Lynn Cullen Live - State of the Union address decorum (03-07-24)

Lynn talked about how it wasn't until a Black man gave the State of the Union address that the usual decorum of the event was first breached. Remember, "You lie!"? Never before had a President been treated so disrespectfully. Lynn worries about what might happen at tonight's State of the Union. Also, she talked about birds in the wild that possess both genders. They're called bilateral gynandromorphs. They have an ovary on one side and testis on the other and can successfully court and mate. Also, a story of Jews and Palestinians arguing, almost coming to blows and then ending up hugging, holding hands and seeing the humanity in each other.

