. give.specialolympicspa.org

MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Fiddler on the Roof. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. pittsburghsymphony.org

Sat., Feb. 24

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

World Oddities Expo. 12-8 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-25. woetothee.com

Tue., Feb. 27

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Book of Mormon. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 3. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $40-150. trustarts.org

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Aimee Mann with Jonathan Coulton. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com

Thu., Feb. 29

FAMILY • UPTOWN

Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 3. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $25. ppgpaintsarena.com

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Cameron Barnett. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

Fri., March 1

ART • FRIENDSHIP

March Hot Jam. 6-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank. 7:30 Continues through Sun., March 10. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. newhazletttheater.org

Sat., March 2

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

Fat Ham. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 24. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-40. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Wayne Newton: Up Close And Personal. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $59.75-149.75. librarymusichall.com

Sun., March 3

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase. 12-4 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $20. pittsburghcc.com

DRAG • MCKEES ROCKS

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Ken Phillips Publicity Group Jimbo's Drag Circus World Tour at Roxian Theatre

Jimbo's Drag Circus World Tour. 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $35. roxiantheatre.com

Tue., March 5

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

click to enlarge Photo: Bella Peterson Laura Jane Grace at Spirit

Laura Jane Grace with Thelma and the Sleaze. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $35. spiritpgh.com

Wed., March 6

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Katy Kirby with special guest Allegra Krieger. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org

Fri., March 8

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

The Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 17. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $4-12, free for kids under 6. pghhome.com

PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT

History Uncorked: We Love The ’90s. 7:30-11 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Ticket prices TBA. heinzhistorycenter.org

Sat., March 9

ART • OAKLAND

In 1967, The Graduate predicted, perhaps unintentionally, a bleak, consumerist future with one word — plastics. Over 50 years after the film’s release, a new exhibition at the Carnegie Museum of Art will explore the impact of our growing dependence on these now ubiquitous materials. Everlasting Plastics presents works described as considering how its subjects “both shape and erode contemporary ecologies, economies, and the built environment.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 11. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. carnegieart.org

ART • NORTH SIDE

Marvin Touré, Catalina Schliebener Muñoz, and Isla Hansen. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mattress Factory Annex Gallery. 1414 Monterey St., North Side. Included with regular admission. mattress.org

MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Princess Bride. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-110. pittsburghsymphony.org

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Taylor Dayne: The Now Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. 8 pm. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $59.75-99.75. trustarts.org

Sun., March 10

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Lewis Black has, for decades, dominated the stand-up scene with his explosive brand of comedy, showcased in his frequent Daily Show monologues, award-winning albums, and specials. After multiple tours and television appearances, Black says farewell with Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour. See him rant one last time at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50-75. librarymusichall.com

Wed., March 13

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Mary Timony with youbet. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org

Thu., March 14

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Edda Fields-Black. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org

Fri., March 15

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., March 28. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Passes $49-84. jffpgh.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Bryan Adams. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $56. ppgpaintsarena.com

DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Texture Contemporary Ballet presents Transformations. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 17. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $14-29. newhazletttheater.org

DANCE • SOUTH SIDE

click to enlarge Photo: Corningworks/Frank Walsh What did you think you just heard me say?! by Corningworks

Corningworks defies the ageism of the dance world with what did you think you just heard me say?!, a multidisciplinary show presented as part of the company’s Glue Factory Projects. Featuring performers over the age of 40, the show promises to “cruise, crash, and glide through the psychological & emotional nooks & crannies of human (mis)communication.” See it at City Theatre. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 24. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $35-40. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org

Sat., March 16

OPERA • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Opera presents La Traviata. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $15-169. pittsburghopera.org

Tue., March 19

MUSIC • OAKLAND

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour.