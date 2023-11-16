On the Tahn: Sapphic Factory and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 16-18) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from cyberpunk to Nicki Minaj. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:A nationwide touring queer dance party makes its Pittsburgh stop at Spirit. On Fri., Nov. 17, Sapphic Factory supplies a night of bangers by LGBTQ artists like Kim Petras, Marina, boygenius, and many others. Part of the proceeds from the event will go to Pittsburgh LGBTQ charities. 10 p.m. Doors at 9:30 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $26.58. spiritpgh.com
Thu., Nov. 16
Pittsburgh Open Decks. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com
Mall Goth with Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Night City: The Immersive Cyberpunk Experience. 9 p.m. Tiki Lounge. 2003 East Carson St., South Side. Free. tikilounge412.com
Fri., Nov. 17
Velvet Queer Dance Party with Mary Mack and Sister Sludge. 7 p.m. No Names Pub. 4717 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. nonamespub.com
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
Title Town with Jarrett Tebbets. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Nicki Nite 2: Pink Friday. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Hyperbop. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Nov. 18
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays with Wavy Bunch Sound. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5-10, no cover before 11 p.m. with RSVP. spiritpgh.com
Bad Girls with GunRay and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Afro Vibes with DJ D'Aco. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Second Skin. 9 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
BODYHEAT: A Funk Dance Party with Fusion Illusion and BusCrates. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and SHR3D. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
DETOUR presents Vladimir Ivkovic and Teeyam. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com