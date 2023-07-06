On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall

Thu., July 6



Fri., July 7



Sat., July 8



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from 2010s hip hop to 1990s hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.You never know what you're going to get with a night that promises everything from "Nine Inch Nails to Pavement to Tori Amos to KMFDM to Korn."DJ QRX takes over this edition of IBBT. Cover proceeds benefit True T Pittsburgh.Once IBBT ends, head to Open Decks for a showcase of DJs playing back-to-back sets.Beyoncé may have canceled her concert at Acrisure, but her music will still fill up the dance floor at Belvedere's, along with hits from Rihanna.DJs Lemonline and yadirtydaughter bring you all the best music from artists born during Cancer season.Femi and friends put on a massive festival featuring all the best DJs in Pittsburgh.Get your fill of boy bands, alt-rock, hip hop, and more from the era that brought you slap bracelets and Pogs.Doctor Dap, Slima Tha DJ, and Icy Pisces play all the best hip hop and R&B from the 2010s.Evolution goes from Cattivo to Mixtape for a night of coldwave, darkwave, New Wave, synthpop, and more by DJs Josey and Lisa.Longturn continues bringing big electronic acts to Pittsburgh with sets by Brooklyn-based DJs Ky William and Jeff Sorkowitz.Honcho facilitates the Pittsburgh debut of livwutang, a New York-based act described by Minor AM as producing "an enchanting sonic palette" defined by Central and Western African music, Black American music, and "the last 60 years of popular music."