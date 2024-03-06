‌Pittsburgh’s top events: March 7-13

Thu., March 7

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Grease. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 17. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown $19.50-56.50. culturaldistrict.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Spirit Ma’am at Spirit

Ma’am with Big Girl, Tetchy, and Tony From Bowling. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $17 in advance, $20 at the door. spiritpgh.com

Fri., March 8

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 17. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $4-12, free for kids under 6. pghhome.com/phgs

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Transitioning from child to adult star can be tough — ask any talent brought up on the Disney Channel. Mia McKenna-Bruce, a British actor known for her work on kids shows, managed this feat as the lead of How To Have Sex. The debut feature from Molly Manning Walker became a Cannes Film Festival winner with the coming-of-age story about three teens who embark on a hard-partying holiday in Greece. See it at the Harris Theater. 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., March 21. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

ART • NORTH SIDE

Opening: Marvin Touré, Isla Hansen, Catalina Schliebener Muñoz. 6-8 p.m. Mattress Factory. 1414 Monterey St., North Side. Free. Registration required. mattress.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Lauren Daigle with Blessing Offer. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $14. ppgpaintsarena.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Hannah Wicklund with The Regal Sweet. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $20. ticketweb.com

FILM • HOMESTEAD

Pittsburgh Sound + Image and Tara Merenda Nelson present films by Luther Price. 8-10 p.m. Eberle Studios. 229 East Ninth Ave., Homestead. $10. pghsoundandimage.com

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Cult-O-Rama: Alien Takeover with Plan 9 from Outer Space and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. 9 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16. rowhousecinemas.com

Sat., March 9

ART/FESTIVAL • SHARPSBURG

Pittsburgh Collage Collective presents Collage-a-Palooza. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Roots of Faith. 800 Main St., Sharpsburg. $20. Registration required. instagram.com/pghcollagecollective

MUSIC • DORMONT

The Government Center officially expands to Dormont with the grand opening of The Outpost. The day-long celebration features live music by local acts, a sidewalk sale, food, and more. See performances by Mento Fellini, 1000z of Beez, Lem, Rex Tycoon, and Tory Silver, bop to music spun by various DJs, or shop for some new vinyl. Help welcome this new addition to a Pittsburgh-area borough. 11 a.m. 1511 Potomac Ave., Dormont. Free. thegovernmentcenter.com

MARKET • WILKINSBURG

Pittsburgh Sticker Fair. 12-4 p.m. Workshop PGH. 321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. workshop-pgh.square.site

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Featured Artists Exhibition at Associated Artists of Pittsburgh

Opening Reception: Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Featured Artists Exhibition. 4-7 p.m. Continues through May 17. Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Exhibition Space. 100 43rd St. Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org

MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Princess Bride in Concert. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-120. pittsburghsymphony.org

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Taylor Dayne: The Love Me Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com

PARTY • ALLENTOWN

Get more than gym, tan, and laundry when Bottlerocket Social Hall presents a dance party inspired by one of MTV’s most popular reality shows. Spring Break at the Jersey Shore welcomes guests to get down like Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, and the rest of the gang during a night that promises fist-pumping techno by DJ Senseishun. Break out your Bumpit and bronzer for this big event. 9 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sun., March 10

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Tank And The Bangas: Think Tank 10-Year Anniversary Show. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-45. citywinery.com

Mon., March 11

LASER SHOW • NORTH SIDE

Laser Galactic Odyssey at Buhl Planetarium. 2 p.m. Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $6-7. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Tue., March 12

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

The Decibel Magazine Tour with Hulder, Devil Master, Worm, and Necrofier. 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $25. preservingconcerts.com

Wed., March 13

MUSIC • GARFIELD

Hotline TNT with BIB and Speed Plans. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. therobotoproject.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

click to enlarge Photo: Chris Grady Sound Series: Mary Timony at The Andy Warhol Museum

Sound Series: Mary Timony with youbet.