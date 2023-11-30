 On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
DJs Gunray and ItsDatJawn at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from jam bands to Taylor Swift. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

Cruel summer is over, let forever winter commence. On Fri., Dec. 1, Roxian Theatre hosts The Taylor Party, an 18-and-over dance party for Pittsburgh Swifites. Wear your best non-licensed Eras tour merch and friendship bracelets and get ready to shake it off. 8 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $20-78. 18 and over. roxiantheatre.com/shows

Thu., Nov. 30

Jam Band Night with DJ Lebo. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st. St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

New Wave Thursdays with Zonamorta. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com

Brutalism with Satyrion. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Dec. 1

Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com

One-Hit Wonders. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Strangeways with The Comeback Kid and Soap Opera. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com

Spaghetti Disco with OH-85, Ali Berger, and Jarrett Tebbets. 9:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st. St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Upbeat with DJ Femi. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Jellyfish with Keenan Orr and Davis Galvin. 10 p.m. Certain Death II. 7775 Lock Way East, Highland Park. $20. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
click to enlarge On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Jellyfish at P-Town

Sat., Dec. 2

Pop Rocks with Gunray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

3AM Eternal. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Title Town. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st. St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

SubSanctuary presents Epoch with Yert and Treebug. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st. St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Mostbeautifullest presents Real Hot Girl Shit: Nicki Edition. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and Digital Dave. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Myspace Night. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Humanaut presents Carlos Souffront and Yessi. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Tags

Related Content

On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)

On the Tahn: Sapphic Factory and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 16-18)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Sapphic Factory and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 16-18)

What happened to Pittsburgh’s nightclub scene? It's complicated

By Colin Williams

What happened to Pittsburgh’s nightclub scene? It's complicated

The best jukebox bars in Pittsburgh

By CP Staff

The best jukebox bars in Pittsburgh

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

The Black Market continues its mission of supporting Black Pittsburgh business owners

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

The Black Market continues its mission of supporting Black Pittsburgh business owners

On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: TECHNiQUE and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 23-26)

5 historic Pittsburgh staycations that feel like a time-warp

By Aakanksha Agarwal

5 historic Pittsburgh staycations that feel like a time-warp

On the Tahn: Sapphic Factory and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 16-18)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Sapphic Factory and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 16-18)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 29- 5, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Women & Non-binary Bike Summit
9 images

Women & Non-binary Bike Summit

By Mars Johnson

Trending

Big screen, little lies: Pittsburgh is being gaslit about IMAX theaters

Big screen, little lies: Pittsburgh is being gaslit about IMAX theaters

By Rachel Wilkinson

The Black Market continues its mission of supporting Black Pittsburgh business owners

The Black Market continues its mission of supporting Black Pittsburgh business owners

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

Move over, Pittsburgh Dad, “Cig Mom” is here

Move over, Pittsburgh Dad, “Cig Mom” is here

By Kate Oczypok

Kelly Strayhorn Theater presents a mother of an art show with Eternal Maternal

Kelly Strayhorn Theater presents a mother of an art show with Eternal Maternal

By Amy Whipple

Things To Do This Week

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation