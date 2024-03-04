Lynn Cullen Live - A Busy, Bumpy Week (03-04-24)

Lynn suggested we battan down the hatches cuz it's going to be a busy, bumpy week. Super Tuesday, State of the Union, which she fervently hopes will be shorter than it usually is. She decried the NYTimes-Sienna College poll showing Trump having across the board better numbers than Biden, which brought Lynn to wonder if some of us shouldn't start thinking about finding a second safe home in another country. Oy. She also told a joke. It's not all depressing.

