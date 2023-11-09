On the Tahn: Make Sure You Have Fun and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Nov. 10-11) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from country western to acid house. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Make Sure You Have Fun marks six years of showcasing some of Pittsburgh's best DJs with a big anniversary event at Spirit. On Sat., Nov. 11, the open-format party returns with sets by DMV-based DJ Bri Mafia, DJ Femi, and Madame Trio. Expect a mix of trap, dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and more. 9 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $6 with RSVP before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com
Fri., Nov. 10
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Dark Desires Dance Party with DJ Bettie Wylde. 8 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. $20. facebook.com/poetryloungepgh
Flux Disco House Party with Arie Cole, DJ Inception, and Jarrett Tibbets. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Pop Rocks with Gunray and ItsDatJawn. 9 p.m. Belvederes Ultra-Dive.
4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Cool Country: A Country Western Dance Party with Rodeo Starr. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Nov. 11
Sadderday with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Evolution with DJ Josey. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. facebook.com/evolutionpgh
Jellyfish with Boudoir, Adam Unknown, Math3ca, and Mx. Blaire. 9 p.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Old Skool Throwback Dance Jam Party. 9 p.m. Rivers Casino. 777 Casino Drive, North Side. Included with casino admission. riverscasino.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Longturn presents Lauren Lo Sung with Jimbo James. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $17.50-19.99. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Honcho with Josh Caffé. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com