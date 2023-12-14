 On the Tahn: Anime Night and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 14-16) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Anime Night and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 14-16)

By

click to enlarge Blue lights shine down on a band playing on stage, with audience members standing in front of the stage
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from anime hits to New Wave. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Kick it with your fellow otakus during a special holiday edition of Anime Night. On Fri., Dec. 15, head to Roxian Theatre for vendors selling kawaii gifts, collectibles and more, cosplayers, and tons of music both live and specially curated. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18 in advance, $23 at the door. 18 and over. theanimeparty.com

Thu., Dec. 14

Desert Hearts: Queer Country. 8 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

New Wave Thursdays with Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com

Fri., Dec. 15

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Soulution with Dini Daddy, Buscrates, and Paul Seif. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. mixtapepgh.com

The Factory with DJ Poptone and Brian Siewiorek. 9 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. Free. facebook.com/poetryloungepgh

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
click to enlarge A female DJ looks straight at the camera as her male partner works the turntables at Belvederes Ultra-Dive
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Sat., Dec. 16

Bad Girls with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays: Pajama Party Edition. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Texture x DETOUR presents 2Lanes, Data Plan, and Jacob Park. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

