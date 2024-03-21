Mr. Roboto Project and Bunker Projects nearly have the funds to purchase their longtime building

click to enlarge
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Mr. Roboto Project
Pittsburgh’s legendary DIY music venue the Mr. Roboto Project has always had lofty goals. When Roboto began plotting their next chapter in 2011 by moving to Garfield, the volunteer-run organization
was looking to collaborate with the neighborhood’s thriving community of artists, galleries, and shared spaces. Case in point: In 2013, the empty apartment space above Roboto was converted into the experimental art gallery Bunker Projects.
Now, after nearly twelve years of history together, Bunker and Roboto announced that they are fundraising to purchase the shared building at 5106 Penn Ave. When the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation (BGC), the property’s current owner, decided it was time to put the building on the market last August, they reached out to the current tenants first to see if they’d be interested in owning the building.
“I don't think there was any hesitation about it,” said Brett Shumaker, a longtime board member of the venue who runs Don’t Let the Scene Go Down on Me!, a booking agency that works commonly with Roboto. “Once [BGC] said that the building was gonna go up for sale, we were like, ‘Okay, what can we do to keep it?’”
For Jessie Rommelt, Bunker’s co-founder and creative director, the news came as a shock. Once Bunker’s board of directors took a look at similar locations and buildings for rent nearby, they decided to go forward with the process of buying 5106 Penn.
“We realized that nothing out there was intriguing at all. Everything was really expensive with none of the charm, history, or amenities that we had so carefully created in our space at Bunker,” explained Rommelt.
Bunker and Roboto agreed quickly that it would make sense for Bunker to purchase the building, which would allow Roboto to continue to rent from an affordable, collaborative source. Following that, Bunker began to search for grants, which was a frustrating process despite an early pledge from Pittsburgh’s Arts, Equity, and Education Fund
.
“We were in this slow little incubation stage, trying to gather ducks and understand what the building may need as far as maintenance and renovation in the future, appraisals, inspections,” said Rommelt. “We didn’t have any full-on security that we would be able to financially take it on.”
But since announcing the drive last Tuesday, the organizations are on their way to the $50,000 goal, having raised nearly $35,000 by press time on the platform Donorbox
. Along the way, Roboto got shout outs from City Councilmember Deb Gross
, legendary indie blog Brooklyn Vegan
, and Philly emo group Carly Cosgrove
from the stage at Thunderbird Cafe.
“It's been a whirlwind,” said Madi Kubicky, Roboto’s director of finances. “We're all positively freaking out about how much support we've gotten. It’s so crazy that it hasn't even been just, like, Pittsburgh DIY. It’s been DIY music all over, from everywhere.”
Following the outpouring of support, local software engineer at Google and philanthropist Brian Wongchaoart pledged a $50,000 match, citing the surprisingly strong community support.
“He was really excited about the momentum that we got with our grassroots fundraiser that's going on right now,” said Anna Mirzayan, the president of Bunker’s board of directors. “The rest is history. We are super thrilled to be able to have such an amazing, generous donation.”
click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Morgan Rose Free
Standing in the Sky by Morgan Rose Free at Bunker Projects ca. 2019
As Bunker works on installing their spring show, the fundraising offers a boost in spirits. Opening in early April, Laurie Trok’s Grief Cake
exemplifies Bunker’s flexible, exploratory nature with a show from one of the current artists in the organization’s residency program.
“It was wild not knowing if we were going to be here around this time next year,” said Rommelt. “That existential threat was really tough. But it’s now that we’re at this point where there’s a really cool, new mood about it.”
With the fundraising goal just within reach, a benefit show is now planned for April 6
at Roboto. The event will include appearances from local acts including indie mainstays String Machine
and hardcore brawlers Kicked in the Head by a Horse
.
In sillier fundraising tactics, Roboto social media manager Lauren Rearick announced that if the drive got to $25,000 last Friday, she would stage dive from the venue’s soundboard at a show. Her promise worked, with the fundraiser hitting the halfway point only five hours later. “Please pray for me,” said Rearick when asked about her stage-diving plans and hinting that the jump would take place at the April 6 show.
Members of the boards for both Bunker and Roboto are looking ahead with optimism, especially if they’re able to meet the fundraising goal. For Bunker, it’s another year for showcasing diverse, multidisciplinary visual arts from a wide variety of creators. At Roboto, it’s about keeping DIY shows available for another generation of music fans in Pittsburgh.
“We turn 25 this year, so it's a big, big year for us,” said Shumaker. “We just want to stay put, keep going, and be a part of our music community.”
Correction: The article has been updated to note Rommelt's role as creative director at Bunker Projects rather than operations coordinator.