3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

If you're active on Instagram, you'll know it's not always easy to get likes for your Photos, Reels, Stories, and Comments.

Not just because of the competition you're up against but also the fact that Instagram is constantly changing the rules. One option to overcome these challenges is to buy Instagram likes, but does it actually work? And if so, who can you trust to set you up with legit likes that deliver real results.

Answering the first question, yes – buying likes on Instagram can work wonders. Likes tell other Instagram users everything they need to know about the quality and appeal of your content, so more is always better. They boost your credibility, extend your reach, and give you a major algorithmic advantage. All benefits you can access (and fast) by paying for high-quality likes.

As for choosing the right place to buy them, we've done the legwork to save you the effort. We've carefully considered the ups and downs of more than two dozen Instagram growth specialists, picking out the three best sites to buy Instagram likes right now.

In terms of quality, performance, reliability, and reputation, you won't go wrong with any of the following:

Best Sites to Buy Instagram Likes

Score: 9.8/10

Leading the charge in 2024 is Media Mister is the best site to buy Instagram likes overall because it delivers real IG likes from active users who actually engage with your content in the usual way. This means you're not just getting numbers – you're getting real eyes on your content, which can make all the difference.

Features and benefits at Media Mister come thick and fast. You get a full money-back guarantee for the first 30 days. They have a solid customer support team available instantly via live chat, and you can personalize your IG growth package with a whole bunch of supplementary services - Followers, Views, Comments, Shares, and more.

Also unique to Media Mister's Insta likes is the option to localize them across a massive 50+ major international markets. From the USA to Brazil to the UK to Arab Countries, you can pinpoint your engagement exactly where your audience is located. This can be great for enhancing your footprint in a specific market, with likes from local users.

Along with One-Time IG likes packages, Media Mister also offers the option to set up an Automatic Monthly Package. With Automatic Instagram Likes, you basically specify how many likes you want and how many posts to add them to, and they're automatically added to your future content the moment it's published. It's a fantastic way to give everything you post an instant boost right off the bat.

There's no shortage of package options to choose from - 25, 50, 100, 1000, 2500, 50,000, right up to 1M Likes per order. All are added to your posts by way of a manual drip-feed delivery method, so there's no risk of detection.

Along with an impressive 12-year track record in the business, Media Mister is recommended as the place to buy real Instagram likes by independent news platforms such as Jguru and Market Business News.

It's still an unbeatable choice for anyone looking to bolster their Instagram presence with genuine IG likes that get the job done right.

>>Read the Full Review of Media Mister

Pricing

Just a few examples of Media Mister's most popular package options include 100 Post Likes for $3.00, 1000 Story Likes for $9.00, 5000 Post Likes for $26.00, and a full 10K Ads Likes for $105.

Delivery Time

Estimated delivery times vary from 1 to 10 days, depending on the number of likes ordered and any supplementary services added.

✅Pros

Unbeatable for guaranteed quality and authenticity

Instagram likes from real accounts are guaranteed

Huge range of more than 50 geo-targeted markets

The option to set up an automatic IG likes service

Superb 30-day money-back guarantee

Fast and friendly customer support via live chat

❌Cons

No Free Trials.

Summary of Customer Reviews

Having delivered more than 285,000 orders to date, Media Mister has stacked up an archive of positive feedback, emphasizing the brand's commitment to quality, authenticity, and delivering measurable results at genuinely affordable prices.

Score: 9.6/10

Another great place to head to give your Instagram presence a boost, GetAFollower offers a huge range of flexible packages with guaranteed fast delivery of Instagram Posts likes, Comments likes , Reels likes, Story likes, Automatic likes, Ads – they can add 100% legit likes to pretty much any IG content. All are sourced from active Instagram users with a firm 'No Bots' guarantee, which is exactly what you need when paying for services like these.

Alongside their standard likes for Instagram posts, this is also probably the best place for buying instant Instagram likes for live videos. Content streamed on Instagram in real-time can benefit from likes in the same way as any other content, and GetAFollower guarantees they'll get them delivered while your stream is still live. Something that could give your live videos a massive engagement boost.

Then there's GetAFollower's extensive 60-day refill warranty, which means that any likes you buy that drop within the first couple of months will be replaced free of charge. High-retention likes are essential for ensuring you get the best possible ROI, and that's what their natural delivery method ensures.

Just a few minutes is all it takes to buy legit Instagram likes from GetAFollower without having to disclose any sensitive private data. They accept a long list of popular payment methods – Apple Pay, credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies – and they throw in a refund guarantee if you don't get your order delivered on time. All with the added assurance of an SSL-encrypted website, so you know you're in safe hands.

And with prices starting from less than $5.00, GetAFollower caters to pretty much all types of IG users across the entire spectrum.

>>Read the Full Review of GetAFollower.

Pricing

You don't need to spend much to get plenty of your money here. 1000 Live Video Likes can be bought for $20.00. You can buy 250 Reels Likes for a crazy low $5.00, or max out with a huge 3000 Reels Likes for just $57.

Delivery Time

Most of GetAFollower's most popular packages are delivered within 2 to 3 working days, while their Live Video Likes are delivered instantly for maximum impact.

✅Pros

100% real and active users – no bots guaranteed

Extensive 60-day retention warranty on all orders

Live Video Likes with instant delivery available

A broad range of package options at very low prices

Fast, simple, and secure purchase process

❌Cons

Cannot be contacted by telephone

Summary of Customer Reviews

Prompt delivery is one of the biggest talking points among GetAFollower's customers, along with the excellent retention rate of their likes and how easy it is to order them.

Score: 9.4/10

Rounding things off in third place, Buy Real Media is the best place for purchasing the cheapest Instagram likes on the web without taking risks on quality. Since going into business a few years ago, they've rewritten the book on super-low-cost social signals, with a huge range of packages up for grabs from just $2.00.

Unsurprisingly, this has made them a favorite among IG newcomers and lower-end users looking to build a credible social media presence on a budget. But what's genuinely impressive is how, even for prices like these, you still get a solid range of features, benefits, and assurances.

For example, you're guaranteed 100% real Instagram likes from active users who actually engage with your content. Orders are rolled out gradually to make the process look organic, starting just a few hours after you place your order. No passwords or login credentials need to be shared, just your Instagram username or content URL.

Then, there's the option of targeting your likes to audiences in several major global markets, including the USA, Turkey, and Brazil. You can even request authentic likes, specifically from female IG users if it supports your content campaign.

Secure payments, friendly staff, and plenty of package personalization options seal the deal. In short, if you're out to buy cheap Instagram likes and would prefer to avoid spam, Buy Real Media is borderline unbeatable.

>>Read the Full Review of Buy Real Media.

Pricing

Some of the best value packages you can pick up at Buy Real Media right now include 100 IGTV Likes for $5.00, 250 for $11.00, or a generous 1000 for $39.00.

Delivery Time

Buy Real Media quotes 1 to 3 working days as the approximate delivery time for most popular Instagram likes packages.

✅Pros

Rock-bottom prices without compromising quality

Every like sourced from a real and active Instagram account

Friendly and responsive customer service team

Extensive range of package personalization options

No passwords or login credentials are needed

❌Cons

No customer support outside business hours

Summary of Customer Reviews

Buy Real Media has made a name for itself among budget-conscious buyers. Their customers speak highly of the consistent quality and reliability of their IG services. They offer a broad range of packages starting from as little as $2.00.

Our Criteria for Ranking the Best Websites to Buy Instagram Likes

We set out to narrow down the field to the three best IG-like sellers in the business based on what matters most. Each of the brands we put under the microscope was assessed based on the same quality and performance factors.

In specific, we were on the lookout for six equally important things when comparing the sellers we evaluated to one another:

Quality of Likes Supplied

Quality matters a lot when you're buying Instagram likes. If you get likes from real, active users, your posts have the chance to reach more people, and it looks much more legit. But if they're from fake or inactive users, they won't add any value - it's just a number with no real meaning. So, when we picked our top 3 sites, we ensured they only provided top-notch likes – nothing but the real deal.

Affordable Prices

Price is another big point to consider. You don't want to burn a huge hole in your pocket just to get more Instagram likes, but at the same time, you need to be realistic. It's all about getting good value for money with likes that deliver the results you expect. Big or small, we prioritized sellers that have packages and price options to suit all budgets.

Positive Customer Reviews

Hearing what other people have to say about a service can be really helpful, which is why examining verified customer reviews is a big deal. Reviews give you a sneak peek into what it's really like to use the service - the good, the bad, and everything in between. So, in coming up with our listings, we dove deep into customer reviews to make sure our top-ranked sites all had plenty of happy buyers.

Security and Safety of the Website

Staying safe online should always be your top priority. When you're buying Instagram likes, you want to know that your information is secure and that the website won't do anything dodgy with your details. We checked the safety and security of each site we looked at, and we only featured those who requested the bare minimum information, etc. It's all about getting those likes without taking any risks.

Money Back Guarantee

Speaking of which, it makes no sense to risk your time or money on an unknown. That's why a money-back guarantee is a huge plus. If it turns out the service isn't what you expected or something goes wrong, you can get your money back – no questions asked. We made sure our top three sites for buying Instagram likes all offer a money-back guarantee so that you can try them out 100% risk-free.

Customer Support

Quality customer support means that if you run into any issues or just have questions to ask, there'll be someone available to help you out. To us, this is vital – it's a measure of professionalism and respect that should come as a standard. Friendly and responsive customer care was, therefore, a key factor in our assessments, ensuring you're never left in the dark.

Each of the three brands discussed above – Media Mister, Buy Real Media, and GetAFollower – demonstrated superb performance in all six of these areas, giving them a clear lead over comparable sellers.

Benefits of Purchasing Instagram Likes

Paying for real Instagram users to like your content is about more than simply boosting the numbers. A high like count is one of the core foundations of an effective Instagram engagement strategy. The more you get, the bigger the benefits – it really is that simple.

Here's how buying Instagram likes could give your entire campaign a major uplift:

Boost your Post's Visibility

The visibility of a post is directly tied to how many likes it gets. Instagram is engineered to automatically promote and recommend well-liked content, just as IG users are far more likely to engage with and share posts with plenty of likes. Both of these things can give your Instagram photos, posts, and pages a major visibility boost, making it much easier for people to find your content in the first place.

Improves Algorithmic Favorability

Likes influence how your content is seen by the Instagram algorithm, which determines who features in users' feeds and who makes it to the coveted Explore Page. Every like as you purchase attracts more IG users to your content, broadening its reach and boosting driving organic growth. You need the IG algorithm on your side to build a credible Instagram presence, which begins with getting plenty of likes for your posts.

Enhanced Social Proof

When others see that your content is well-liked, they are more likely to perceive you as credible, trustworthy, and worth following. Increased social proof can attract organic likes and help you gain followers, creating a positive cycle of engagement. It's all about sending the right message in an instant–purchased likes, giving you the opportunity to deliver the ultimate first impression to your target audience.

Money Making Opportunities

When your content showcases a high level of engagement, businesses and brands are more likely to approach you for partnerships, collaborations, and sponsored posts. With a solid foundation of likes, you can monetize your Instagram presence and potentially earn income through brand endorsements or by showcasing products or services. The monetary value of IG content is measured entirely in engagement, making purchased likes a great way to attract the right attention.

Save Time and Effort

Lastly, building a substantial number of likes organically can be time-consuming and requires considerable effort. Buying likes spares you this lengthy process, allowing you to save time and focus on creating high-quality content. It gives you a head start by instantly boosting engagement on your posts, freeing you up to concentrate on other aspects of your Instagram marketing strategy.

How to Buy Instagram Likes?

Another benefit of choosing the right place to buy IG likes is a fuss-free purchase process. This isn't the kind of thing that should call for your life story, and you definitely shouldn't be expected to share your Instagram password.

In brief, here's what you should be looking to do to place your order:

Choose your preferred seller from the shortlisted sites above.

Find their Instagram section and hit the 'Likes' option.

Select the IG likes type you need – Photos, IGTV, Reels, Stories, etc.

Choose the package size you need from the options available.

Select a target market for your likes (or Worldwide).

Choose between a One-Time order or an Automatic like packages.

Check you're happy with the quoted price and delivery time.

Enter your Instagram Username or content URL where prompted.

Check out your order securely.

Depending on which provider you choose, you should then start seeing your likes landing on your content no later the 24 hours after placing your order.

The process of purchasing Live Video likes or an Automatic package differs slightly, but both can be completed by following the on-screen instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Instagram Likes

What Does "Buying Instagram Likes" Mean?

Buying Instagram likes is basically where specialist sellers arrange for IG users to check out and like your content for an agreed price. It's a fast and effective way to get as many likes as you need added to your content, fast-tracking the benefits of organic likes.

Are the Purchased Instagram Likes from These Sites Real?

In the case of the three brands outlined above, yes – each of them guarantees 100% real likes from active members of the IG community. This makes them as safe and effective as organic likes – no bots or inactive accounts involved.

Is Purchasing Instagram Likes Safe?

Yes – it's safe to buy likes from any seller that complies in full with Instagram's terms and conditions. All three sellers in our rankings prioritize safety and discretion with services that do not breach IG's published terms of service.

Which is the Best Site to Buy Instagram Likes?

Media Mister is the best site for buying Instagram likes in 2024. They excelled in our assessments where it mattered most, leading the pack in terms of the authenticity of the likes and the overall quality of their promotional packages.

Will Other IG Users Know That I Bought Likes for My Instagram Posts?

No – likes on Instagram are anonymous, which means they cannot be traced back to who left them. It will, therefore, be impossible for anyone to find out that you purchased likes for your content, as they'll appear identical to your organic likes.

Can I Buy Instagram Likes for My Private Account?

Unfortunately, not. If you're planning to buy likes, you'll need to ensure that the content you're buying them for is publicly available. To set your Instagram account to public, go to your profile settings, click on "Account Privacy," and toggle the switch to turn off the "Private Account" setting if it is activated.

Final Thoughts

Buying Instagram likes can give your account a quick boost, making your posts more visible and maybe even landing them on the Explore page. This can draw in real users and grow your follower count faster than waiting for organic likes to come in.

If you're planning to buy IG likes in 2024, Media Mister is our top choice. Buy Real Media and GetAFollower are both solid performers, but Media Mister is still the best place to head after 12 years in business.

But if you really want to get ahead and keep growing, the key is to understand your target audience. You need to know what they like, what they don't, and when they're most likely to be online scrolling through their feeds.

Consistently creating high-quality content that directly speaks to your audience's interests is key to engaging them and building lasting success on Instagram.