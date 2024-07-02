Remembering August “Gus” Kalaris and Caleb “Cobra” Cornell, plus more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
Commonplace Coffee x 91.3 WYEP
Multiple locations. commonplacecoffee.com
Commonplace Coffee partnered with 91.3 WYEP to release a special Mixtape Blend as the independent public radio station celebrates its 50th anniversary. Released July 2, the collaborative coffee blend — adorned with the image of a throwback cassette tape and made with cranberry, citrus, and cherry — will be available for a full calendar year through June 2025. Coffee drinkers can purchase a 12-ounce bag ($20.50) at all Commonplace Coffee locations or online
. A portion of retail and wholesale proceeds benefit WYEP.
Hazel Grove Brewing
4609 Irvine St., Hazelwood. hazelgrovebrewing.com
The Hazelwood brewery boom continues with the launch of Hazel Grove Brewing. The brewery’s grand opening celebration
takes place on Thu., July 4 from 12-10 p.m. and promises “thoughtful and well-crafted beers,” custom murals by local artists, and the Hazelwood-based Community Kitchen Pittsburgh food truck. According to Patch
, the new brewery was developed from an abandoned building by longtime homebrewers Steve and Barbara Hartman, who converted it into a taproom and outdoor courtyard. The Hartmans told Patch that they specialize in brewing Belgian beers, but Hazel Grove will also serve light beers, stouts, IPAs, and non-alcoholic beer.
Main Street Diner
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. mainstreetpgh.com
Main Street Diner, a spooky basement bar in Lawrenceville Market House, launches on Fri., July 5. Described by Pittsburgh Magazine
as reminiscent of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice
, the eatery’s patrons can enjoy a cemetery-esque reception area, a bar “filled with abstract sculptures, a funky fireplace and shades of mauve and veridian” and an “otherworldly” dining room. Main Street’s website touts food, milkshakes, and pinball, including 14 movie-themed pinball machines rehomed from the former Kickback Pinball Cafe. Hours of operation are 3:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Bottlerocket Social Hall
1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. bottlerocketpgh.com
Bottlerocket presents an Evening of Hot Dog Debauchery
on Sat., July 6. Jamie Loftus, author of the bestselling book Raw Dog: The Truth About Hot Dogs
, joins Rick Sebak, the WQED legend and producer of the 1999 documentary A Hot Dog Program
, to “celebrate America’s best worst food.” The event will feature a hot dog history presentation, a “play-by-play” of the July 4th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, Loftus performing a section of her “cursed” one-person show Mrs. Joseph Chestnut America USA
, and more. General admission tickets cost $25; dog lovers can also purchase a bundled ticket that includes a copy of Raw Dog
, which Loftus will be available to sign after the show.
A new “secret” craft cocktail bar opened in Market Square. Tucked below Emerson’s in the back of Market St. Grocery, The Aperitivo Club serves Italian wines and cocktails, small bites, and “great summer vibes,” according to its Instagram. Recently featured drinks include the Saronno Sour, an “Italian riff” adapted from the New York standard; the Jungle Nut, made with mezcal, Campari, pineapple, lime, orgeat, and angostura bitters; classic espresso martinis; and a selection of mocktails. The Aperitivo Club is now open from 4-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Heinz is pioneering new levels of yinzer chic this summer through a partnership with New York fashion designer Kate Spade. The two brands announced a summer "condiment couture" line featuring tote bags, T-shirts, phone cases, and more, all featuring Heinz ketchup designs. Launching under Heinz's "Irrational Love" creative strategy, the collection "showcases how ketchup lovers and fashion connoisseurs alike can leave a red-hot spark wherever they go this summer," Heinz said in a press release
. Prices for the limited-edition collection range from $45-398, with items available at select department stores and wholesalers, at Kate Spade stores, and through the Kate Spade website
.
Kelly’s Bar & Lounge
6012 Centre Ave., East Liberty. kellysbarlounge.com
Staff and loyal patrons of Kelly’s Bar & Lounge are mourning the death of owner Caleb “Cobra” Cornell. An obituary
reads that Cornell, 41, from Gibsonia, Pa. “always had a deep love of music and often found his way into Pittsburgh, sometimes with permission but more often without, to visit the music scenes around the city.” Cornell formed the band Wrath Cobra, which toured internationally, and worked at Mad Mex and Harris Grill before buying and managing Kelly’s, a longstanding East Liberty favorite. Donations
can be made in Cornell’s memory to support Kelly’s staff who took time off to grieve and attend services.
Gus & Yiayia’s
638 W. Ohio St., North Side.
August “Gus” Kalaris of Gus & Yia Yia’s iconic shaved-ice ball stand
died on June 28 at age 92. The City of Pittsburgh offered its condolences on Twitter
, saying that “Pittsburgh has lost a local legend” who operated the old-fashioned ice ball cart in the North Side for seven decades. Kalaris’ family told TribLive
they will keep Gus & Yia Yia’s, which turned 90 this year, open for the rest of the summer. Kalaris was also honored in 2021 when Carnegie Science Center placed a model of the family-owned ice ball stand in its miniature railroad and village.