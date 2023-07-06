 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8)

By

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from 2010s hip hop to 1990s hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., July 6

Mall Goth: Heartache and Hair Dye
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
You never know what you're going to get with a night that promises everything from "Nine Inch Nails to Pavement to Tori Amos to KMFDM to Korn." 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., July 7

In Bed By Ten
Spirit
6-9 p.m.
DJ QRX takes over this edition of IBBT. Cover proceeds benefit True T Pittsburgh. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

PGH Open Decks All-Stars: One-Year Anniversary
Spirit
9 p.m.
Once IBBT ends, head to Open Decks for a showcase of DJs playing back-to-back sets. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Beyoncé may have canceled her concert at Acrisure, but her music will still fill up the dance floor at Belvedere's, along with hits from Rihanna. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Celestial Bodies: Cancer Season
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
DJs Lemonline and yadirtydaughter bring you all the best music from artists born during Cancer season. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
In Bed By Ten at Spirit

Sat., July 8

SummaLumma 2
Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall
8 p.m.
Femi and friends put on a massive festival featuring all the best DJs in Pittsburgh. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-50. thunderbirdmusichall.com

90s Nite
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Get your fill of boy bands, alt-rock, hip hop, and more from the era that brought you slap bracelets and Pogs. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Small Tees
Spirit
9 p.m.
Doctor Dap, Slima Tha DJ, and Icy Pisces play all the best hip hop and R&B from the 2010s. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Evolution
Mixtape
9:30 p.m.
Evolution goes from Cattivo to Mixtape for a night of coldwave, darkwave, New Wave, synthpop, and more by DJs Josey and Lisa. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Longturn presents Ky William and Jeff Sorkowitz
Cobra
10 p.m.
Longturn continues bringing big electronic acts to Pittsburgh with sets by Brooklyn-based DJs Ky William and Jeff Sorkowitz. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $17.50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Honcho with livwutang
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Honcho facilitates the Pittsburgh debut of livwutang, a New York-based act described by Minor AM as producing "an enchanting sonic palette" defined by Central and Western African music, Black American music, and "the last 60 years of popular music." 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
