 On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Mixtape in August 2022
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Industrial to "queer jams." All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

DJ Mary Mack and Sister Sludge encourage you to "bring a seasonal velvet look and a cute friend or crush" to their latest queer dance party. Expect Sapphic vibes on Sat. Sept. 30 when Velvet takes over No Names Pub for a night of "queer jams" spanning pop, R&B, disco, and other genres. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 4717 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/velvetpgh

Thu., Sept. 28

Couples Therapy with Dylan Kersten (Ron Mist) and Emily. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Brutalism. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-DIve. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Ron Mist

Fri., Sept. 29

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com

Atomic with Josh Wink. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. spiritpgh.com

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-DIve. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Killing Moon with Erica Scary, A.Grey, and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com

Final Fridays with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Afro-House Sessions with DJ Femi, Wade Anthony, and Violin Speaks. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

LazerCrunk and ASC present Sam Binga. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. cobrapgh.com

Poptropica with DJ Lemonlime. 10:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7. bottlerocketpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30)
Photo: Courtesy of Liaison Artists
Josh Wink

Sat., Sept. 30

90s Nite with DJ Thermos and Sean MC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-DIve. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

God Factory Industrial Dance Party with DJ Cutups, Needle Mother, and Terra Bite. 9 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com

Dyspherica LGBTQ Dance Party with XC-17, Maya Universe, Kha’DJ, and Yessi. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7. mixtapepgh.com

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays with Wavy Bunch Sound. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5, free before 11 p.m. with RSVP. spiritpgh.com

Drake Night with DJ ADMC. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and Petey C. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Mall Goth with Rachel Ruckus and Erica Scary. 10:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Hot Mass with Chloé Lula, Paul Fleetwood, and Alex Price. 11 p.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Tags

Related Content

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)

Best of PGH 2023: Best People + Places

By Reader Submitted

Best of PGH 2023: Best People + Places

Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

By Reader Submitted

Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)

On the Tahn: BODYHEAT and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Sept. 14-17)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: BODYHEAT and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Sept. 14-17)

Middle-aged Pittsburghers are finding new hobbies — and friendships — in their second act

By Meg St-Esprit

Middle-aged Pittsburghers are finding new hobbies — and friendships — in their second act

On the Tahn: Jellyfish and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 7-9)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Jellyfish and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 7-9)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 27- 3, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Stomping Grounds takes over Spirit
18 images

Stomping Grounds takes over Spirit

Trending

Pittsburgh native Chloe Rae Kehm "manifested" her dream job in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pittsburgh native Chloe Rae Kehm "manifested" her dream job in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

By Kate Oczypok

WAMO celebrates 75 years of broadcasting Black Pittsburgh

WAMO celebrates 75 years of broadcasting Black Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Two Lives in Pittsburgh explores parenting a gender-fluid child in a difficult world

Two Lives in Pittsburgh explores parenting a gender-fluid child in a difficult world

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

Scream for Me, Africa! takes a Pittsburgh author through a continent's metal scene

Scream for Me, Africa! takes a Pittsburgh author through a continent's metal scene

By Matthew Monroy

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Sept. 28-Oct. 4
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation