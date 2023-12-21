On the Tahn: Terror Vision and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Dec. 22-23) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from horror punk to Afro-house. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Let DJ Needle Mother scare some fun into you with a special event at Poetry Lounge. Happening on Fri., Dec. 22, the Terror Vision Cyber Horror Dance Night promises dark electronic dance music, horror punk, and synthwave, all sampled with classic horror films and shows. 9 p.m. 3131 North Ave., Millvale. Free. poetrymillvale.com
Fri., Dec. 22
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Diamond Life with Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
Modern Age with DJ Maimey and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Social Mix with DJ D’Aço. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com
Panda Claws with Acherone, Boom Operator, Fistful of Ballers, and Rave Mustaine with Meeker. 9 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $15. instagram.com/brilloboxpgh
Friday Nights with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
DJ Shoe and Rojo. 10 p.m. The Underground. 3315 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/theundergroundpgh
Sat., Dec. 23
The Bottlerocket Holiday Party with DJ Ron Mist. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. RSVP required. bottlerocketpgh.com
Afro-House Sessions with DJ Femi, Wade Anthony, and Violin Speaks. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Dance the Night Holiday Masquerade with Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Brutalism Presents: Brutal Yule. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
The Underground Holiday Party with DJ Rojo. 10 p.m. The Underground. 3315 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/theundergroundpgh
Cold Cuts presents Ivan Berko and Jarrett Tebbets. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com