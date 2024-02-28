 ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 29-March 6 | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 29-March 6

This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ productions

By

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 29-March 6
Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Motion Pictures
Robot Dreams at Harris Theater

Thu., Feb. 29

ART • NORTH SIDE

Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild highlights a Pittsburgh multimedia artist with a flair for fiber. See Ephemeral Edge, a solo show featuring soft sculptures by Stefanie Zito. In an Instagram post, Zito describes the works as being constructed on a loom using a doubleweave technique, which allows her to “push, shape, and manipulate edges and form” through one continuous cloth. For more insight to her process, head to MCG on March 7 for a closing reception talk by Zito. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Fri., March 8. 1815 Metropolitan St., North Side. Free. mcgyouth.org

KIDS • UPTOWN

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 29-March 6
Photo: Courtesy of Feld Entertainment
Caption: Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at PPG Paints Arena

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 3. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $26. ppgpaintsarena.com

Fri., March 1

CONVENTION • BETHEL PARK

South Hills Home Show. 3-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 3. Cool Springs Sports Complex. 1530 Hamilton Rd., Bethel Park. Free. southhillshomeshow.com

FESTIVAL • FRIENDSHIP

March Hot Jam. 6-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. All ages. pittsburghglasscenter.org

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 10. New Hazlett Center for Performing Arts. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. primestage.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Angela Autumn with Dallas Ugly. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. mrsmalls.com

PARTY • BLOOMFIELD

Sad Bear GVNG presents AFROHAUS with DJ Femi, Wade Anthony, and F3ralcat. 9:30 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/djfemi412

Sat., March 2

CONVENTION • OAKLAND

A Celebration of Seeds: Twelfth Annual Seed and Plant Swap. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Main. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. phipps.conservatory.org

ART • SHARPSBURG

Linda Price-Sneddon: Point of Beginning Artist Reception. 5-8 p.m. Continues through April 16. ZYNKA Gallery. 906 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. facebook.com/ZYNKAgallery

COMEDY • ALLENTOWN

Rachel Kaly: Hospital Hour. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. bottlerocketpgh.com

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

See three diverse performances at the Byham Theater when choreographer Ronald K. Brown and EVIDENCE, a Brooklyn-based dance company, take the stage. The evening includes works about “concepts of balance, equity, and fairness,” and Afro-Cuban traditional dance and music. Also included is “Palo Y Machete,” described as being inspired by the life and work of Black Pittsburgh photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris. 8 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $20-75. trustarts.org

Sun., March 3

FILM • POINT BREEZE

Film Screening: My Rembrandt. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Doors at 10:30 a.m. The Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $5-15. thefrickpittsburgh.org

FILM • SEWICKLEY

The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center pays tribute to American silent film star Louise Brooks with a special screening event. The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society presents Pandora's Box, a 1929 German film starring Brooks as a sexually liberated showgirl who, through her various exploits, becomes embroiled in murder, blackmail, and ruin. The event includes live musical accompaniment by Ben Opie and Mark Micchelli. 3 p.m. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-11. thelindsaytheater.org

DRAG • MCKEES ROCKS

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 29-March 6
Photo: World of Wonder/Paramount+
Caption: Jimbo's Drag Circus World Tour at Roxian Theatre

Jimbo's Drag Circus World Tour. 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks.  Tickets start at $35. 18 and over. roxiantheatre.com

Mon., March 4

MUSIC • MILLVALE

The Poetry Lounge gets loud with four Pittsburgh tri-state bands. Local “chaotic hardcore” band Kicked in the Head by a Horse will be joined by Ohio acts Middling and Pickpocket. Rounding out the roster is I Love You, I Love You, an electronic screamo outfit from West Virginia. Get your ears ringing during this night of music by area talent. 6-10 p.m. 313 North Ave., Millvale. $5. poetrymillvale.com

Tue., March 5

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Left Lane Cruiser with Nate Bergman, Adam Fauccett, and Brian Genovesi. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $18. druskyentertainment.com

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 29-March 6
Photo: Alexander Bemis
Caption: Of Virtue at Preserving Underground

Wed., March 6

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Robot Dreams. 5 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

Of Virtue. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $16-20. preservingconcerts.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Katy Kirby with Allegra Krieger. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org

Tags

‌Pittsburgh's top events: Feb. 29-March 6

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
Feb. 29-March 6
