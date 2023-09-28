On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Industrial to "queer jams." All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
DJ Mary Mack and Sister Sludge encourage you to "bring a seasonal velvet look and a cute friend or crush" to their latest queer dance party. Expect Sapphic vibes on Sat. Sept. 30 when Velvet takes over No Names Pub for a night of "queer jams" spanning pop, R&B, disco, and other genres. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 4717 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/velvetpgh
Thu., Sept. 28
Couples Therapy with Dylan Kersten (Ron Mist) and Emily. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Brutalism. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-DIve. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Sept. 29
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
Atomic with Josh Wink. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. spiritpgh.com
Beyoncé vs. Rihanna with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-DIve. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Killing Moon with Erica Scary, A.Grey, and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com
Final Fridays with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Afro-House Sessions with DJ Femi, Wade Anthony, and Violin Speaks. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
LazerCrunk and ASC present Sam Binga. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. cobrapgh.com
Poptropica with DJ Lemonlime. 10:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., Sept. 30
90s Nite with DJ Thermos and Sean MC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-DIve. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
God Factory Industrial Dance Party with DJ Cutups, Needle Mother, and Terra Bite. 9 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com
Dyspherica LGBTQ Dance Party with XC-17, Maya Universe, Kha’DJ, and Yessi. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7. mixtapepgh.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays with Wavy Bunch Sound. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5, free before 11 p.m. with RSVP. spiritpgh.com
Drake Night with DJ ADMC. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and Petey C. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Mall Goth with Rachel Ruckus and Erica Scary. 10:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Hot Mass with Chloé Lula, Paul Fleetwood, and Alex Price. 11 p.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com