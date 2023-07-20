 On the Tahn: Jellyfest and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 20-23) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Jellyfest and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 20-23)

By

On the Tahn: Jellyfest and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 20-23)
Photo: Elisa Cevallos
Jellyfish
We're changing things up a little for On the Tahn. From now on, we will spotlight a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from 2000s hip hop to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

You know Jellyfish, now get ready for Jellyfest, an inclusive, queer-friendly music festival taking place over multiple days and venues. Jellyfish co-founder and DJ Ricky Moslen tells Pittsburgh City Paper that the new event will showcase "a dozen DJs and performers from 10 different cities," including drag queens and live music acts. There will also be a queer vendor fair, a dance/movement workshop by Madame Trio, and more.

The festivities begin on Fri., July 21 at Trace Brewing and Cobra, two Bloomfield venues located right across from each other, and continue on Sat., July 22 at Spirit.

Moslen says the idea behind Jellyfest was to expand the monthly Jellyfish party and "add more spectacle, more DJs, more drag, plus bands, multiple stages, and more surprises and transform it into a (hopefully) beautiful festival for all."

"We chose a lineup that's very queer but also aligns with our variety of musical tastes, so everything from Italo disco to synth wave to house to punk," Moslen adds. "A bit for everyone."

Out-of-town guests such as the Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Sindri, Brooklyn-based electronic music project Light Asylum, and East Coast dance-punk duo La Neve will perform along with a number of local acts.

Partiers can pay $42 for entry, but according to Jellyfest's Ticketleap page, "queer POC or anyone unable to cover the full ticket cost" can pay the discounted price of $32, "no questions asked." There will also be a free pre-party at Trace.

For more information, visit instagram.com/jellyfishpgh.
Photo: Sean Eaton
Photo: Sean Eaton
Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Art

Thu., July 20

Inside Out: Summer Exhibition Celebration with HUNY XO, B_X_R_N_X_R_D, and Juana. 5 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org

Fri., July 21

Afro-Haus Sessions with DJ Femi and Wade Anthony. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

The 2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Emo Night Glow Party. 9:30 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/sqhillsportsbar

Tony Hawk Pro Skanker Dance Party with DJ Ron Mist. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free before 10 p.m., $5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com/events

Sat., July 22

7ity Sounds with Slim Tha DJ. 4-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

House Party. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $50-250. kelly-strayhorn.org/events/houseparty

Sadderday with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

\\TECHNiQUE// with Erica Scary and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free before 10 p.m., $5 after 10 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com/events

Cold Cuts presents Beautiful Swimmers. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com


Sun., July 23

Disco Sunday Disco with Pretty Tony and Jarrett Tebbets. 4-9 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

