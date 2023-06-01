On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Trace Brewing

Thu., June 1

Fri., June 2



CP Photo: John Colombo Dyspheric's Samira Mendoza, Stephanie "XC-17" Alona, and Yessi

Sat., June 3



CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town

Sun., June 4



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Tina Turner to mall goth. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Mixtape pays tribute to a recently late legend with a whole night of hits, concert footage, and special Tina-themed cocktails.DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy play all the tracks that will take you back to your Hot Topic days.Hear decades of dance hits played live by Dancing Queen during this outdoor party.DJs Dini Daddy and The Comeback Kid break out the vinyl for this all-night rock block.Queen B or Ri-Ri? Why not both?Dyspheric dances into Pride Month with Kewchi.Nana, Icy Pisces, Jin and Juice, Samira Mendoza, Yessi, and XC-17 in the Spirit Lodge.Join DJs Femi and Wade Anthony for this upstairs dance party at Brillobox.Take Care and Ranogli Pittsburgh present Jalebi Baby, a desi dance party honoring the queer AAPI community.DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean play a night of music by all the best Gemini artists, including Prince, Robyn, and many more.Slap on some sunscreen and your best outdoor club wear for Squirt, an all-day Pride party featuring music from the Jellyfish and UHAUL Disco crews, a queer craft market, food by Mi Empanada, and drinks by Arsenal Beer Emporium.Cherry Bomb brings the music to Trace Brewing during an all-day event filled with great food and drink, performances, and LGBTQ vendors.Those looking for throwback soul, funk, and R&B gems should head to Spirit on this night.DJ sThermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC deliver all your favorite pre-Y2K hits.Hear all the hits from Gorillaz, Katy Perry, Motion City Soundtrack, and other bands that defined the early 2000s.The Mostbeautifullest crew resumes its residency at Cobra with another female-only DJ lineup.Lola LeCroix leads this Pride-themed edition of Vain with drag performances galore and plenty of party music.