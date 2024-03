Super Tuesday post-mortem: Trump trounced....not. Just wishful thinking. Other than Vermont, he takes it all, Haley drops out, Sinema flounces off the stage, it's Schiff-Garvey in CA and the vile Mitch McConnell endorses Trump because he's a Republican before he's an American. Best story of the day: Iditarod musher kills moose that'd attacked his dogs and by the race rules, had to gut it before proceeding.

