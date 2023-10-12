On the Tahn: Disco Sunday Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 12-15) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Barbie bops to funk and soul. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:There are plenty of spooky-themed, Halloween-season dance events this weekend, including one for slasher movie fans. As formidable as Jason Voorhees and Micheal Myers are, however, they don't even compare to the Sunday scaries. It's fortunate, then, that Trace Brewing has something to help you ease into the work week. Disco Sunday Disco returns on Sun., Oct. 15 with Jellyfish and Jarrett Tebbets playing an outdoor show where everyone can move and groove in the crisp fall air. 3-8 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com
Thu., Oct. 12
Doja Night with Gun Ray and ItsDatjawn. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Oct. 13
Untitled (Art Party). 7 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $125. Registration required. carnegieart.org
Friday the 13th with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Pittsburgh Emo Night presents My Chemical Romance Night. 9 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/poppunknight
Friday the 13th: 80s Movie Slasher Dance Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7. mixtapepgh.com
Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Spirit Barbieween with Paula Jean, Lemonlime, Ron Mist, and Tosskitty. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Oct. 14
Allentown Night Market After Party with Erica Scary, Needle Mother, and Krass Advert. 9 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com
Evolution: The Darkness. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. facebook.com/evolutionpgh
SOULUTiON! Funk and Soul Dance Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7. mixtapepgh.com
Sadderday. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Tall Tees: 2000a Hip Hop and R&B Party-Halloween Edition. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget and DJ Red. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Longturn presents Van Der Hansz with Coachelly and Shargenol. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $12.50-14.99. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Honcho Residents Night. 11 p.m. Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $21.80-27.25. hotmasspgh.com