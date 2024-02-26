Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Service Workers for Veggies N’at, Seasonal Park Rangers, a Director of Marketing, and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Director of Development/Chief Development Officer. Founded in 1972, Persad is the second oldest agency of its kind in the US and is the region’s leading LGBTQ+ behavioral mental health outpatient center. They are seeking a full-time Director of Development/Chief Development Officer, a fundraising role in the leadership team which involves working with senior leadership to engage and encourage philanthropic giving in foundation, government, and corporate communities as well as cultivate, maintain, and grow individual giving. Salary range is $115,000-135,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Director of Marketing. Nonprofit 412 Food Rescue was founded as a direct response to the disconnect between food waste, hunger, and environmental sustainability. They are seeking a full-time Marketing Director to oversee, coordinate, and participate in the development of marketing and communication strategies and products for the organization. This includes marketing, branding, advertising, graphic content, website, digital and social media, PR, and sales materials. The Marketing Director will coordinate messaging and collaborate with all departments in support of brand reputation and associated revenue streams—both earned and philanthropic. Salary range is $55,000-70,000/year. Click here for more details

Coordinator of Information & Research Services. The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time Coordinator of Information & Research Services (CIRS). The CIRS works to connect our neighbors to information and research, programs and collections through active, personalized engagement, ensuring that in-person and virtual information and research services realize their full potential as a system of high-performing resources for the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh (CLP) system, Allegheny County libraries, and as a statewide resource for the people of Pennsylvania. Salary is $60,000-65,000/year. Click here for more details

Healthcare Positions. Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania (PPWP) is the local affiliate of the country’s leading sexual and reproductive health care advocate and provider. If you’re looking for a job with a supportive team and great benefits, consider one of the multiple positions they have open right now, including: Health Care Assistant - Greensburg, Health Care Assistant (Abortion Services) - Pittsburgh, Health Care Assistant (General) - Pittsburgh, and Health Care Assistant - Johnstown. All positions are full-time and on-site. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Seasonal Park Rangers. Allegheny County is now hiring for Seasonal Park Rangers. Under limited supervision, this position is responsible for providing information, education, and quality customer services to visitors of Allegheny County Parks; promoting recreation and safe utilization of the parks in accordance with applicable provisions of the Allegheny County Code of Ordinances; and working various natural and recreational resource management projects, including but not limited to, trail building, invasive species removal, and tree planting. Pay is $15/hour. The Park Ranger division is also hiring Trail Crew Leaders and Trail Crew Members. Click here for more details

Casino Dealer. Register now to attend Live! Casino Pittsburgh's next session of Dealer School and receive free training that will provide the skills necessary to embark on a career in the gaming industry! Upon graduation, you will have the opportunity to interview for a Dealer position at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. They will be hiring for full-time, part-time, and on-call casual.Classes run from noon to 4 pm or 4 pm to 8 pm Monday through Friday, from March 4th to April 12th. Classes are located at the Live! Casino Pittsburgh Dealer School at the Westmoreland Mall. Click here for more details

Security Guards. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall in Lawrenceville is hiring Security Guards. They have a very busy season coming up with lots of opportunities for employment. They offer safety training sessions, competitive pay, flexible scheduling, and an exciting atmosphere. Click here for more details

Graphic Designer. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is seeking a full-time Graphic Designer who can, through development of images and media, convey the theatre’s artistic vision. This position plays a key role in promoting the professional ballet company and school, the annual season, special events, growth and community outreach efforts by creating original visual content that aligns with PBT’s brand, mission, and values. Salary range starts at $50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

QWED Jobs. WQED was founded in 1954 as the nation’s first community-supported broadcaster. They are currently hiring for multiple full-time positions, including: a new Head of Marketing & Membership, a Brand Manager of Marketing, a Creative Manager of Partnership Solutions, and a Partnership Solutions Coordinator. WQED offers a rich benefits program that includes medical coverage, a 403(b) plan with an employer contribution, paid time off, hybrid work schedules, and much more. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Food Service Worker. Veggies N’at is a vegan food truck, catering, and private dining company in Pittsburgh; and they are looking for an ambitious person who feels connected to food, knows their way around a kitchen, and is willing to grow and learn. Employees at Veggies N’at must be flexible and wear many hats, as some responsibilities include: prepping ingredients, cooking food, experimenting with new recipes, setting up for/facilitating events, making deliveries, serving food to customers, running a POS system, filming content for social media posts, and more. This position would start immediately with part-time hours and transition to full-time in a few months. Click here for more details

Baker. Wild Rise Bakery is a black and queer-owned gluten-free bakery whose goods are sold through various restaurants and cafes around Pittsburgh. They are seeking a full-time or part-time Baker who has a minimum of one year of restaurant/professional kitchen experience. Baking experience is ideal, but they will train the right person. Hourly rate is based on experience, but no less than $15/hour plus medical and dental benefits after three months. Click here for more details

Server/Bartender. Vivo Kitchen in Sewickley Village is looking for a Server with bartending experience and multiple years of experience in the service industry to fill three to four dinner shifts per week. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Pamela’s Diner in Oakland is hiring a full-time Dishwasher. Responsibilities include: stowing away dishes and cutlery, maintaining chemical levels and temperatures in accordance with safety measures, maintaining availability of tables for new customers and guests, transferring equipment and supplies from storage to the work area, assisting with kitchen and food prep, and supporting other staff members when needed. Shifts are Monday and Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm, with weekends required. Benefits include 401(k) and health insurance. Click here for more details