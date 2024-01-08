Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Mental Health Therapist, Ice Cream Maker, Arcade Manager, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Patron Experience Associate. Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures is seeking a full-time Patron Experience Associate. The Patron Experience Associate is a newly created entry-level position with opportunities to learn and grow in your career. This associate role is responsible for increasing the profile of the organization and program participation through front-line customer sales and service, oral and written communications, digital marketing, and social media campaigns. The ideal candidate is eager to begin their career in a mission-focused arts nonprofit with a commitment to community, diversity, and the essential role literature plays in civic life. Salary is $35,000-40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Behavioral Health Fellows. BH Fellows is an educational loan repayment and training program for new and existing workers within the behavioral health system in Allegheny County. This is an initiative sponsored by Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) in partnership with Community Care Behavioral Health and Jewish Healthcare Foundation. The BH Fellows program offers competitive pay, educational loan repayment (up to $25,000 for a bachelor’s degree or up to $45,000 for a master’s degree), and a two-year cohort experience including a retreat, professional and leadership development, and relationship-building experiences. In exchange, Fellows commit to work for a minimum of two years with a sponsoring behavioral health service provider in our region. Apply now to join the Spring 2024 Cohort. Click here for more details

Development Manager. Since 1999, nonprofit Riverlife has worked to create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh’s riverfronts. They have an opening for a full-time Development Manager, who will partner with the Director of Development to create and implement a plan for identification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of all corporate prospects. The Development Manager is responsible for executing Riverlife’s development plan by raising philanthropic support through a portfolio of corporate funding sources to meet ambitious annual, special project, and campaign revenue goals. Salary is $65,000-72,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Mental Health Therapist. Persad Center is a nonprofit human service organization whose mission is to improve the well-being of the LGBTQ+ communities and the HIV/AIDS communities in Western PA. They are seeking a full-time, masters level Mental Health Therapist with 1+ year post-graduate LGBTQ+ client experience. Salary is $50,000-65,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Job Fair. The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is holding a job fair on Tuesday, January 9th, from 11 am to 1 pm. Stop by with your resume— CLP hiring teams will be onsite to discuss career opportunities and share current job openings. Click here for more details

Assistant General Manager. Pins Mechanical Co. & 16-Bit Bar + Arcade in the Southside Works has an available position for a full-time Assistant General Manager responsible for day-to-day operations. As an AGM, you will be held to a high standard in three main areas: Guest Experience, Team Management, and Operational Excellence. You'll work closely with the GM to set standards and expectations for the bar staff and management team to follow. Click here for more details

Tattoo Artist. Three Fates Tattoo will be moving from East Liberty to a larger, newly-renovated studio space in late spring 2024, and they are currently accepting applications from experienced Tattoo Professionals with established clientele. No apprenticeship opportunities at this time. Applicants must be BBP certified, bring a style range that will complement the existing artists, share an ethical alignment with Three Fates’ brand (queer/BIPOC centering, consent practices), and be able to self-schedule or work with the current manager for booking. Click here for more details

Faculty Recruitment Fair. Fanny Edel Falk Laboratory School is a K-8 tuition-based campus laboratory school affiliated with the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh. They will be holding a Faculty Recruitment Fair on Saturday, January 24th, from 9 am to noon. They invite current and soon-to-be jobseekers to join them for an overview of Falk’s history/mission/values, a tour of the school facilities, a DEI presentation, University of Pittsburgh benefits information, and an opportunity to meet and talk to Falk administrators, faculty, and staff. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Weekend Pizza Cook. 424 Play Factory is an indoor soft play facility located off Baum Boulevard. They are seeking a part-time, weekend Pizza Cook to make pizzas and handle the fryers for children’s parties. Weekend shifts are from 10 am to 5 pm, with possible opportunities for more hours at other locations. Applicants must be reliable, easygoing, and helpful. Click here for more details

Baker/Ice Cream Maker. Leona’s Ice Cream sells 100% real dairy, 100% lactose-free ice cream to dozens of different restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, and shops in the Pittsburgh area. They are currently seeking a full-time Baker/Ice Cream Maker to work in their production kitchen in Wilkinsburg. The ideal person has some experience in cooking/baking, is dependable, self-motivated, detail-oriented, and self-sufficient. They are looking for someone to learn all aspects of the process from prep, ice cream flavorings (curds, candies, sauces, process fruit) to baking, ice cream making, and packaging. The kitchen operates Monday through Friday, daylight hours, five paid sick days, holidays off/paid, paid week off at the end of December, vision and dental fully covered, and contributions to supplemental insurances. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Sam’s Tavern in the Wall is a quaint little neighborhood tavern in Aspinwall and they are looking for a full-time Line Cook, preferably with experience. Your job would entail stocking your station, keeping it clean, and preparing homemade food to order in a fast-paced environment, while performing those duties in a safe and clean manner. Pay is $16-18/hour. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Girasole in Shadyside is an authentic Italian restaurant looking for a part-time Dishwasher. Pay is $16/hour. Click here for more details

FOH & BOH. Vibrant Sunshine Cafe is a vegan juicery/cafe in Aspinwall, and they are looking for folks who are driven, organized, cleanly, and excited about health and wellness to join their team as front-of-house or back-of-house staff. Most of the staff shift between positions, and they are looking for someone to train as a barista, smoothie maker, and in food prep. Pay is $12-15/hour, plus paid sick time accrual and healthcare contributions. Click here for more details