Eat, drink, and dance your way into the New Year with these Pittsburgh events | Pittsburgh City Paper

Every year, Downtown Pittsburgh gears up for Highmark First Night, a giant party ushering in the New Year. While First Night stands as the city’s signature New Year’s Eve event, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate in style.
Pittsburgh City Paper compiled a list of NYE events, ranging from kid-friendly fetes to elegant dinners to big bacchanals.
For the little ones
Countdown to Noon
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
An annual tradition returns to the Children’s Museum with plenty of live music, dancing, art activities, and more. Countdown to Noon invites families to a daytime extravaganza where kids can reveal their New Year’s predictions on the Saturday Light Brigade radio show, make their own party accessories, and dance at the silent disco. Commemorate the occasion with a family photo taken onsite. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. pittsburghkids.org
Baby & Family Noon Years Eve
SouthSide Works
Head out early for a free event at the SouthSide Work’s CoHatch space and Town Square area. Hosted by Lo Rose Creative and South Side Kids, the day includes snacks by The Speckled Egg, crafts, live music, and a noon countdown, as well as a post-countdown dance party with Little Kids Disco. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. Registration required. southsideworks.com
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at Noon
Monroeville Mall
Do more than shop at Monroeville Mall when Monroeville Public Library presents a daytime ball drop for kids and families. The free, all-ages event happening at the lower level in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods includes a raffle and party accessories, as well as a disco ball dropped at noon. 11:30 am. 200 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. Free. monroevillemall.com
Drop the ball, raise the roof
Midnight Masquerade
Kingfly Spirits
Add a little masked mystery to your New Year’s festivities when Kingfly presents its multilevel NYE party. Hear live jazz by the Throckmorton Trio, or head to the designated “dance loft” for tunes by DJ Hypnotyza. Each ticket also includes snacks and a midnight champagne toast. 7 p.m. 2316 Smallman St., Strip District. $35. Kingflyspirits.com
Spirit New Year’s Eve
Spirit
Live music, DJs, Polish food, and a pizza buffet are on the menu at Spirit for its big annual NYE party. The upstairs Spirit Hall will showcase musical acts from Pittsburgh and across the state, with Zinnia's Garden, Forestry Division, Ames Harding & The Mirage, MINKA, and Livefromthecity & Urban Development. Downstairs in the Spirit Lodge, DJ Dini Daddy and the Studio 412 Band will provide plenty of dance music to keep guests moving beyond midnight. 8 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-25, $45 includes buffet. spiritpgh.com
NYE with Beauty Slap & Big Blitz
Thunderbird Music Hall
Brew Gentlemen and Thunderbird Music Hall present a night of big, brassy party music by live bands Beauty Slap and Big Blitz. Stick around for an afterparty with DJ Jarrett Tebbets. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15.50-18. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Hyperfocus NYE
Cattivo
Experience a robust lineup of electronic music acts when Slayd Productions presents HyperFocus NYE at Cattivo. Work up a sweat and then help finish off the 20 bottles of champagne being popped for the midnight toast. 8 p.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $25-30. facebook.com/SlaydProductions
Y2K Party
Bottlerocket Social Hall
Recall (or, for Gen Z, pretend to recall) the wild days of Y2K with this special NYE party at Bottlerocket. The venue will break out the glowsticks and blacklights for a night of 2000s-era music by DJ Lemonline. 9 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
Neon New Years
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Belvedere’s promises to play you into 2024 with a “dynamic mix of chart-toppers, EDM anthems, and throwback classics” by DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25 cash cover only. belvederesultradive.com
New Year’s Eve Soirée
Roost
The Le Rêve pop-up at Roost invites revelers to a New Year’s Eve Soirée packed with lavish vibes. Look out onto Downtown Market Square as you dance to beats by DJ Bonics and Petey C. Prepare for the night with a prix fixe meal at Roost’s sister restaurant, REVEL, or shell out some dough for VIP tickets that include charcuterie and bottles of bubbly. 8 p.m. 250 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $75-150. Tickets at Eventbrite
Dinner and a show
Lilith New Year’s Eve
Lilith
Dine at the hottest new restaurant in Pittsburgh when Lilith presents an NYE event to remember. The five-course meal draws from the “Puerto Rican and Sicilian culinary heritage” of chefs/co-owners Jamilka Borges and Dianne Destefano. Wine, dine, and get ready for 2024 during this dynamic meal. 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 238 Spahr St., Shadyside. $250. instagram.com/lilithpgh
Prix Fixe New Year's Eve and Belly Dance Show
Kahlil’s
Syrian cuisine and belly dancing are on the menu at Kahlil’s, where patrons can try dishes like Mowzat (lamb shank in a savory tomato sauce served over rice), all while watching a live performance by dancer Jennifer Jemeena. Reservations are required. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 4757 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $45. khalilsrestaurant.com
To The End of 2023
PA Market
Eat, drink, and eat some more at the Strip’s two-story, European-style market. Fill a plate at buffet stations placed throughout the multi-story space, and sip on specialty cocktails and champagne. Live music and a DJ will complement what promises to be an “endless exploration of food and drinks.” 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 108 19th St., Strip District. $65-140. thepamarket.com
The Balls Drop
City Winery
Add a generous helping of drag to NYE at City Winery, where guests will party with the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Alaska 5000 and local queen Lola LeCroix. Enjoy dinner and full bar service, or spend a little bit more for a VIP experience that includes a “special urban-winery small bite display and a glass of bubbles.” Shows at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 1615 Smallman St., Strip District. $50-100. citywinery.com
The day after
New Year’s Day Breakfast and Brunch
Square Cafe
Choose from a variety of eggs Benedict dishes, waffles, crepes, and specialty drinks when Square Cafe opens on New Year’s Day. Sip on seasonal cocktails like the Greyhound Mimosa with Stateside vodka, sparkling Italian wine, and grapefruit juice, or wake up with the Peppermint Swirl Mocha, an espresso-based drink featuring dark chocolate, white chocolate, and peppermint. 7 a.m. 134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
New Years Day Brunch
The Commoner
Roll into what’s described as “the ultimate hangover brunch” at The Commoner, where breakfast sandwiches, fried chicken, malted waffles, and eggs with confit pork belly await. Mimosas, crafted cocktails, and mocktails will also be available. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 620 William Penn Place, Downtown. Reservations required. thecommonerpgh.com
Hair of the Hog
Cinderlands Warehouse
If you’re nursing a prosecco hangover on New Year’s Day, or just looking for a filling meal, head to Cinderlands Warehouse for Hair of the Hog. On Mon., Jan. 1, the brewery invites everyone to partake in a traditional meal of pork (believed to bring good luck) with an all-you-can-eat whole-hog barbecue complete with brunch sides and a Bloody Mary bar. There will also be vegetarian options and a la carte drinks, as well as live music. 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. $30, $15 for kids 12 and under. cinderlands.com/locations/cinderlands-warehouse