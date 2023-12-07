 On the Tahn: Hot Mass and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 7-9) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Hot Mass and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 7-9)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Hot Mass and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 7-9)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
SADDERDAY at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from deep house to club bangers. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Celebrate 11 years of Pittsburgh's premier after-hours queer dance club when Hot Mass presents the latest edition of Honcho. On Sat., Dec. 9, stay up with Julie Marghilano, founder of the Berlin-based Sol Asylum Records label, and Pittsburgh-based DJ Maitake. Expect plenty of deep house, techno, and more during this special anniversary event. 11 p.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Thu., Dec. 7

New Wave Thursdays with B-Czar and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com

Fri., Dec. 8

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Flux with Arie Cole and HUNY XO. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

RE:mix Club Bangers with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Killing Moon with Erica Scary, Huck Finn, and DJ Callisto. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Celestial Bodies: Sagittarius Season. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7. bottlerocketpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Hot Mass and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 7-9)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Bottlerocket Social Hall

Sat., Dec. 9

Tall Tees 2000s Hip Hop and R&B Party: Christmas Edition. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m. with RSVP, $10 without RSVP. spiritpgh.com

SADDERDAY with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Sweet Jelly on Wax with Formosa and DJ Sweetheart. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com

Longturn x Cobra Legends presents Felix Da Housecat with Ali Berger. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $29.99. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Midnight Cowboy with Ma'am and DJ Rodeo Starr. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Tags

Related Content

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 7-13

By CP Staff

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 7-13

On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

Drink and be merry at these Pittsburgh holiday pop-up bars

By Amanda Waltz

Drink and be merry at these Pittsburgh holiday pop-up bars

On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

One-Log Bridge captures Chinese immigrant experience with opera, breakdancing, and more

By Amanda Waltz

One-Log Bridge captures Chinese immigrant experience with opera, breakdancing, and more

On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

The Black Market continues its mission of supporting Black Pittsburgh business owners

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

The Black Market continues its mission of supporting Black Pittsburgh business owners

On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 6-12, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Braddock's Out of the Furnace, now and then
54 images

Braddock's Out of the Furnace, now and then

By Heather Schor

Trending

Big screen, little lies: Pittsburgh is being gaslit about IMAX theaters

Big screen, little lies: Pittsburgh is being gaslit about IMAX theaters

By Rachel Wilkinson

Spang's First Century brings old Pittsburgh to life with a contemporary soundtrack

Spang's First Century brings old Pittsburgh to life with a contemporary soundtrack

By Colin Williams

One-Log Bridge captures Chinese immigrant experience with opera, breakdancing, and more

One-Log Bridge captures Chinese immigrant experience with opera, breakdancing, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Move over, Pittsburgh Dad, “Cig Mom” is here

Move over, Pittsburgh Dad, “Cig Mom” is here

By Kate Oczypok

Things To Do This Week

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 7-13

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
Dec. 7-13
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation