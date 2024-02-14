Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 15-21

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kingorama Song of the North at the Byham Theater

Thu., Feb. 15



ART/TOUR • OAKLAND

Friends and Lovers. 6-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $35. 21 and over. carnegieart.org

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

Teaira Whitehead. 8 p.m. Continues through Fri., Feb. 16. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $20-30. newhazletttheater.org

Fri., Feb. 16

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh International Auto Show. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through Mon., Feb. 19. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $7-15, free for kids under 6. pittsburghcc.com

FILM • NORTH SIDE

Carnegie Science Center imagines how urbanites will live in the next 50 years with Cities of the Future. Narrated by actor John Krasinski, the documentary examines the transformation of urban landscapes, depicting aerial highways, smart buildings, green infrastructure, and more, all in an effort to envision a more sustainable world. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Continues through Sept. 29. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $8-10. carnegiesciencecenter.org

COMEDY • MUNHALL

John Crist: The Emotional Support Tour. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $29.75-149.75 librarymusichall.com

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Rieder Photography Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-129. pbt.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Sunny Daze & the Weathermen Album Release Party with Century III and Tony From Bowling. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Feb. 17

WORKSHOP • HAZELWOOD

Microplastic Mania Art Workshop. 12-2 p.m. Arts Excursions Unlimited Office. 5125 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Free. Registration required. instagram.com/creative_reuse

OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE

Cupid’s Undie Run. 12-4 p.m. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon. 211 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $45. my.cupids.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents RE/CREATE: Disturb the Silence. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall.

600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-60. pittsburghsymphony.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

A Persian tale comes to life in Song of the North, a new production at the Byham Theater. Presented by Iranian artist Hamid Rahmanian, the large-scale, multi-disciplinary live performance combines shadow puppetry, animation, and music to tell the story of the heroine Manijeh, as taken from the epic poem Shahnameh. The show promises to challenge “the Eurocentric worldview of art and storytelling” by bringing ancient Persian culture into the 21st century. 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $12. trustarts.org

OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT

click to enlarge David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera Proving Up at Bitz Opera Factory

Proving Up. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $50. pittsburghopera.org

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Khairy Creek and Kadeem Richardson. 9 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com

Sun., Feb. 18

FILM • POINT BREEZE

Water Lilies of Monet: The Magic of Water and Light. 2-4 p.m. Doors at 1:30 p.m. The Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $5-15. thefrickpittsburgh.org

FILM • OAKLAND

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Third World Newsreel Litany for Survival: The Life and Work of Audre Lorde at Carnegie Museum of Art

Head to the Carnegie Museum of Art for a special Black History Month tribute to a radical Black feminist. activist, academic, and poet. See Litany for Survival: The Life and Work of Audre Lorde, a documentary from Michelle Parkerson and Pittsburgh filmmaker Ada Gay Griffin. The event also includes a post-screening conversation with Griffin and Parkerson, as well as work by dancer Jasmine Hearn and writer Alexis Pauline Gumbs. 3-7 p.m. Doors at 2:30 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. carnegieart.org

MUSIC • SHADYSIDE

Chatham Baroque presents Apollo’s Fire: Violin Fantasy. 4 p.m. Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. $20-40. chathambaroque.org

Mon., Feb. 19

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Machine Killer Tour with Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty. 5:30 p.m. Stage AE

400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-75. promowestlive.com

Tue., Feb. 20

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

James Johnson III Group. 5 p.m. Lounge at the Greer Cabaret. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Wed., Feb. 21

PODCAST • MCKEES ROCKS

Expect booze, creepy content, and plenty of laughs when the podcast And That's Why We Drink comes to the Roxian Theatre. Cohosts Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer continue to dive into true crime and the paranormal during the Pittsburgh stop of their North American On the Rocks tour. Enjoy a few rounds and settle in for ghost hunting adventures, haunted locales, and more. 6 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $35-53. roxiantheatre.com