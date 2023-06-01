 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4)

By

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Trace Brewing
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from Tina Turner to mall goth. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., June 1

Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner
Mixtape
7 p.m.
Mixtape pays tribute to a recently late legend with a whole night of hits, concert footage, and special Tina-themed cocktails. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Mall Goth
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy play all the tracks that will take you back to your Hot Topic days. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., June 2

Disco Revolution Pride Party
P Town
7 p.m.
Hear decades of dance hits played live by Dancing Queen during this outdoor party. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. facebook.com/ptownbarpgh

Paper, Scissors, Rock
Mixtape
8 p.m.
DJs Dini Daddy and The Comeback Kid break out the vinyl for this all-night rock block. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Queen B or Ri-Ri? Why not both? 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Dyspheric Collective Pride Celebration
Spirit
9 p.m.
Dyspheric dances into Pride Month with Kewchi.Nana, Icy Pisces, Jin and Juice, Samira Mendoza, Yessi, and XC-17 in the Spirit Lodge. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10, $5 with ticket to Cupcakke show. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4)
CP Photo: John Colombo
Dyspheric’s Samira Mendoza, Stephanie “XC-17” Alona, and Yessi
UpBeat
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Join DJs Femi and Wade Anthony for this upstairs dance party at Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. brilloboxpgh.com

Take Care
Cobra
10 p.m.
Take Care and Ranogli Pittsburgh present Jalebi Baby, a desi dance party honoring the queer AAPI community. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Celestial Bodies: Gemini Season
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean play a night of music by all the best Gemini artists, including Prince, Robyn, and many more. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sat., June 3

UHAUL Disco and Jellyfish present Squirt
Under the 40th Street Bridge
4-10 p.m.
Slap on some sunscreen and your best outdoor club wear for Squirt, an all-day Pride party featuring music from the Jellyfish and UHAUL Disco crews, a queer craft market, food by Mi Empanada, and drinks by Arsenal Beer Emporium. Under the 40th Street Bridge, Lawrenceville. $10. All ages. Must be 21 to drink. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Cherry Bomb Day Party
Trace Brewing
4-10 p.m.
Cherry Bomb brings the music to Trace Brewing during an all-day event filled with great food and drink, performances, and LGBTQ vendors. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
Those looking for throwback soul, funk, and R&B gems should head to Spirit on this night. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Title Town
90s Nite
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ sThermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC deliver all your favorite pre-Y2K hits. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

MySpace Nite
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Hear all the hits from Gorillaz, Katy Perry, Motion City Soundtrack, and other bands that defined the early 2000s. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Real Hot Girl Shit
Cobra
10 p.m.
The Mostbeautifullest crew resumes its residency at Cobra with another female-only DJ lineup. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 presale, $15 at the door. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Sun., June 4

Vain Neon Dance Disco Party featuring Detox
Spirit
4-9 p.m.
Lola LeCroix leads this Pride-themed edition of Vain with drag performances galore and plenty of party music. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-40. spiritpgh.com

Tags

