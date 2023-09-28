On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Mixtape in August 2022

This week's spotlight:



Thu., Sept. 28



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Ron Mist

Fri., Sept. 29



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Liaison Artists Josh Wink

Sat., Sept. 30



spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Industrial to "queer jams." All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.DJ Mary Mack and Sister Sludge encourage you to "bring a seasonal velvet look and a cute friend or crush" to their latest queer dance party. Expect Sapphic vibes on Sat. Sept. 30 whentakes overfor a night of "queer jams" spanning pop, R&B, disco, and other genres.