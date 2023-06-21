The big Pittsburgh summer events guide | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Outdoor Summer Series by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Thu., June 22

DANCE • WILMERDING



to offer free live performances by PBT dancers, the Balafon West African Dance Ensemble, Confluence Ballet, Jacquea Mae and Byron Nash, Natyakriya & Uma Performing Arts, Shana Simmons Dance, and Westinghouse students. Guests will also find food trucks, free community dance and wellness classes, and kid-friendly activities. Be sure to bring chairs or picnic blankets.

PARTY • OAKLAND

Inside Out. 5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 19. Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Court. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org





Fri., June 23

MUSIC • SOUTH PARK/ALLISON PARK

Allegheny County Summer Concert Series: Honky-tonk Jukebox. 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Continues through Sept. 3. South Park Amphitheater and Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art “Catching Whitebait at Nakaumi, Izumo (Izumo Nakaumi Shirauo tori)” by Oda Kazuma, part of Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022 at Carnegie Museum of Art

Sat., June 24

ART • OAKLAND

Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Continues through May 12, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with regular admission. carnegieart.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

WYEP Summer Music Festival. 3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. wyep.org

LIT • NORTH SIDE

International Reading Series: A Vision of Nigeria with Ani Kayode Somtochukwu & Roxane Gay. 3-4:30 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Livestream available. Registration required. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Stars at Riverview Concert Series. 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 26. Observatory Hill-Riverview Park. 159 Riverview Ave., North Side. pittsburghpa.gov

Sun., June 25

MUSIC • POINT BREEZE

Bach, Beethoven, and Brunch Concert Series. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through July 30. Mellon Park. Corner of Fifth Ave. and Shady Ave., Point Breeze. pittsburghpa.gov

Tue., June 27

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Into the Woods. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 2. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., June 28

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

My Morning Jacket with Karl Denson's Tiny Universe. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $39.50-99. promowestlive.com

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

Thu., June 29

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Follow the furries to David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the return of Anthrocon, one of Pittsburgh’s most popular happenings. Downtown will be crawling with anthropomorphic creatures ready for a long weekend of parties, boat cruises, and other fun events. See the fursuit parade, attend furry art shows, or sit in on one of the many workshops and panels covering a variety of subjects, including animation, songwriting, puppet-making, video games, and more. Continues through July 2. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-80. anthrocon.org

Sat., July 1

ART • DOWNTOWN

Architects of Air: Daedalum. 12 p.m. Continues through Sept. 4. Backyard. 149 Eighth St., Downtown. $10-20. trustarts.org

Sun., July 2

FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park. Screenings at dusk. Continues through Aug. 26. Select CitiParks locations. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/cinema

Tue., July 4

HOLIDAY • DOWNTOWN

Make freedom ring at Point State Park when the city of Pittsburgh presents its annual Independence Day celebration. Families can expect a day full of games, demonstrations, and line dancing, as well as music and food. Once the sun sets, settle in for a spectacular fireworks display against the night sky. Check back for updates on live performers and vendors. 4-10 p.m. Point State Park, Downtown. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/july4

Thu., July 6

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Jordan Montgomery and Lys Scott. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $8-10. warhol.org

Fri., July 7

MARKET • GARFIELD

Garfield Night Market. 5-10 p.m. Continues through Nov. 3. 113 N. Pacific Ave., Garfield. Free. facebook.com/GarfieldNightMarket

Sat., July 8

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Rosa Linn. 6 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Tickets start at $39. acrisurestadium.com

Sun., July 9

DRAG • NORTH SIDE

Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $58.50. 18 and over. promowestlive.com

Mon., July 10

Tue., July 11

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Weezer: Indie Rock Road Trip with Future Islands and Joyce Manor. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $55-90. promowestlive.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

The Sound of Music. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 16. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., July 12

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

YUNGBLUD: The World Tour with The Regrettes and Games We Play. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $39.50-85. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Less Than Jake Welcome to Rockview Tour with Voodoo Glow Skulls and Pink Spiders. 6:30 p.m. Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $26.50-32. promowestlive.com

click to enlarge Photo: Emily V. Aragones/Courtesy of Amazon Studios llana Glazer Live at Byham Theater

Thu., July 13

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Ilana Glazer Live. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $47. trustarts.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig People dancing during the 2021 Juneteenth/Black Music Festival at Point State Park

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Downtown will come alive with the sounds of jazz, gospel, R&B, and soul during the Pittsburgh Black Music Festival. The free, family-friendly event offers three days of music at Point State Park and Market Square, where guests will also find food and art vendors. Bring a chair or picnic blanket and settle in for what the event page calls “infectious rhythms and soulful melodies.” Showtimes TBA. Continues through July 15. Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. Free. visitpittsburgh.com

Fri., July 14

PARTY • OAKLAND

Night Life After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Andrew Dice Clay. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-89.75. 18 and over. librarymusichall.com

FESTIVAL • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix zooms back into town with car shows, races, parties, and other events for local auto enthusiasts. The festival kicks off with a gala at the Fox Chapel Golf Club, and concludes with a big race day in Schenley Park. Gear up for happenings at SouthSide Works, The Waterfront in Homestead, Sewickley, Downtown, and other locations. Event times vary. Continues through July 23. Ticket prices vary. pvgp.org

Sat., July 15

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest. 12-4:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Short Drive, North Side. $30-50. pittsburghbeerfest.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

DVE Comedy Festival. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $69.25. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Tekko Tekko at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Tekko. Continues through July 23. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $70-300. tekko.us

Fri., July 21

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN



Sat., July 22

FESTIVAL • ALLISON PARK

Wine & Spirits Festival. 2-5 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hartwood Acres. 200 Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. $20-30, free for designated drivers and those under 21. alleghenycounty.us

PARTY • EAST LIBERTY

House Party: A Benefit For Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $50-250. kelly-strayhorn.org

Tue., July 25

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Once on this Island. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org

Thu., July 27

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Short Drive, North Side. $39.50-89.50. promowestlive.com

Sat., July 29

FESTIVAL • HILL DISTRICT

The Hill District Arts Festival. 12 p.m. Continues through July 30. Center Ave., Hill District. Free. facebook.com/achclearpathways/events

Thu., Aug. 3

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour. 7 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Tickets start at $175. acrisurestadium.com

Fri., Aug. 4

THEATER • RANKIN

Experience Shakespeare like never before in the confines of an old steel mill. Quantum Theatre returns to the Carrie Blast Furnaces for its immersive, site-specific production of Hamlet. Anyone who saw the company’s take on King Lear, which also took place at the Carrie Blast Furnaces, knows this spin on the tragic tale of murder, madness, and revenge should not be missed. 800 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. Continues through Aug. 27. quantumtheatre.com

Sat., Aug 5

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Veg Fest. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. 818 Cedar Ave., North Side. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero with Phantogram and The Armed. 5:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $59.50-99. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour with Brandi Carlisle, Grouplove, and DJ Kid Cut Up. 6:30 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. Tickets start at $159. mlb.com

Sun., Aug. 6

MUSIC • HIGHLAND PARK



Mon., Aug 7

promowestlive.com

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 8:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $70. ppgpaintsarena.com

Tue., Aug. 8

click to enlarge Photo: sarah huny young Anqwenique, part of the Chamber Music Pittsburgh Just Summer concert series

Wed., Aug. 9

Fri., Aug. 11

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

The Mega-Monsters Tour: Mastodon and Gojira with Lorna Shore. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $42.50-99. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

The LOX: Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $46.25-66.25. trustarts.org

Sat., Aug. 12

FILM • OAKLAND

The Films of Appalshop. 3-5 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $10 (not included with museum admission). carnegieart.org

FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT

Barrel & Flow 2023. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. VIP and early admission also available. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. $30-225. barrelandflow.com

Fri., Aug. 18

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

Merrily We Roll Along. 8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $29-40. newhazletttheater.org

Sat., Aug. 19

ART • OAKLAND

Carnegie Museum of Art mines its permanent collection to produce Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, a group exhibition with a decidedly environmentalist bent. With decades-spanning works by Rufino Tamayo, Imani Jacqueline Brown, Roberto Matta, and others, the show seeks to demonstrate how our reliance on fossil fuels affects both the natural and built worlds. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 7, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with regular admission. carnegieart.org

Tue., Aug. 22

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org

Thu., Aug. 24

FESTIVAL • GREEN TREE

Pittsburgh Knit, Crochet, Quilt & Creative Arts Festival. 12-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 26. DoubleTree by Hilton. 500 Mansfield Ave., Green Tree. pghknitandcrochet.com

Fri., Aug. 25

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Live with Fuel. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $49.50-99. promowestlive.com

Sat., Aug. 26

FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT

Pittsburgh Taco Fest. 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2645 Railroad St., Strip District. $13-49. pghtacofest.com

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Oddities & Curiosities Expo. 12-7 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $10-15. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $47-450. ppgpaintsarena.com

Wed., Aug. 30

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Wayne Newton, Up Close And Personal. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $59.75-149.75. librarymusichall.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Alex G and Alvvays. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $34.50-85. promowestlive.com

Tue., Sept. 5

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Lil Baby: It’s Only Us Tour. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $66.25-950. ppgpaintsarena.com

Wed., Sept. 6

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Aerosmith: Farewell Tour. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $139-581. ppgpaintsarena.com

Thu., Sept. 7

FILM • DOWNTOWN

The ReelAbilities film festival returns with the stated mission of promoting “awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of individuals with disabilities.” The Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University will host a range of films, with comedies, documentaries, and animated movies from all around the world and in different languages. Presented by Film Pittsburgh. Continues through Sept. 11. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. Tickets TBA. filmpittsburgh.org/pages/reelabilities

Fri., Sept. 8

FESTIVAL • RANKIN

Pittsburgh Irish Festival. 4-11 p.m. Continues through Sept. 10. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $18-60, free for kids 12 and under. pghirishfest.org

Sat., Sept. 9

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Pistons in the Park Car Cruise. 12-4 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. West Ohio St., North Side. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/pistons-cruise

MUSIC • WASHINGTON

Four Chord Music Fest. 1 p.m. Continues through Sept. 10. Wild Things Park. One Washington Federal Way, Washington. $25-94. druskyentertainment.com

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers & Chic + Bastille. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $40. ppgpaintsarena.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Steve Gunn & Friends: The Velvet Underground & Nico Tribute. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15-20. warhol.org

Tue., Sept. 12

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 14. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $65-739. ppgpaintsarena.com

Wed., Sept. 13

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Bowling For Soup: Getting Old Sucks Tour with special guest Authority Zero. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $30. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Ray LaMontagne. 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39.50-99.50. trustarts.org

Thu., Sept. 14

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. 8 p.m. Highmark Stadium. 510 West Station Square Drive, South Side. $60-100. pittsburghjazzfest.org

Fri., Sept. 15

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Kathleen Madigan promises to amuse audiences with her Gen X-centric humor during her show Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos. The Byham Theatre welcomes the beloved comedian who has appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and over 40 late night talk show episodes. Have a laugh as she discusses the complexities that come with aging parents, millennials, and hunting Bigfoot. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $51.25-61.25. trustarts.org

Tue., Sept. 19

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Guster. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. Tickets TBA. pittsburghsymphony.org

Wed., Sept. 20

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 East 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50-99. librarymusichall.com

Fri., Sept. 22

FILM • NORTH SIDE

You Want to Dance and Blow Your Mind with the Velvet Underground and Andy Warhol. 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Free with museum admission. warhol.org

Sat., Sept. 23

KIDS • DOWNTOWN

Bluey's Big Play promises to bring fun, kid-friendly energy to the Benedum Center for an entire weekend. Based on the popular children's television series, and featuring “brilliantly created puppets,” the show follows Bluey and Bingo as they attempt to get their dad to play. Bring the whole family for this live show about a cute clan of dogs from Down Under. Shows at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Continues through Sept. 24. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $36.50-86.50. trustarts.org

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

Somewhere Over the Border. Showtimes TBA. Continues through Oct. 15. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-40. citytheatrecompany.org