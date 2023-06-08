On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Cattivo, and more (June 9-10) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Fri., June 9In Bed By Ten
Spirit
6-9 p.m.
Dance until you're ready to turn in when In Bed By Ten returns to Spirit. DJ MB plays all your favorite hits during an early evening of fun in the venue's giant Hall area. All cover proceeds benefit 1Hood Media. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Friday Hi-Fi
Cobra
8 p.m.
Enjoy a soju highball while grooving to music from DJ Stealth-1. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Planet Q: An Intergalactic Queer Dance Party
Spirit
9 p.m.
Once In Bed By Ten ends, head downstairs to the Spirit Lodge for a drag and dance spectacular that's out of this world. Features performances by Kaydence McQueen, Brianna Brianna, and Lydia B. Collins, and DJ sets by ROJO and a "surprise guest." 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Slay: A Pride Prom Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Forget fruit punch and awkward slow dances. DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn are playing the prom of your queer dreams with plenty of pop, hip hip, house, disco, EDM, and more. Get your photo taken and enjoy drinks made with Tito's vodka, proceeds from which will go to Allies for Health + Wellness. See a performance from drag queen Boo Barrymore, who will award two prom sovereigns with special prizes. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
SOULUTiON
Mixtape
9 p.m.
The soul train is pulling up to Mixtape with sets of classic Motown, R&B, funk, and more from Dini Daddy and The Comeback Kid. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Union
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Blakk Steel, Slim The DJ, and QRX bring the party to Brillobox for another edition of Union. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Sat., June 10
Tall Tees: 2000s Hip Hop and R&B
Spirit
9 p.m.
DJ Femi and Doctor Dap pull up for another installment of this nostalgic dance party full of all your favorite bangers from clubbing past. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Scream along to all your favorite emo hits during this dance night overseen by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Sweet Abyss: A Night of Transgender Dance Music
Mixtape
9 p.m.
DJs Jin+Juice and Madame Trio bring the hot beats for this Prideful dance party. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Longturn presents Iglesias and Riva & Bianca
Cobra
10 p.m.
Cobra hosts the latest Longturn showcase of exceptional guest DJs. Discover U.K.-based tech-house artist Iglesias, and Riva & Bianca from the Philadelphia-based Solar Sounds collective. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Evolution
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
DJs Lisa and Poptone play all the best synthpop, New Wave, darkwave, industrial, and more. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. facebook.com/cattivopgh
LazerCrunk
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Celebrate 15 years of high-quality dance music during LazerCrunk's milestone anniversary event. Founding DJs Cutups and Keebs welcome DJ Madd, a Chicago-based producer described in the event listing as pulling "strong influence from jungle, dubstep, reggae, dub and drum n bass, while creating something unique at the same time." 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $15. brilloboxpgh.com
\\TECHNiQUE//
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Head to Allentown for another edition of this alternative '80s dance party from Erica Scary and The Comeback Kid. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com