On the Tahn: Friday Night Market and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Aug. 3-5) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from electrofunk to upbeat R&B. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
The local Beyhive despaired when Acrisure Stadium announced that the Beyoncé tour would not make its scheduled stop in Pittsburgh. As a result, DJs have stepped up, hosting nights dedicated to the iconic performer. On Fri., Aug. 4, head to the Friday Night Market in Market Square to hear Slim Tha DJ spin Beyoncé's 2022 album Renaissance. Browse and shop from an array of vendors, take a selfie with a life-size Beyoncé cut-out, and more. 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. All ages. downtownpittsburgh.com
Thu., Aug. 3
Inside Out featuring PYNKtape. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org
Mall Goth: Summer in the Strip Mall with Rachel Ruckus and Krass Advert. 10 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Aug. 4
Friday Night Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Discotech with Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Spaghetti Disco with Jarrett Tebbets and Ricky Moslen. 9:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10:30 p.m., $10 after 10:30 p.m. spiritpgh.com
Upbeat R&B Please 2 with Slim Tha DJ, Wade Anthony, and Femi. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4101 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Celestial Bodies: Leo Season. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Final Fridays with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Aug. 5Cherry Bomb Day Party. 4-10 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com
Modern Age. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Title Town. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
One Night Only with DJ Shoe and Dom. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. mixtapepgh.com
All White Affair with Wavy Bunch Sound. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5-15. spiritpgh.com
Real Hot Girl Shit with Mostbeautifullest. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-15. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Humanaut with Paul Fleetwood and Jack Morrin. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com