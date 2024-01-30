Madonna-themed cocktails, ice cream for breakfast, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe’s Southwest Grill is inviting Pittsburghers to kick off February with a freebie. On Thu., Feb. 1, select Moe’s locations in Western Pennsylvania will give guests a free entrée of their newly launched Shredded Beef Birria. The restaurant's latest “limited-time protein,” Moe's Birria consists of tender beef slow-cooked in chiles and can be added to bowls, burritos, or stacks (a quesadilla-taco hybrid). Protein lovers can grab their free Birria entrée (excluding extras and add-ons, limit one per person) in-store at 12 regional locations, including Moe’s Market Square (210 Forbes Ave.) and Oakland (3616 Fifth Ave.)
Multiple locations. moes.com
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s is gearing up for its eighth Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, an invented annual holiday celebrated on the first Saturday in February. On Sat., Feb. 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Jeni’s scoop shops will offer morning-only specials, merch, a new featured flavor, and more. A press release promises that Jeni’s Banana French Toast — an ice cream flavor combining “silky banana custard” with maple syrup and made-from-scratch cinnamon sugar French toast gravel — will “make a triumphant return." Also on the menu is the latest Jeni's L’affogato, a spin on Italian gelato that can be topped with an Italian roast cold brew coffee. Guests are encouraged to pair the L’affogato with two scoops of Banana French Toast for “the perfect wake-up call,” and for an extra charge, can get the creamy breakfast served in a limited-edition Jeni’s mug. French toast waffle cones and bowls round out the day’s breakfast-themed offerings. Full details can be found online at the Jeni’s Ice Cream for Breakfast Day page, where visitors can also RSVP.
173 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty and 447 Cinema Dr., South Side. jenis.com
Ritual House
Madonna will soon grace Pittsburgh during her Celebration Tour — reportedly, with 30 songs and 17 iconic outfits — and Ritual House is ready. On Mon., Feb. 5, the evening of her Pittsburgh concert, Ritual House will celebrate the Queen of Pop with The Night of Many Madonnas. From 6-8 p.m., patrons can enjoy themed drinks and live performances by “the city’s best divas.” A press release from Ritual House touts the event as the “perfect pre-game for concertgoers,” or for those just wanting to fangirl, with cocktails that include Material Girl (peach vodka, pomegranate, lychee, and lemon), and a tray of four Vogue shots featuring vodka, cream of coconut, lime, vanilla, and coconut charcoal. Ritual House also partnered with Pittsburgh Party Bus to provide rides to the show at PPG Paints Arena for $20. Details can be found on Ritual House’s Instagram.
524 William Penn Pl., Downtown. ritualhousepgh.com
Allegheny City Brewing x Nancy B’s Bakery
Another sweet treat is returning this February with the re-release of Allegheny City Brewing's Nancy B’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Stout. Allegheny City Brewing will use 500 of the “World Famous” chocolate chip cookies from Nancy B’s Bakery to recreate a double batch of the “dark, chocolaty” stout, according to brewery co-owner Al Grasso. A beer release is planned for Tues., Feb. 13 at Allegheny City Brewing. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Stout will be available on draft and in four-packs for $20. You can also grab the new brew at a pop-up event on Thu., Feb 15 from 1-4 p.m. in the Nancy B’s parking lot in Homestead (415 W. Seventh Ave.)
507 Foreland St., North Side. alleghenycitybrewing.com
Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Caliente Pizza has pledged to “start the year off strong” with several charitable events involving its signature pies. Last month, the pizzeria partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Steelers defense tackle Larry Ogunjobi to launch the Kora Strong Pizza. The new pie — a Brooklyn-style thin crust made with a garlic butter base and spinach — honored eight-year-old Kora Houtz and her battle against cystinosis, a rare genetic disease. Houtz even helped Ogunjobi sling her pie at Caliente, with $10 of each pizza sold donated to Make-A-Wish. On Thurs., Feb. 1 at 4 p.m., Caliente will host an event at Pittsburgh’s Make-A-Wish headquarters at the Gulf Tower (707 Grant St., 37th Fl.) where they’ll present the foundation with a $10,475 donation.
Multiple locations. worldsbestpizza.com
Caliente also announced a partnership with Special Olympics Pennsylvania and will “brave the cold” during a Polar Plunge benefit this month. Caliente staff members will make the leap at Acrisure Stadium on Sat., Feb. 24, and launch a new Polar Plunge Pizza — a five-cheese pie made with the restaurant’s house-made vodka sauce. Extra-large (XL) pizzas will be sold for $24, with $2 from each pizza supporting the Special Olympics Pennsylvania. More information about the fundraiser (and how Pittsburghers can host their own Cash Cow community fundraiser) can be found on Caliente’s website.
James Beard Awards
Three local chefs further cemented Pittsburgh as a foodie destination by being named semifinalists in this year’s James Beard Awards. Bootsaba Tongdee from Pusadee’s Garden in Lawrenceville, and Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski from Apteka in Bloomfield made the list of 20 semifinalists for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region. This is the third nomination for Lasky and Skowronski and Tongdee’s first.
jamesbeard.org
Considered one of the nation’s most prestigious culinary honors, the James Beard Awards “honor those who are creating exceptional food, food media content and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive,” according to a press release by the organization. Final nominees will be announced on April 3, with an awards ceremony to follow in June in Chicago.