On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., June 1Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner
Mixtape
7 p.m.
Mixtape pays tribute to a recently late legend with a whole night of hits, concert footage, and special Tina-themed cocktails. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Mall Goth
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy play all the tracks that will take you back to your Hot Topic days. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., June 2
Disco Revolution Pride Party
P Town
7 p.m.
Hear decades of dance hits played live by Dancing Queen during this outdoor party. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. facebook.com/ptownbarpgh
Paper, Scissors, Rock
Mixtape
8 p.m.
DJs Dini Daddy and The Comeback Kid break out the vinyl for this all-night rock block. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Queen B or Ri-Ri? Why not both? 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Dyspheric Collective Pride Celebration
Spirit
9 p.m.
Dyspheric dances into Pride Month with Kewchi.Nana, Icy Pisces, Jin and Juice, Samira Mendoza, Yessi, and XC-17 in the Spirit Lodge. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10, $5 with ticket to Cupcakke show. spiritpgh.com
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Join DJs Femi and Wade Anthony for this upstairs dance party at Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. brilloboxpgh.com
Take Care
Cobra
10 p.m.
Take Care and Ranogli Pittsburgh present Jalebi Baby, a desi dance party honoring the queer AAPI community. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Celestial Bodies: Gemini Season
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean play a night of music by all the best Gemini artists, including Prince, Robyn, and many more. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., June 3
UHAUL Disco and Jellyfish present Squirt
Under the 40th Street Bridge
4-10 p.m.
Slap on some sunscreen and your best outdoor club wear for Squirt, an all-day Pride party featuring music from the Jellyfish and UHAUL Disco crews, a queer craft market, food by Mi Empanada, and drinks by Arsenal Beer Emporium. Under the 40th Street Bridge, Lawrenceville. $10. All ages. Must be 21 to drink. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Cherry Bomb Day Party
Trace Brewing
4-10 p.m.
Cherry Bomb brings the music to Trace Brewing during an all-day event filled with great food and drink, performances, and LGBTQ vendors. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com
Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
Those looking for throwback soul, funk, and R&B gems should head to Spirit on this night. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ sThermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC deliver all your favorite pre-Y2K hits. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
MySpace Nite
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Hear all the hits from Gorillaz, Katy Perry, Motion City Soundtrack, and other bands that defined the early 2000s. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Real Hot Girl Shit
Cobra
10 p.m.
The Mostbeautifullest crew resumes its residency at Cobra with another female-only DJ lineup. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 presale, $15 at the door. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Sun., June 4
Vain Neon Dance Disco Party featuring Detox
Spirit
4-9 p.m.
Lola LeCroix leads this Pride-themed edition of Vain with drag performances galore and plenty of party music. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-40. spiritpgh.com