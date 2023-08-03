 On the Tahn: Friday Night Market and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Aug. 3-5) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Friday Night Market and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Aug. 3-5)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Friday Night Market and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Aug. 3-5)
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Market Square
We're changing things up a little for On the Tahn. From now on, we will spotlight a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from electrofunk to upbeat R&B. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

The local Beyhive despaired when Acrisure Stadium announced that the Beyoncé tour would not make its scheduled stop in Pittsburgh. As a result, DJs have stepped up, hosting nights dedicated to the iconic performer. On Fri., Aug. 4, head to the Friday Night Market in Market Square to hear Slim Tha DJ spin Beyoncé's 2022 album Renaissance. Browse and shop from an array of vendors, take a selfie with a life-size Beyoncé cut-out, and more. 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. All ages. downtownpittsburgh.com

Thu., Aug. 3

Inside Out featuring PYNKtape. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org

Mall Goth: Summer in the Strip Mall with Rachel Ruckus and Krass Advert. 10 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Friday Night Market and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Aug. 3-5)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Fri., Aug. 4

Friday Night Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

2000s Takeover with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Discotech with Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Spaghetti Disco with Jarrett Tebbets and Ricky Moslen. 9:30 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10:30 p.m., $10 after 10:30 p.m. spiritpgh.com

Upbeat R&B Please 2 with Slim Tha DJ, Wade Anthony, and Femi. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4101 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Celestial Bodies: Leo Season. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Final Fridays with DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Friday Night Market and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Aug. 3-5)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Bottlerocket Social Hall

Sat., Aug. 5

Cherry Bomb Day Party. 4-10 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

Modern Age. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Title Town. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

One Night Only with DJ Shoe and Dom. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. mixtapepgh.com

All White Affair with Wavy Bunch Sound. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5-15. spiritpgh.com

Real Hot Girl Shit with Mostbeautifullest. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-15. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Humanaut with Paul Fleetwood and Jack Morrin. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Tags

Related Content

On the Tahn: Inside Out and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 27-29)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Inside Out and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 27-29)

On the Tahn: Jellyfest and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 20-23)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Jellyfest and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 20-23)

You can touch, you can play: How the Barbie movie is taking over Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

You can touch, you can play: How the Barbie movie is taking over Pittsburgh

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, Bottlerocket, and more (July 6-8)

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Momento Con honors SAG-AFTRA strike as Supernatural stars showcase other talents

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

Momento Con honors SAG-AFTRA strike as Supernatural stars showcase other talents

Enjoy free admission to three Pittsburgh museums all through August

By August Stephens

Enjoy free admission to three Pittsburgh museums all through August

On the Tahn: Inside Out and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 27-29)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Inside Out and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (July 27-29)

Classic Pittsburgh moments millennials will remember for the rest of their lives

By Kate Oczypok

Classic Pittsburgh moments millennials will remember for the rest of their lives
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 2- 8, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Anthrocon 2023
21 images

Anthrocon 2023

By Rayni Shiring

Trending

Momento Con honors SAG-AFTRA strike as Supernatural stars showcase other talents

Momento Con honors SAG-AFTRA strike as Supernatural stars showcase other talents

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

Enjoy free admission to three Pittsburgh museums all through August

Enjoy free admission to three Pittsburgh museums all through August

By August Stephens

[UPDATE] Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag broke up amid rape allegations. Now, the band responds (2)

[UPDATE] Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag broke up amid rape allegations. Now, the band responds

By Amanda Waltz

Aspiring fashion designers bloom at Billy Porter Phipps exhibit

Aspiring fashion designers bloom at Billy Porter Phipps exhibit

By August Stephens

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: August 3-9 (2)

Pittsburgh’s top events:
August 3-9
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation