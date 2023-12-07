On the Tahn: Hot Mass and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 7-9) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz SADDERDAY at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

This week's spotlight:



Thu., Dec. 7



Fri., Dec. 8



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Bottlerocket Social Hall

Sat., Dec. 9



spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from deep house to club bangers. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Celebrate 11 years of Pittsburgh's premier after-hours queer dance club whenpresents the latest edition of. On Sat., Dec. 9, stay up with, founder of the Berlin-based Sol Asylum Records label, and Pittsburgh-based DJ. Expect plenty of deep house, techno, and more during this special anniversary event.