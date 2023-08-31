Buzzoid Analysis & Review: A Powerful Tool for Instagram Growth | Pittsburgh City Paper

“Buzzoid? Never heard of it.”

Buzzoid may not have the same high profile as some huge social media providers that promise to simultaneously boost your presence on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and many other platforms.

However, most influencers, social media managers, and large companies who rely on Instagram for interaction with fans, promotion, sales, and brand building are definitely aware of Buzzoid. In fact, an enormous number of those power users say Buzzoid is the Instagram growth service that propelled them to their enormous fan bases and followings.

Here’s an in-depth look at this social media provider, how it operates, and the type of results it delivers.

Buzzoid: The Company

Buzzoid was built for one purpose: delivering the highest-quality Instagram engagements (followers, likes, video views) available.

Unlike most providers that will also sell you YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok followers, likes and views, Buzzoid can’t help customers with their accounts on other platforms. This company was designed to focus solely on Instagram, providing interactions that keep customers’ accounts safe while boosting their visibility, engagement, and importance.

Buzzoid has been in operation with the same business models since the 2010s and was one of the first providers to enter the social media market. Over that time, they’ve delivered billions of followers, likes, and video views to satisfied customers, many of whom have been purchasing interactions from Buzzoid for years.

The service is uniquely constructed for quality, speed and fair prices, and Buzzoid’s staff has a wealth of experience in social media promotion, Instagram promotion in particular. Many on the company’s team have worked at major platforms (including Instagram) so they’re intimately familiar with practices and methods that keep accounts safe and boost key important IG metrics.

Buzzoid’s history of success, reliability, and honesty is unmatched in the industry, and it reassures customers that the service will continue to thrive and generate impressive Instagram growth for them.

Buzzoid: Their Engagements

Buzzoid delivers high-quality Instagram followers, likes, and video views. The most important distinction between them and the IG interactions sold by most websites is that all of Buzzoid’s engagements are “real.” In other words, they come from real Instagram accounts owned by real Instagram users.

Here’s why that’s so important.

The goal of buying Instagram interactions is to convince the system’s algorithms that an account is growing in popularity. Instagram gives content from its most popular accounts the biggest audiences; as an account builds its engagement levels, it is rewarded with more and more exposure across the platform.

And winning increased exposure is the secret to growing an account on Instagram. IG users who’ve never seen your videos can never watch them, like them, or decide to follow your account. Buzzoid’s interactions trigger the increased visibility that’s necessary for organic Instagram growth.

By contrast, hundreds of disreputable sites use bots to generate “fake” followers, likes, and views that they sell to unsuspecting customers. Instagram quickly detects those fake interactions and deletes them as soon as they’re added to an account. They do nothing to boost popularity — and may lead to penalties. In some cases, the accounts are completely deleted.

Buzzoid’s followers, likes and video views are not only high-quality and effective, they’re real, safe, and adhere to all of Instagram’s terms and conditions. That means customers’ accounts are completely safe no matter how many followers, likes, or video views they purchase.

(To be fair, Buzzoid isn’t the only provider that delivers real engagements. But they’re guaranteed to be real and they work better than the ones that other services deliver.)

Buzzoid: Their Services

Buzzoid offers one of the largest assortments of Instagram followers, likes, and views available from any service.

Followers: There are eight Buzzoid follower packages, with the smallest providing 100 or 250 real IG followers and the largest delivering 10,000 or 20,000 follows from real users with real accounts. You can also opt for more expensive “active” followers who post to their accounts regularly and give you even more bang for your buck.

Likes: Buzzoid sells eight likes packages as well, ranging from a low of 50 likes to a high of 10,000 likes. Upgrades to more powerful “premium” likes are available as well. You’re able to “split” any likes package between multiple IG posts, and Buzzoid adds free video views to all likes packages that you purchase.

Video Views: There are six options for those who want to buy views from Buzzoid (not including the free views that come with likes packages). The smaller packages are for 500 or 2,500 views, and the largest is for a full 50,000 real video views.

Many Instagram service providers make you wait hours or days for all of your purchased interactions to be delivered. That’s not the case with Buzzoid. Your followers, likes, or views begin arriving within minutes of your order, and delivery of even the largest packages is usually completed within a few hours.

One important note: you can’t tell whether a service provides “real” or “fake” engagements by the speed of their delivery. Bots can generate interactions quickly, of course, but high-end, reputable providers like Buzzoid have enormous networks of real Instagram users ready to watch and like your videos, or follow your account, as soon as your order arrives.

The last consideration is understandably one of the most important to customers: pricing.

It costs very little for disreputable vendors to fire up their bots and generate lots of fake followers, likes and views — so they’re able to set prices that are quite a bit lower than the ones charged by honest and trustworthy providers. Choosing an Instagram provider solely based on price can be a huge mistake when you’re trying to spark Instagram growth.

Buzzoid’s prices aren’t substantially higher than those charged by those scammy vendors. What’s most noteworthy, however, is the fact that Buzzoid’s engagements are always priced fairly. They’re either at the same level that other reputable (but less effective) companies charge or even lower than the competition’s prices.

Buzzoid: Ordering, Security, and Support

There’s no muss, no fuss when ordering from Buzzoid.

Many services, particularly those that work with lots of social media platforms, make you jump through hoops just to find the packages you want. Buzzoid’s state-of-the-art website makes it simple to find, order, and pay for your interactions in less than a minute.

The ordering process is simple, too. It’s all done on secure servers and all sensitive information is encrypted, so customers’ personal and financial information is never at risk. You’re never asked for details like your IG password that could compromise the safety of your account, either.

Buzzoid’s advanced systems and years of experience mean that delivery problems are extremely rare. For those instances, though, the company has an expert support team available 24 hours a day. More commonly, Buzzoid’s support reps are called on to answer questions about the right packages to order or to build custom orders, and they’re always helpful.

None of those Buzzoid advantages would really matter if their IG engagements didn’t work well. But they work extremely well. Truthfully, they deliver results that are better than those of other reputable providers.

The amount of Instagram growth that users experience depends on the authority of their account and the size of the package they purchase, of course. However, power users say that Buzzoid outperforms all of its competitors.

The primary reason to purchase followers is to gain added exposure for an account’s content. And Buzzoid customers say their reach and engagement stats increase dramatically whenever they buy Buzzoid followers.

The benefit of a larger audience is that many more Instagram users have their first opportunity to watch a user’s videos, like them, and decide to follow the user’s account. And the provider’s clients say their follower growth stats soar each time they add new followers from Buzzoid.

Naturally, the raw numbers vary. But those who regularly use Buzzoid say they generally add at least the same number of organic fans as the number of followers they’ve purchased.

For small accounts, that can mean 100 new organic followers after buying a 100-follower package. For influencers, it can mean tens of thousands of new organic followers when buying a power package. Repeat Buzzoid customers report that they’re likely to see much stronger results with the provider’s “active” followers,

How does that compare to other reputable Instagram services? In three words, it’s far superior. Customers say they keep coming back to Buzzoid because most other vendors only provide 25% to 50% of Buzzoid’s results — and even the company’s strongest competitors can’t equal Buzzoid’s performance.

Regular Buzzoid customers say they see increased audience and follower growth when adding the provider’s likes to their videos, although likes always work best in conjunction with followers and views.

The greatest impact of Instagram likes, though, is in building organic engagement with individual posts. And that’s where Buzzoid shines. Influencers commonly report increases of 100% or more in engagement rate (measured by views, likes, and comments) when they add Buzzoid likes, and “premium” likes work even better. Likes from other providers don’t come close.

That’s important because viewers tend to follow an account when they engage with its content — so high levels of engagement translate to high levels of Instagram growth.

Instagram video views always boost user engagement no matter where they come from, and that’s because of psychology.

Marketers describe the phenomenon as “social proof,” but there’s an easy way to explain it. When people see many of their peers using and liking a product, they’re more likely to try it themselves.

Here’s how that works on Instagram. People who come across a video with 87 views probably aren’t going to be impressed. If the same video has 59,087 views, though, there’s a much greater chance they’ll think “If that many people have watched it, it must be good!” — and they’ll settle in to watch it, too.

There’s a very good reason to buy video views from Buzzoid, however.

Influencers regularly add Buzzoid views to their posts, and they say increases in their impressions and engagement rates outperform those from most other reputable providers by a two-to-one margin. Even the best competitors only provide 50-75% of Buzzoid’s results.

Many of those power users say they choose Buzzoid for another reason: the provider’s video views are so powerful that they give influencers’ content the best chance of going viral.

If you have 400 followers and add 500 views to one of your videos, you shouldn’t expect it to become an Instagram sensation, of course. But even smaller accounts can reap great benefits from the power of Buzzoid’s video views.

Buzzoid: The Competition

If you speak to IG influencers, and social media managers for large businesses, they’ll tell you that they like to use a mix of Instagram providers.

Most have a preferred service they rely on, but they occasionally add followers, likes and views from “backup” services for variety. They say it helps to vary engagements because each reputable provider has different networks of real Instagram users with real accounts — and they believe that a combination of sources looks better to the platform’s algorithms.

Which other providers do they use? The names mentioned most often are Twicsy and Rushmax.

Those two companies operate their services in ways very similar to Buzzoid. They provide high-quality, real interactions and deliver them quickly, they offer most of the same package sizes and options, their prices are generally on the same level as Buzzoid’s, and their security policies and customer support are very good.

The biggest difference, as you’ve probably guessed, is in performance. Twicsy and Rushmax are the two providers that come closest to delivering the type of results that these power users get from Buzzoid’s engagements.

To be clear, none of the influencers and social media managers prefer either of those competitors. They’re simply the Instagram services that come closest to the unparalleled quality and results that Buzzoid delivers time after time.

Read more 5 star reviews for Buzzoid by clicking here.