Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Mayor of Kingstown Extras, GM of Bottlerocket, Executive Director of Handmade Arcade, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Prison Monitoring Manager. The Pennsylvania Prison Society is a nonprofit that provides assistance to incarcerated people and their families, works to ensure vital support networks are kept alive while someone is incarcerated, and provides a window into the closed world of prisons. They are hiring a full-time Prison Monitoring Manager to support and develop their regional network of more than 50 volunteers responding to the concerns of incarcerated people in Western Pennsylvania. You will strengthen their existing relationships and build new ones with community groups and public officials and serve as the main point of contact for the prisons in your region. Salary is $56,000-62,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Executive Director. Nonprofit Travelers Aid’s mission is to provide low-income individuals and families throughout Allegheny County access to health, education and community services, places of safety. and employment opportunities through the position of transportation assistance. They are seeking a full-time Executive Director with a deep understanding of the operational needs of a growing nonprofit and one with empathy and compassion for the individuals and families served by the organization. Responsible for a budget of over $6 million, the Executive Director will report to a 12 member Board of Directors. Salary is $150,000-165,000/year, plus a progressive benefits package. Click here for more details

Executive Director. Nonprofit Handmade Arcade empowers makers of all ages by providing them with professional development and connections to customers. Handmade Arcade is seeking their next Executive Director, someone who will embrace the strategic plan, co-create their own role, and take full ownership of staffing the organization. Salary is $70,000/year, with an additional stipend of $5,000, and benefits. Click here for more details

Lead Clinician. Nonprofit POWER's mission is to help women reclaim their lives from addiction and related emotional health issues and improve the well-being of future generations. They are hiring a full-time Lead Clinician. The Lead Clinician, who is a member of the Treatment Team, provides clinical supervision to Therapists/Counselors and select staff/interns, and provides clinical oversight and consultation to all members of the Treatment Team. The Lead Clinician will also carry a caseload and provide direct care to clients including individual, group, and family therapy. Salary is $48,000+/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Marketing Coordinator. Pittsburgh’s most exciting independent comedy & music venue Bottlerocket Social Hall is rapidly growing and looking to add an experienced full-time Marketing Coordinator to their close-knit and boundlessly creative promotion team. This role will help execute marketing strategies implemented on a show-to-show basis and work with the agile & energetic crew to create advertising campaigns across all platforms in support of the best programming schedule in the region. Salary is $40,000-50,000/year, based on experience. Click here for more details

Mayor of Kingstown Extras. Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, is filming in the Pittsburgh Area beginning in January through May 2024. Extras Casting is looking now for paid extras, stand-ins, and photo doubles to play various roles! They are seeking kids, teens, and adults of all ethnicities to play town locals, SWAT/FBI/cop types, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers, and more. There will be opportunities for multiple days’ work throughout the show. Click here for more details

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting the local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies, including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This person desires to work with a supportive team base and the passion to build the brand within the community. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster and grow while also focusing on acquiring new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

General Manager. Voted Pittsburgh’s Best New Bar by City Paper readers, Bottlerocket Social Hall is expanding and looking to add an experienced full-time front-of-house General Manager to their talented and close-knit bar team. Job duties include: managing day-to-day operations, creating attractive marketing promotions for monthly and weekly specials, inventory, scheduling, training, and more. Salary is $45,000-60,000/year, based on experience. Click here for more details

Back-of-House Staff. Spork is a small, casual, fine-dining, chef-owned restaurant in Garfield that was honored with a James Beard Nomination. They are currently looking for experienced, full-time Back-of-House professionals with weekend availability. Spork is open evenings only, with last seating at 9 pm. Pay is $20/hour. Click here for more details

Servers. Bella Notte Pizza, Pasta, and Beer in the Strip District is looking for full-time Servers. Applicants must be able to work weekends and manage high volume service. Beer knowledge is a good asset. Pay is $5/hour plus tips. Free parking and no late nights. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Local Provisions is a family-owned and -operated market and café located in the heart of Fox Chapel that offers seasonal produce, specialty grocery, and a café serving casual fare daily. They are looking for reliable, passionate, and hard-working full-time Cooks to be part of their team. Previous kitchen experience is preferred. Starting pay is $16/hour; and they offer flexible scheduling, excellent starting pay, and theopportunity to be part of Pittsburgh's newest culinary destination. Click here for more details