On the Tahn: The Taylor Party and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from jam bands to Taylor Swift. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:Cruel summer is over, let forever winter commence. On Fri., Dec. 1, Roxian Theatre hosts The Taylor Party, an 18-and-over dance party for Pittsburgh Swifites. Wear your best non-licensed Eras tour merch and friendship bracelets and get ready to shake it off. 8 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $20-78. 18 and over. roxiantheatre.com/shows
Thu., Nov. 30
Jam Band Night with DJ Lebo. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st. St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com
New Wave Thursdays with Zonamorta. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
Brutalism with Satyrion. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Dec. 1
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
One-Hit Wonders. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Strangeways with The Comeback Kid and Soap Opera. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. mixtapepgh.com
Spaghetti Disco with OH-85, Ali Berger, and Jarrett Tebbets. 9:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st. St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Upbeat with DJ Femi. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Jellyfish with Keenan Orr and Davis Galvin. 10 p.m. Certain Death II. 7775 Lock Way East, Highland Park. $20. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Sat., Dec. 2Pop Rocks with Gunray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
3AM Eternal. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Title Town. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st. St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
SubSanctuary presents Epoch with Yert and Treebug. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st. St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Mostbeautifullest presents Real Hot Girl Shit: Nicki Edition. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and Digital Dave. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Myspace Night. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Humanaut presents Carlos Souffront and Yessi. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com