Taco Fest returns, Caliente expands at Acrisure, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Hilltop Alliance Allentown Summer Market Series

Pittsburgh Taco Festival

2805 Railroad St., Strip District. pghtacofest.com

Allentown Summer Market Series

831 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. facebook.com/atownpgh

Spirit Summer Recess Food and Music Festival

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com/recess

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of WordWrite Caliente Pizza and Draft House

Caliente Pizza and Draft House

worldsbestpizza.com

A local pizza chain now has a larger footprint at Acrisure Stadium, just in time for football season. Caliente announced the addition of two new booths in the North Side sports venue's upper deck. The booths — located in sections 53, next to Spirit 33, and 508, next to the Heinz Red Zone Stand — add to a total of five Caliente booths in the stadium, where gameday attendees will find pepperoni, cheese, and pepperoni and sausage slices.

Pittsburgh Coffee Week

pghcoffeeweek.com

Be ready for a showcase of local tacos, empanadas, and more during this annual food festival. Taking place Sat., Aug. 26 at The Stacks at 3 Crossings in the Strip District, the event invites guests to sample goods from over 25 purveyors of cuisine representing Mexico, Venezuela, El Salvador, and other Central and South American countries. There will also be cocktails and beer, live music, vendors, and more.Catch the last Allentown Summer Market Series event of the season, where local flavors come alive. Happening Sun., Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m., the event, created by the Hilltop Alliance in collaboration with various community groups and businesses, concludes with free produce from Hilltop Urban Farm, as well as food and beverage options from Tango Argentinian Street Food, Inner Groove Brewing, The Open Road, and Grim Wizard Coffee. Guests can also expect free yoga, music by DJ KK, a scavenger hunt, and more.Sample great food and great sounds when Spirit hosts its latest Summer Recess Food and Music Festival. Taking place on Sept. 9 from 2 p.m.-2 p.m., the outdoor event welcomes lovers of indie music and local eats to a showcase of Pittsburgh restaurants, as well as musicians and art vendors. Food vendors this year will include Spirit Wood Fired Pizza, Caffe D' Amore, Pittsburgh Taco Boys, The Fat Butcher, Pure Grub, Piebird, Scratch & Co., and Sultan Doner Gyro. Once the sun goes down, 21-and-over attendees can move into Spirit, where they will find a late-night pizza kitchen and full bars on both of the venue's floors. Get your tickets now before they sell out.An espresso machine manufacturer and a leading oat milk company are set to make all of Pittsburgh's caffeinated dreams come true. From Oct. 15-21, La Marzocco and Oatly will host Pittsburgh Coffee Week, described in a press release as uniting "professionals, coffee enthusiasts, local businesses, and communities" in a celebration of the city's "thriving coffee scene." The week promises "an array of captivating events, drink specials, and curated opportunities for coffee aficionados of all levels to get involved." Keep a lookout for more information regarding events and participating roasters, cafes, and restaurants.