Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 22-28

ART/DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Experience a multi-disciplinary performance at Mattress Factory when artist Andrea Peña leads ART & The Body. Peña, whose Montreal-based dance company is described as creating “queer choreographic encounters,” will provide a behind-the-scenes look at her new installation. The reveal includes a performance by Pittsburgh dance duo slowdanger, as well as a conversation between Peña, robotic designer Dr. Madeline Gannon, and queer historian Dr. Harrison Apple. 6-8 p.m. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. $5-10. Registration required. mattress.org
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents A.S. King. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Sabai with If Found. 8 p.m. Enclave. 1602 E. Carson St., South Side. $20. enclavepgh.com
Fri., Feb. 23
OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE
Pittsburgh Polar Plunge. 11:30 a.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. $25-50, free for students K-12 and Special Olympics athletes. give.specialolympicspa.org
LIT • OAKMONT
Book Launch: At Any Cost by Jeffrey Siger. 7 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 514 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Free. Registration required. mysterylovers.com
MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Fiddler on the Roof. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. pittsburghsymphony.org
THEATER • OAKLAND
University of Pittsburgh Department of Theatre Arts presents Cheating Fate. 8 p.m. Continues through March 3. Henry Heymann Theatre. 4301 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-25. play.pitt.edu
Sat., Feb. 24
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Flamingo Fest. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org
LIT • GREENFIELD
Stories Like Me One-Year Anniversary Party: Feed Your Neighbor, Feed Your Mind. 1-4 p.m. Stories Like Me. 4381 Murray Ave., Greenfield. Free. RSVP required. littsburgh.com
CONVENTION • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. 1-6 p.m. Zoom event. $20-40, Pay what you will up to $10. Registration required. PRJS-Summit-2024.eventbrite.com
WORKSHOP • ALLENTOWN
Twin Peaks Candlemaking Night with North Ave Candles. 2-8 p.m. North Ave Candles Production Studio. 829 Industry St., Allentown. $22-38 for candlemaking supplies. Registration required. instagram.com/northavecandles
FASHION • SOUTH SIDE
Get ready with Brew House Arts when the gallery’s Distillery resident Imani Batts presents an evening “embracing Black hair, Black culture, and the Black experience.” The #GRWM Runway Experience includes fashion, music, and more, with new styles by Batts, a performance by the Sankofa Village African Drummers and dancers, and a short documentary, among other happenings. The event takes place at Velum Fermentation. 6-10 p.m. 2120 Jane St., South Side. Donation-based entry, VIP tickets $50. brewhousearts.org
GALA • DOWNTOWN
Quantum Theatre presents Q Ball 2024: Quantum Leap. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. The Union Trust Building. 501 Grant St. 10th Floor, Downtown. $150. quantumtheatre.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Vento, Ziggy, Hawk & McCarthy with Joe Birch, Joey Wodarek, and Elliana Koulouris. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. Free. RSVP required. mrsmalls.com
FILM • MT. LEBANON
Return to the golden era of trolleys with a special silent film screening at Keystone Oaks High School. The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum presents a showing of Harold Lloyd’s 1924 comedy Girl Shy, with live musical accompaniment by the Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society. The program also includes an original 2023 silent film shot on one of the Museum’s restored streetcars. 7:30 p.m. 1000 Kelton Ave., Mt. Lebanon. $20-25, free for students preschool-college. pittsburghtheatreorgan.com
MUSIC • STATION SQUARE
The Polkamaniacs with Inco Fido. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $15-120. hardrockcafe.com
Sun., Feb. 25
DRAG • EAST LIBERTY
The Dark Humor Brunch with Danielle Attme and Friends. 11 a.m. Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar. 211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $10. 18 and over. instagram.com/blueskypgh
PARADE • SQUIRREL HILL
Hop into the year of the dragon during the Lunar New Year Parade in Squirrel Hill. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation will serve as grand marshal of this year’s gathering of Pittsburgh’s pan-Asian community, with various local organizations presenting traditional dance, music, and more. The Jewish Community Center will also host free activities ranging from Chinese origami and lantern-making to live performances. 1-2 p.m. Murray Ave. at Phillips Ave. and Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/LunarNewYearPGH
Mon., Feb. 26
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Public Theater Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest. 7 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. Pay what you can up to $50. culturaldistrict.org
Tue., Feb. 27
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents The Book of Mormon. 7:30 p.m. Continues through March 3. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $40-130. trustarts.org
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Aimee Mann with Jonathan Coulton. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Jhariah with PIAO and Feralcat and the Wild. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $18 in advance, $20 at the door. spiritpgh.com
Wed., Feb. 28FILM • NORTH SIDE
Reel Q presents Out of Uganda. 7 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Livestream available. Registration required. cityofasylum.org