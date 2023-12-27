Eat, drink, and dance your way into the New Year with these Pittsburgh events | Pittsburgh City Paper

Every year, Downtown Pittsburgh gears up for Highmark First Night, a giant party ushering in the New Year. While First Night stands as the city’s signature New Year’s Eve event, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate in style.

Pittsburgh City Paper compiled a list of NYE events, ranging from kid-friendly fetes to elegant dinners to big bacchanals.

For the little ones

Countdown to Noon

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

An annual tradition returns to the Children’s Museum with plenty of live music, dancing, art activities, and more. Countdown to Noon invites families to a daytime extravaganza where kids can reveal their New Year’s predictions on the Saturday Light Brigade radio show, make their own party accessories, and dance at the silent disco. Commemorate the occasion with a family photo taken onsite. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. pittsburghkids.org

Baby & Family Noon Years Eve

SouthSide Works

Head out early for a free event at the SouthSide Work’s CoHatch space and Town Square area. Hosted by Lo Rose Creative and South Side Kids, the day includes snacks by The Speckled Egg, crafts, live music, and a noon countdown, as well as a post-countdown dance party with Little Kids Disco. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. Registration required. southsideworks.com

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at Noon

Monroeville Mall

Do more than shop at Monroeville Mall when Monroeville Public Library presents a daytime ball drop for kids and families. The free, all-ages event happening at the lower level in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods includes a raffle and party accessories, as well as a disco ball dropped at noon. 11:30 am. 200 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. Free. monroevillemall.com

Drop the ball, raise the roof

Midnight Masquerade

Kingfly Spirits

Add a little masked mystery to your New Year’s festivities when Kingfly presents its multilevel NYE party. Hear live jazz by the Throckmorton Trio, or head to the designated “dance loft” for tunes by DJ Hypnotyza. Each ticket also includes snacks and a midnight champagne toast. 7 p.m. 2316 Smallman St., Strip District. $35. Kingflyspirits.com

Spirit New Year’s Eve

Spirit

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Spirit

Live music, DJs, Polish food, and a pizza buffet are on the menu at Spirit for its big annual NYE party. The upstairs Spirit Hall will showcase musical acts from Pittsburgh and across the state, with Zinnia's Garden, Forestry Division, Ames Harding & The Mirage, MINKA, and Livefromthecity & Urban Development. Downstairs in the Spirit Lodge, DJ Dini Daddy and the Studio 412 Band will provide plenty of dance music to keep guests moving beyond midnight. 8 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-25, $45 includes buffet. spiritpgh.com

NYE with Beauty Slap & Big Blitz

Thunderbird Music Hall

Brew Gentlemen and Thunderbird Music Hall present a night of big, brassy party music by live bands Beauty Slap and Big Blitz. Stick around for an afterparty with DJ Jarrett Tebbets. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15.50-18. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Hyperfocus NYE

Cattivo

Experience a robust lineup of electronic music acts when Slayd Productions presents HyperFocus NYE at Cattivo. Work up a sweat and then help finish off the 20 bottles of champagne being popped for the midnight toast. 8 p.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $25-30. facebook.com/SlaydProductions

Y2K Party

Bottlerocket Social Hall

Recall (or, for Gen Z, pretend to recall) the wild days of Y2K with this special NYE party at Bottlerocket. The venue will break out the glowsticks and blacklights for a night of 2000s-era music by DJ Lemonline. 9 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

Neon New Years

Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Belvedere’s promises to play you into 2024 with a “dynamic mix of chart-toppers, EDM anthems, and throwback classics” by DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25 cash cover only. belvederesultradive.com

New Year’s Eve Soirée

Roost

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Roost

The Le Rêve pop-up at Roost invites revelers to a New Year’s Eve Soirée packed with lavish vibes. Look out onto Downtown Market Square as you dance to beats by DJ Bonics and Petey C. Prepare for the night with a prix fixe meal at Roost’s sister restaurant, REVEL, or shell out some dough for VIP tickets that include charcuterie and bottles of bubbly. 8 p.m. 250 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $75-150. Tickets at Eventbrite

Dinner and a show

Lilith New Year’s Eve

Lilith

Dine at the hottest new restaurant in Pittsburgh when Lilith presents an NYE event to remember. The five-course meal draws from the “Puerto Rican and Sicilian culinary heritage” of chefs/co-owners Jamilka Borges and Dianne Destefano. Wine, dine, and get ready for 2024 during this dynamic meal. 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 238 Spahr St., Shadyside. $250. instagram.com/lilithpgh

Prix Fixe New Year's Eve and Belly Dance Show

Kahlil’s

Syrian cuisine and belly dancing are on the menu at Kahlil’s, where patrons can try dishes like Mowzat (lamb shank in a savory tomato sauce served over rice), all while watching a live performance by dancer Jennifer Jemeena. Reservations are required. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 4757 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $45. khalilsrestaurant.com

To The End of 2023

PA Market

Eat, drink, and eat some more at the Strip’s two-story, European-style market. Fill a plate at buffet stations placed throughout the multi-story space, and sip on specialty cocktails and champagne. Live music and a DJ will complement what promises to be an “endless exploration of food and drinks.” 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 108 19th St., Strip District. $65-140. thepamarket.com

The Balls Drop

City Winery

Add a generous helping of drag to NYE at City Winery, where guests will party with the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Alaska 5000 and local queen Lola LeCroix. Enjoy dinner and full bar service, or spend a little bit more for a VIP experience that includes a “special urban-winery small bite display and a glass of bubbles.” Shows at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 1615 Smallman St., Strip District. $50-100. citywinery.com

The day after

New Year’s Day Breakfast and Brunch

Square Cafe

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Square Cafe New Year’s Day at Square Cafe

Choose from a variety of eggs Benedict dishes, waffles, crepes, and specialty drinks when Square Cafe opens on New Year’s Day. Sip on seasonal cocktails like the Greyhound Mimosa with Stateside vodka, sparkling Italian wine, and grapefruit juice, or wake up with the Peppermint Swirl Mocha, an espresso-based drink featuring dark chocolate, white chocolate, and peppermint. 7 a.m. 134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com

New Years Day Brunch

The Commoner

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Commoner New Years Day Brunch at The Commoner

Roll into what’s described as “the ultimate hangover brunch” at The Commoner, where breakfast sandwiches, fried chicken, malted waffles, and eggs with confit pork belly await. Mimosas, crafted cocktails, and mocktails will also be available. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 620 William Penn Place, Downtown. Reservations required. thecommonerpgh.com

Hair of the Hog

Cinderlands Warehouse

If you’re nursing a prosecco hangover on New Year’s Day, or just looking for a filling meal, head to Cinderlands Warehouse for Hair of the Hog. On Mon., Jan. 1, the brewery invites everyone to partake in a traditional meal of pork (believed to bring good luck) with an all-you-can-eat whole-hog barbecue complete with brunch sides and a Bloody Mary bar. There will also be vegetarian options and a la carte drinks, as well as live music. 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. $30, $15 for kids 12 and under. cinderlands.com/locations/cinderlands-warehouse