On the Tahn: Fat Cat on Wax and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Jan. 4-6) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Fat Cat on Wax and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Jan. 4-6)

CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Formosa
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from early-2000s hits to Capricorn artists. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

One of the DJs from Pittsburgh's most popular queer dance party heads to the North Side for Fat Cat on Wax. On Sat., Jan. 6, Formosa of Jellyfish joins Daveclevr at Fat Cat for an all-vinyl night of music. Come ready to dance and commiserate in the venue's ground-level bar and lounge. 9 p.m. 520 East Ohio St., North Side. Free. fatcatpgh.com

Thu., Jan. 4

Liquid Sky with DJ Krass Advert and Allsortz. 9 p.m. Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Jan. 5

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Salsa Night with DJ Jeff. 8 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Dr., South Side. $10. facebook.com/SalsaPittsburgh

Pop Rocks with DJ Gunray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

KALEIDOSCOPE: First Friday Disco with DJ Lemonline and Mick Stinelli. 9 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

Dance Class x Ron Mist with Figgy, Hopifer, and Ancient CDJ. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10 in advance, $13 at the door. spiritpgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Upbeat After Party with DJ Femi and Wade Anthony. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Ron Mist

Sat., Jan. 6

Title Town Soul and Funk Party. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Requiem with DJ Jenacyde. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/PGHRequiem

Celestial Bodies: Capricorn Season. 9 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7. bottlerocketpgh.com

The 2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Wavy Bunch presents African Wolf's 8th Annual Capricorn Birthday Bash: All Black Affair. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-25. spiritpgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Mostbeautifullest presents Real Hot Girl Shit. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Humanaut presents Paul Fleetwood and Tuney Loons. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

