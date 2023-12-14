On the Tahn: Anime Night and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 14-16) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from anime hits to New Wave. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:Kick it with your fellow otakus during a special holiday edition of Anime Night. On Fri., Dec. 15, head to Roxian Theatre for vendors selling kawaii gifts, collectibles and more, cosplayers, and tons of music both live and specially curated. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18 in advance, $23 at the door. 18 and over. theanimeparty.com
Thu., Dec. 14
Desert Hearts: Queer Country. 8 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
New Wave Thursdays with Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
Fri., Dec. 15
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Soulution with Dini Daddy, Buscrates, and Paul Seif. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. mixtapepgh.com
The Factory with DJ Poptone and Brian Siewiorek. 9 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. Free. facebook.com/poetryloungepgh
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Dec. 16
Bad Girls with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays: Pajama Party Edition. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Texture x DETOUR presents 2Lanes, Data Plan, and Jacob Park. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com