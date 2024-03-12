Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talk Oscars, Princess Catherine and more (03-12-24)

Lynn and Susan dished about the Oscars and what the heck is going on with Princess Catherine and the undisclosed illness and the doctored photo. Also, primaries today will lock up the nominations of both Biden and Trump, whether the voters like it or not and Republican women like Rep. Nancy Mace and Sen. Katie Britt who use the horrors of rape when it serves their political interests must be constantly called out for endorsing a convicted sex abuser for president. That and why the beginning of Ramadan varies from country to country and why Easter and Passover are so far apart this year...........

