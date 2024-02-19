Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Program Coordinator, Pet Groomer, Tree Nursery Assistant, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Community Outreach Coordinator. Tree Pittsburgh is an environmental nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing community vitality by restoring and protecting the urban forest through tree planting and care, education, and advocacy. They are seeking a full-time Community Outreach Coordinator to develop, enhance, and implement programming to foster and grow community partnerships. This position serves as a member of the ReLeaf team, engaging internal and external stakeholders and ensuring that education and outreach outcomes promote Tree Pittsburgh’s mission. This individual should have two or more years of professional and/or volunteer experience in community and stakeholder engagements, preferably in the environmental field. Salary starts at $47,500/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Nursery Assistant. Tree Pittsburgh is also seeking an energetic, detail-oriented individual to join their Heritage Nursery team as a full-time Nursery Operations Assistant. This hourly position will maintain the nursery grounds and provide program support in the Heritage Nursery. This includes nursery maintenance, volunteer program support, plant care, order fulfillment, winter pruning, and more. This individual should have at least one year of experience in landscaping, grounds maintenance, nursery work, or a similar field. No formal education or certification program is required. Pay starts at $18/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Initiatives Program Coordinator. Nonprofit 412 Food Rescue was founded as a direct response to the disconnect between food waste, hunger, and environmental sustainability. They are seeking professional talent with sales and/or food & beverage experience to join their team as a full-time Initiatives Program Coordinator. This individual will be responsible for the execution of the FarmShare and Hidden Harvest programs, which aim to bolster food security in the region, help secure financial support for 412 Food Rescue through sponsorship/donation, and provide meaningful experiences of volunteer and community engagement with the organization’s culture. Salary is $40,000/year plus a hybrid work schedule. Click here for more details

Operations and Membership Coordinator. PublicSource is a nonprofit news outlet in Pittsburgh that writes stories with powerful narratives and characters to explain complex issues in the areas of local government, economic development, education, health, the environment and climate, and gender and identity. They are seeking an Operations and Membership Coordinator to play a pivotal role in development, operations, and audience growth functions. The coordinator will process and acknowledge donations and fulfill thank you gifts, assist donors with questions about donations, distribute fundraising solicitations as assigned using Mailchimp/social media/email/physical mail, and more. Salary range is $45,000-47,000/year plus a hybrid work schedule. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Program and Volunteer Coordinator. The Millvale Community Library is seeking a full-time Program and Volunteer Coordinator. This staff member will report to the Executive Director (ED) and is responsible for overseeing the operations of the MCL’s Tool Library, an extensive collection of nearly 1,000 tools available to anyone over 18 with a Library Card. The Programming and Volunteer Coordinator will also handle recruiting and training all library Volunteers, performing/organizing maintenance on all library buildings and grounds, and will work with the ED on all non-literacy programming. Must have a background in use, maintenance, and repair of hand and power tools, as well as computer literacy skills and a background check. Salary is $36,000-40,000/year, plus a $200/month subsidy for health insurance and 15 PTO/personal/sick days accrued per year. Click here for more details

Pet Groomer. Khaboodles Pet Supplies in Monroeville is looking for a passionate animal lover who is more interested in the health and welfare of the pets than how many dogs they can groom in a day. The Pet Groomer is responsible for maintaining the hygiene and appearance of dogs by performing various grooming duties such as bathing, brushing, drying pets, cleaning their teeth and ears, trimming their nails and hair/fur, and removing matted hair. Must have experience in various dog breeds and different cuts, as well as identifying health issues in pets, such as ear infections, skin conditions, or tooth decay. Pay is 50% commission plus 100% tips. Click here for more details

Photography Manager. The Carnegie Museum of Art is seeking a Photography Manager. In collaboration with the Director of Design and Publishing, the Photography Manager is responsible for conceptualizing, art directing, and producing creative, high-caliber visual content for the museum’s collection and exhibitions, marketing campaigns, educational programs, portraits, and other special projects and institutional initiatives. Must have a college degree in photography or a related discipline, a minimum five years of experience in a commercial and/or studio setting, and expertise in use of current DSLR cameras and studio lighting. Click here for more details

Donor Concierge Specialist. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is seeking a full-time Donor Concierge Specialist to support their Development team by providing enhanced and specialized services to donors at select Trust giving levels. The Donor Concierge Specialist is a significant touchpoint for the Trust’s individual donors, promoting individual member benefits, expediting donor access to Trust shows and events, and cultivating ongoing donor support. Salary range starts at $38,000/year. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cooks. Bloomfield’s Cobra is a karaoke club and restaurant offering Japanese BBQ, omakase meals, and bar bites. They are seeking experienced Line Cooks to join their knowledgeable and dedicated staff. An ideal candidate has experience in this role. Weekend availability is a must. Line Cooks are paid a competitive hourly rate. Click here for more details

Cooks. Wise County Biscuits & Cafe in the North Side is looking for Cooks to join their team. Must have weekend, daytime availability. Wise offers ongoing training and opportunities to expand your culinary skills, consistent daylight hours, competitive pay, family meals, employee discounts, and paid time off. Click here for more details

Barback. Spirit in Lawrenceville is a two-level event space/restaurant/bar/music venue with stages and bars on both floors. They are seeking an outgoing and engaging team player to join their team as a part-time Barback. Experience is great, but they are happy to train. Responsibilities include: working with the bartenders to provide what they need in a timely manner, prepping the bar for excellent service, preparing juices/garnishes/batched cocktails/house-made syrups, stocking, cleaning, and more. Pay is hourly plus tips. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Do you like good food and fantastic beer? Cinderlands Beer Company has full-time Line Cook positions available at both their Strip District and Lawrenceville locations. Applicants must have at least one year experience cooking on a professional line. Cinderlands works in an all call expo system, so the ability to remember calls and communicate effectively with fellow cooks and chefs is an absolute must. Weekend availability is also a must. Pay is $19-24/hour plus opportunities for advancement, shift meals, a beer at the end of the day, and medical/dental/vision insurance for full-time employees. Click here for more details