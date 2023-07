On the Tahn: Jellyfest and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 20-23) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Elisa Cevallos Jellyfish

This week's spotlight:

click to enlarge Photo: Sean Eaton Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Art

Thu., July 20



Fri., July 21



Sat., July 22





Sun., July 23



We're changing things up a little for On the Tahn. From now on, we will spotlight a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from 2000s hip hop tohits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.You know Jellyfish , now get ready for, an inclusive, queer-friendly music festival taking place over multiple days and venues. Jellyfish co-founder and DJ Ricky Moslen tellsthat the new event will showcase "a dozen DJs and performers from 10 different cities," including drag queens and live music acts. There will also be a queer vendor fair, a dance/movement workshop by Madame Trio, and more.The festivities begin on Fri., July 21 atand, two Bloomfield venues located right across from each other, and continue on Sat., July 22 atMoslen says the idea behind Jellyfest was to expand the monthly Jellyfish party and "add more spectacle, more DJs, more drag, plus bands, multiple stages, and more surprises and transform it into a (hopefully) beautiful festival for all.""We chose a lineup that's very queer but also aligns with our variety of musical tastes, so everything from Italo disco to synth wave to house to punk," Moslen adds. "A bit for everyone."Out-of-town guests such as the Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Sindri, Brooklyn-based electronic music project Light Asylum, and East Coast dance-punk duo La Neve will perform along with a number of local acts.Partiers can pay $42 for entry, but according to Jellyfest's Ticketleap page , "queer POC or anyone unable to cover the full ticket cost" can pay the discounted price of $32, "no questions asked." There will also be a free pre-party at Trace.For more information, visit instagram.com/jellyfishpgh