On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Cattivo, and more (June 9-10) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz In Bed By Ten at Spirit

Fri., June 9

Sat., June 10



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz SADDERDAY at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Motown to synthpop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Dance until you're ready to turn in when In Bed By Ten returns to Spirit. DJ MB plays all your favorite hits during an early evening of fun in the venue's giant Hall area. All cover proceeds benefit 1Hood Media.Enjoy a soju highball while grooving to music from DJ Stealth-1.Once In Bed By Ten ends, head downstairs to the Spirit Lodge for a drag and dance spectacular that's out of this world. Features performances by Kaydence McQueen, Brianna Brianna, and Lydia B. Collins, and DJ sets by ROJO and a "surprise guest."Forget fruit punch and awkward slow dances. DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn are playing the prom of your queer dreams with plenty of pop, hip hip, house, disco, EDM, and more. Get your photo taken and enjoy drinks made with Tito's vodka, proceeds from which will go to Allies for Health + Wellness. See a performance from drag queen Boo Barrymore, who will award two prom sovereigns with special prizes.The soul train is pulling up to Mixtape with sets of classic Motown, R&B, funk, and more from Dini Daddy and The Comeback Kid.Blakk Steel, Slim The DJ, and QRX bring the party to Brillobox for another edition of Union.DJ Femi and Doctor Dap pull up for another installment of this nostalgic dance party full of all your favorite bangers from clubbing past.Scream along to all your favorite emo hits during this dance night overseen by DJ ADMC.DJs Jin+Juice and Madame Trio bring the hot beats for this Prideful dance party.Cobra hosts the latest Longturn showcase of exceptional guest DJs. Discover U.K.-based tech-house artist Iglesias, and Riva & Bianca from the Philadelphia-based Solar Sounds collective.DJs Lisa and Poptone play all the best synthpop, New Wave, darkwave, industrial, and more.Celebrate 15 years of high-quality dance music during LazerCrunk's milestone anniversary event. Founding DJs Cutups and Keebs welcome DJ Madd, a Chicago-based producer described in the event listing as pulling "strong influence from jungle, dubstep, reggae, dub and drum n bass, while creating something unique at the same time."Head to Allentown for another edition of this alternative '80s dance party from Erica Scary and The Comeback Kid.