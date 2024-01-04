On the Tahn: Fat Cat on Wax and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Jan. 4-6) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from early-2000s hits to Capricorn artists. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
One of the DJs from Pittsburgh's most popular queer dance party heads to the North Side for Fat Cat on Wax. On Sat., Jan. 6, Formosa of Jellyfish joins Daveclevr at Fat Cat for an all-vinyl night of music. Come ready to dance and commiserate in the venue's ground-level bar and lounge. 9 p.m. 520 East Ohio St., North Side. Free. fatcatpgh.com
Thu., Jan. 4
Liquid Sky with DJ Krass Advert and Allsortz. 9 p.m. Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Jan. 5
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Salsa Night with DJ Jeff. 8 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Dr., South Side. $10. facebook.com/SalsaPittsburgh
Pop Rocks with DJ Gunray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
KALEIDOSCOPE: First Friday Disco with DJ Lemonline and Mick Stinelli. 9 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com
Dance Class x Ron Mist with Figgy, Hopifer, and Ancient CDJ. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10 in advance, $13 at the door. spiritpgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Upbeat After Party with DJ Femi and Wade Anthony. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Sat., Jan. 6
Title Town Soul and Funk Party. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Requiem with DJ Jenacyde. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/PGHRequiem
Celestial Bodies: Capricorn Season. 9 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7. bottlerocketpgh.com
The 2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Wavy Bunch presents African Wolf's 8th Annual Capricorn Birthday Bash: All Black Affair. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-25. spiritpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Mostbeautifullest presents Real Hot Girl Shit. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Humanaut presents Paul Fleetwood and Tuney Loons. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com