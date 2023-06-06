Lynn Cullen Live: Charges recommended for organized flights for Immigrants (06-06-23)

Lynn and Susan are talking about the Texas sheriff who recommended criminal charges be brought against those who organized flights of immigrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last fall. Plus they discuss a couple of presidential candidates - Cornell West said Biden is a milk toast neo-liberal and Trump a neo-fascist, and Robert Kennedy Jr. running as a democrat who is so far right that everything that comes out of his mouth sounds like it is coming out of Tucker Carlson's mouth. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

