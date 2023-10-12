On the Tahn: Disco Sunday Disco and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Oct. 12-15) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Disco Sunday Disco at Trace Brewing

This week's spotlight:

Thu., Oct. 12



Fri., Oct. 13



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Cobra

Sat., Oct. 14



spotlights a dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Barbie bops to funk and soul. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.There are plenty of spooky-themed, Halloween-season dance events this weekend, including one for slasher movie fans. As formidable as Jason Voorhees and Micheal Myers are, however, they don't even compare to the Sunday scaries. It's fortunate, then, thathas something to help you ease into the work week.returns on Sun., Oct. 15 withandplaying an outdoor show where everyone can move and groove in the crisp fall air.