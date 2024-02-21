Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 22-28

click to enlarge Julieta Cervantes PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents The Book of Mormon

ART/DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Experience a multi-disciplinary performance at Mattress Factory when artist Andrea Peña leads ART & The Body. Peña, whose Montreal-based dance company is described as creating “queer choreographic encounters,” will provide a behind-the-scenes look at her new installation. The reveal includes a performance by Pittsburgh dance duo slowdanger, as well as a conversation between Peña, robotic designer Dr. Madeline Gannon, and queer historian Dr. Harrison Apple. 6-8 p.m. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. $5-10. Registration required. mattress.org

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents A.S. King. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Sabai with If Found. 8 p.m. Enclave. 1602 E. Carson St., South Side. $20. enclavepgh.com

Fri., Feb. 23

OUTDOORS • NORTH SHORE

Pittsburgh Polar Plunge. 11:30 a.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. $25-50, free for students K-12 and Special Olympics athletes. give.specialolympicspa.org

LIT • OAKMONT

Book Launch: At Any Cost by Jeffrey Siger. 7 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 514 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Free. Registration required. mysterylovers.com

MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Fiddler on the Roof. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. pittsburghsymphony.org

THEATER • OAKLAND

University of Pittsburgh Department of Theatre Arts presents Cheating Fate. 8 p.m. Continues through March 3. Henry Heymann Theatre. 4301 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-25. play.pitt.edu

Sat., Feb. 24

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Flamingo Fest. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 25. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org

click to enlarge Elliott Cramer Flamingo Fest at the National Aviary

LIT • GREENFIELD

CONVENTION • VIRTUAL

Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. 1-6 p.m. Zoom event. $20-40, Pay what you will up to $10. Registration required. PRJS-Summit-2024.eventbrite.com

WORKSHOP • ALLENTOWN

Twin Peaks Candlemaking Night with North Ave Candles. 2-8 p.m. North Ave Candles Production Studio. 829 Industry St., Allentown. $22-38 for candlemaking supplies. Registration required. instagram.com/northavecandles

FASHION • SOUTH SIDE

Get ready with Brew House Arts when the gallery’s Distillery resident Imani Batts presents an evening “embracing Black hair, Black culture, and the Black experience.” The #GRWM Runway Experience includes fashion, music, and more, with new styles by Batts, a performance by the Sankofa Village African Drummers and dancers, and a short documentary, among other happenings. The event takes place at Velum Fermentation. 6-10 p.m. 2120 Jane St., South Side. Donation-based entry, VIP tickets $50. brewhousearts.org

GALA • DOWNTOWN

Quantum Theatre presents Q Ball 2024: Quantum Leap. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. The Union Trust Building. 501 Grant St. 10th Floor, Downtown. $150. quantumtheatre.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Vento, Ziggy, Hawk & McCarthy with Joe Birch, Joey Wodarek, and Elliana Koulouris. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. Free. RSVP required. mrsmalls.com

FILM • MT. LEBANON

Return to the golden era of trolleys with a special silent film screening at Keystone Oaks High School. The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum presents a showing of Harold Lloyd’s 1924 comedy Girl Shy, with live musical accompaniment by the Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society. The program also includes an original 2023 silent film shot on one of the Museum’s restored streetcars. 7:30 p.m. 1000 Kelton Ave., Mt. Lebanon. $20-25, free for students preschool-college. pittsburghtheatreorgan.com

click to enlarge Public domain The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum and Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society present Girl Shy

.

MUSIC • STATION SQUARE

Sun., Feb. 25

DRAG • EAST LIBERTY

The Dark Humor Brunch with Danielle Attme and Friends. 11 a.m. Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar. 211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $10. 18 and over. instagram.com/blueskypgh

PARADE • SQUIRREL HILL

Hop into the year of the dragon during the Lunar New Year Parade in Squirrel Hill. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation will serve as grand marshal of this year’s gathering of Pittsburgh’s pan-Asian community, with various local organizations presenting traditional dance, music, and more. The Jewish Community Center will also host free activities ranging from Chinese origami and lantern-making to live performances. 1-2 p.m. Murray Ave. at Phillips Ave. and Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/LunarNewYearPGH

Mon., Feb. 26

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Public Theater Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest. 7 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. Pay what you can up to $50. culturaldistrict.org

Tue., Feb. 27

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents The Book of Mormon. 7:30 p.m. Continues through March 3. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $40-130. trustarts.org

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Aimee Mann with Jonathan Coulton. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.75-79.75. librarymusichall.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Jhariah with PIAO and Feralcat and the Wild. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $18 in advance, $20 at the door. spiritpgh.com

Wed., Feb. 28

.

FILM • NORTH SIDE