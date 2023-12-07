On the Tahn: Hot Mass and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 7-9) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from deep house to club bangers. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Celebrate 11 years of Pittsburgh's premier after-hours queer dance club when Hot Mass presents the latest edition of Honcho. On Sat., Dec. 9, stay up with Julie Marghilano, founder of the Berlin-based Sol Asylum Records label, and Pittsburgh-based DJ Maitake. Expect plenty of deep house, techno, and more during this special anniversary event. 11 p.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com
Thu., Dec. 7
New Wave Thursdays with B-Czar and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
Fri., Dec. 8
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Flux with Arie Cole and HUNY XO. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
RE:mix Club Bangers with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Killing Moon with Erica Scary, Huck Finn, and DJ Callisto. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Celestial Bodies: Sagittarius Season. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., Dec. 9
Tall Tees 2000s Hip Hop and R&B Party: Christmas Edition. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m. with RSVP, $10 without RSVP. spiritpgh.com
SADDERDAY with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Sweet Jelly on Wax with Formosa and DJ Sweetheart. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
Longturn x Cobra Legends presents Felix Da Housecat with Ali Berger. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $29.99. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Midnight Cowboy with Ma'am and DJ Rodeo Starr. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com