 On the Tahn: Disco Sunday Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 12-15) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Disco Sunday Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 12-15)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Disco Sunday Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 12-15)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Disco Sunday Disco at Trace Brewing
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Barbie bops to funk and soul. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

There are plenty of spooky-themed, Halloween-season dance events this weekend, including one for slasher movie fans. As formidable as Jason Voorhees and Micheal Myers are, however, they don't even compare to the Sunday scaries. It's fortunate, then, that Trace Brewing has something to help you ease into the work week. Disco Sunday Disco returns on Sun., Oct. 15 with Jellyfish and Jarrett Tebbets playing an outdoor show where everyone can move and groove in the crisp fall air. 3-8 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

Thu., Oct. 12

Doja Night with Gun Ray and ItsDatjawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Oct. 13

Untitled (Art Party). 7 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $125. Registration required. carnegieart.org

Friday the 13th with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Pittsburgh Emo Night presents My Chemical Romance Night. 9 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/poppunknight

Friday the 13th: 80s Movie Slasher Dance Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7. mixtapepgh.com

Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Spirit Barbieween with Paula Jean, Lemonlime, Ron Mist, and Tosskitty. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Disco Sunday Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 12-15)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Cobra

Sat., Oct. 14

Allentown Night Market After Party with Erica Scary, Needle Mother, and Krass Advert. 9 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

Evolution: The Darkness. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. facebook.com/evolutionpgh

SOULUTiON! Funk and Soul Dance Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7. mixtapepgh.com

Sadderday. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Tall Tees: 2000a Hip Hop and R&B Party-Halloween Edition. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Longturn presents Van Der Hansz with Coachelly and Shargenol. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $12.50-14.99. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Honcho Residents Night. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com

Tags

Related Content

On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7)

On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30)

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)

Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

By Reader Submitted

Best of PGH 2023: Best Music + Nightlife

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Goin' Country and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 5-7)

Monster pumpkins are carved, dropped, and admired at this Pittsburgh festival

By Amanda Waltz

Monster pumpkins are carved, dropped, and admired at this Pittsburgh festival

On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Velvet and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 28-30)

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Juice and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Sept. 21-24)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 11-17, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Women & Non-binary Bike Summit
9 images

Women & Non-binary Bike Summit

By Mars Johnson

Trending

Frank Lloyd Wright's plans for Pittsburgh included a massive, car-centric civic center

Frank Lloyd Wright's plans for Pittsburgh included a massive, car-centric civic center

By Colin Williams

Kosoko Jackson centers Black, queer characters in a haunting new tale

Kosoko Jackson centers Black, queer characters in a haunting new tale

By Rege Behe

The best Pittsburgh Facebook Groups to join right now

The best Pittsburgh Facebook Groups to join right now

By Stacy Rounds

Monster pumpkins are carved, dropped, and admired at this Pittsburgh festival

Monster pumpkins are carved, dropped, and admired at this Pittsburgh festival

By Amanda Waltz

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 12-18

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Oct. 12-18
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation