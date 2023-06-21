The big Pittsburgh summer events guide | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., June 22
DANCE • WILMERDING
The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre mobile stage returns for the company’s annual Outdoor Summer Series. The series heads to the Westinghouse Arts Academy to offer free live performances by PBT dancers, the Balafon West African Dance Ensemble, Confluence Ballet, Jacquea Mae and Byron Nash, Natyakriya & Uma Performing Arts, Shana Simmons Dance, and Westinghouse students. Guests will also find food trucks, free community dance and wellness classes, and kid-friendly activities. Be sure to bring chairs or picnic blankets. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., June 25. 320 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding. Free. RSVP required. pbt.org
PARTY • OAKLAND
Inside Out. 5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 19. Carnegie Museum of Art Sculpture Court. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org
Fri., June 23
MUSIC • SOUTH PARK/ALLISON PARK
Allegheny County Summer Concert Series: Honky-tonk Jukebox. 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Continues through Sept. 3. South Park Amphitheater and Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us
Sat., June 24
ART • OAKLAND
Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Continues through May 12, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with regular admission. carnegieart.org
MUSIC • OAKLAND
WYEP Summer Music Festival. 3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. wyep.org
LIT • NORTH SIDE
International Reading Series: A Vision of Nigeria with Ani Kayode Somtochukwu & Roxane Gay. 3-4:30 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Livestream available. Registration required. cityofasylum.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Stars at Riverview Concert Series. 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 26. Observatory Hill-Riverview Park. 159 Riverview Ave., North Side. pittsburghpa.gov
Sun., June 25
MUSIC • POINT BREEZE
Bach, Beethoven, and Brunch Concert Series. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through July 30. Mellon Park. Corner of Fifth Ave. and Shady Ave., Point Breeze. pittsburghpa.gov
Tue., June 27
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Into the Woods. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 2. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org
Wed., June 28
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
My Morning Jacket with Karl Denson's Tiny Universe. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $39.50-99. promowestlive.com
Thu., June 29
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Follow the furries to David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the return of Anthrocon, one of Pittsburgh’s most popular happenings. Downtown will be crawling with anthropomorphic creatures ready for a long weekend of parties, boat cruises, and other fun events. See the fursuit parade, attend furry art shows, or sit in on one of the many workshops and panels covering a variety of subjects, including animation, songwriting, puppet-making, video games, and more. Continues through July 2. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-80. anthrocon.org
Sat., July 1
ART • DOWNTOWN
Architects of Air: Daedalum. 12 p.m. Continues through Sept. 4. Backyard. 149 Eighth St., Downtown. $10-20. trustarts.org
Sun., July 2
FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park. Screenings at dusk. Continues through Aug. 26. Select CitiParks locations. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/cinema
Tue., July 4
HOLIDAY • DOWNTOWN
Make freedom ring at Point State Park when the city of Pittsburgh presents its annual Independence Day celebration. Families can expect a day full of games, demonstrations, and line dancing, as well as music and food. Once the sun sets, settle in for a spectacular fireworks display against the night sky. Check back for updates on live performers and vendors. 4-10 p.m. Point State Park, Downtown. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/july4
Thu., July 6
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Jordan Montgomery and Lys Scott. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $8-10. warhol.org
Fri., July 7
MARKET • GARFIELD
Garfield Night Market. 5-10 p.m. Continues through Nov. 3. 113 N. Pacific Ave., Garfield. Free. facebook.com/GarfieldNightMarket
Sat., July 8
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Rosa Linn. 6 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Tickets start at $39. acrisurestadium.com
Sun., July 9
DRAG • NORTH SIDE
Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $58.50. 18 and over. promowestlive.com
Mon., July 10MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
The Smile with Robert Stillman. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $58.50-99.50. promowestlive.com
Tue., July 11
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Weezer: Indie Rock Road Trip with Future Islands and Joyce Manor. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $55-90. promowestlive.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
The Sound of Music. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 16. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org
Wed., July 12
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
YUNGBLUD: The World Tour with The Regrettes and Games We Play. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $39.50-85. promowestlive.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Less Than Jake Welcome to Rockview Tour with Voodoo Glow Skulls and Pink Spiders. 6:30 p.m. Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $26.50-32. promowestlive.com
Thu., July 13
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Ilana Glazer Live. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $47. trustarts.org
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Downtown will come alive with the sounds of jazz, gospel, R&B, and soul during the Pittsburgh Black Music Festival. The free, family-friendly event offers three days of music at Point State Park and Market Square, where guests will also find food and art vendors. Bring a chair or picnic blanket and settle in for what the event page calls “infectious rhythms and soulful melodies.” Showtimes TBA. Continues through July 15. Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. Free. visitpittsburgh.com
Fri., July 14
PARTY • OAKLAND
Night Life After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. 21 and over. carnegiemnh.org
COMEDY • MUNHALL
Andrew Dice Clay. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-89.75. 18 and over. librarymusichall.com
FESTIVAL • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix zooms back into town with car shows, races, parties, and other events for local auto enthusiasts. The festival kicks off with a gala at the Fox Chapel Golf Club, and concludes with a big race day in Schenley Park. Gear up for happenings at SouthSide Works, The Waterfront in Homestead, Sewickley, Downtown, and other locations. Event times vary. Continues through July 23. Ticket prices vary. pvgp.org
Sat., July 15
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest. 12-4:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Short Drive, North Side. $30-50. pittsburghbeerfest.com
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
DVE Comedy Festival. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $69.25. trustarts.org
Thu., July 20
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Tekko. Continues through July 23. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $70-300. tekko.us
Fri., July 21FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Picklesburgh. Continues through July 23. Boulevard of the Allies between Smithfield St. and Stanwix St., Downtown. Free. picklesburgh.com
Sat., July 22
FESTIVAL • ALLISON PARK
Wine & Spirits Festival. 2-5 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hartwood Acres. 200 Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. $20-30, free for designated drivers and those under 21. alleghenycounty.us
PARTY • EAST LIBERTY
House Party: A Benefit For Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $50-250. kelly-strayhorn.org
Tue., July 25
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Once on this Island. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org
Thu., July 27
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Short Drive, North Side. $39.50-89.50. promowestlive.com
Sat., July 29
FESTIVAL • HILL DISTRICT
The Hill District Arts Festival. 12 p.m. Continues through July 30. Center Ave., Hill District. Free. facebook.com/achclearpathways/events
Thu., Aug. 3
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour. 7 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Tickets start at $175. acrisurestadium.com
Fri., Aug. 4
THEATER • RANKIN
Experience Shakespeare like never before in the confines of an old steel mill. Quantum Theatre returns to the Carrie Blast Furnaces for its immersive, site-specific production of Hamlet. Anyone who saw the company’s take on King Lear, which also took place at the Carrie Blast Furnaces, knows this spin on the tragic tale of murder, madness, and revenge should not be missed. 800 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. Continues through Aug. 27. quantumtheatre.com
Sat., Aug 5
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Veg Fest. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. 818 Cedar Ave., North Side. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero with Phantogram and The Armed. 5:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $59.50-99. promowestlive.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour with Brandi Carlisle, Grouplove, and DJ Kid Cut Up. 6:30 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. Tickets start at $159. mlb.com
Sun., Aug. 6
MUSIC • HIGHLAND PARK
Reservoir of Jazz Concert Series. 5-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. Highland Park. Highland Ave. and Reservoir Drive, Highland Park. Free. pittsburghpa.gov
Mon., Aug 7
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Death Grips. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Side. $44.50-85. promowestlive.com
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 8:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $70. ppgpaintsarena.com
Tue., Aug. 8
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Guys and Dolls. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 13. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org
Wed., Aug. 9
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents Just Summer. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 23. The Highline. 339 McKean St., South Side. Free. chambermusicpittsburgh.org
Fri., Aug. 11
MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON
Four Chord Kick Off Show. 6 p.m. Pre-show 5 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $27 in advance, $35 at the door. preservingunderground.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
The Mega-Monsters Tour: Mastodon and Gojira with Lorna Shore. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $42.50-99. promowestlive.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
The LOX: Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $46.25-66.25. trustarts.org
Sat., Aug. 12
FILM • OAKLAND
The Films of Appalshop. 3-5 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $10 (not included with museum admission). carnegieart.org
FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT
Barrel & Flow 2023. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. VIP and early admission also available. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. $30-225. barrelandflow.com
Fri., Aug. 18
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
Merrily We Roll Along. 8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $29-40. newhazletttheater.org
Sat., Aug. 19
ART • OAKLAND
Carnegie Museum of Art mines its permanent collection to produce Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, a group exhibition with a decidedly environmentalist bent. With decades-spanning works by Rufino Tamayo, Imani Jacqueline Brown, Roberto Matta, and others, the show seeks to demonstrate how our reliance on fossil fuels affects both the natural and built worlds. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 7, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with regular admission. carnegieart.org
Tue., Aug. 22
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org
Thu., Aug. 24
FESTIVAL • GREEN TREE
Pittsburgh Knit, Crochet, Quilt & Creative Arts Festival. 12-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 26. DoubleTree by Hilton. 500 Mansfield Ave., Green Tree. pghknitandcrochet.com
Fri., Aug. 25
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Live with Fuel. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $49.50-99. promowestlive.com
Sat., Aug. 26
FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT
Pittsburgh Taco Fest. 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2645 Railroad St., Strip District. $13-49. pghtacofest.com
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Oddities & Curiosities Expo. 12-7 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $10-15. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $47-450. ppgpaintsarena.com
Wed., Aug. 30
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Wayne Newton, Up Close And Personal. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $59.75-149.75. librarymusichall.com
Thu., Aug. 31
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Alex G and Alvvays. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $34.50-85. promowestlive.com
Tue., Sept. 5
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Lil Baby: It’s Only Us Tour. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $66.25-950. ppgpaintsarena.com
Wed., Sept. 6
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Aerosmith: Farewell Tour. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $139-581. ppgpaintsarena.com
Thu., Sept. 7
FILM • DOWNTOWN
The ReelAbilities film festival returns with the stated mission of promoting “awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of individuals with disabilities.” The Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University will host a range of films, with comedies, documentaries, and animated movies from all around the world and in different languages. Presented by Film Pittsburgh. Continues through Sept. 11. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. Tickets TBA. filmpittsburgh.org/pages/reelabilities
Fri., Sept. 8
FESTIVAL • RANKIN
Pittsburgh Irish Festival. 4-11 p.m. Continues through Sept. 10. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $18-60, free for kids 12 and under. pghirishfest.org
Sat., Sept. 9
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Pistons in the Park Car Cruise. 12-4 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. West Ohio St., North Side. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/pistons-cruise
MUSIC • WASHINGTON
Four Chord Music Fest. 1 p.m. Continues through Sept. 10. Wild Things Park. One Washington Federal Way, Washington. $25-94. druskyentertainment.com
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers & Chic + Bastille. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $40. ppgpaintsarena.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Steve Gunn & Friends: The Velvet Underground & Nico Tribute. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15-20. warhol.org
Tue., Sept. 12
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 14. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $65-739. ppgpaintsarena.com
Wed., Sept. 13
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Bowling For Soup: Getting Old Sucks Tour with special guest Authority Zero. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $30. promowestlive.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Ray LaMontagne. 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39.50-99.50. trustarts.org
Thu., Sept. 14
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. 8 p.m. Highmark Stadium. 510 West Station Square Drive, South Side. $60-100. pittsburghjazzfest.org
Fri., Sept. 15
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Kathleen Madigan promises to amuse audiences with her Gen X-centric humor during her show Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos. The Byham Theatre welcomes the beloved comedian who has appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and over 40 late night talk show episodes. Have a laugh as she discusses the complexities that come with aging parents, millennials, and hunting Bigfoot. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $51.25-61.25. trustarts.org
Tue., Sept. 19
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Guster. 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. Tickets TBA. pittsburghsymphony.org
Wed., Sept. 20
COMEDY • MUNHALL
Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 East 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50-99. librarymusichall.com
Fri., Sept. 22
FILM • NORTH SIDE
You Want to Dance and Blow Your Mind with the Velvet Underground and Andy Warhol. 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Free with museum admission. warhol.org
Sat., Sept. 23
KIDS • DOWNTOWN
Bluey's Big Play promises to bring fun, kid-friendly energy to the Benedum Center for an entire weekend. Based on the popular children's television series, and featuring “brilliantly created puppets,” the show follows Bluey and Bingo as they attempt to get their dad to play. Bring the whole family for this live show about a cute clan of dogs from Down Under. Shows at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Continues through Sept. 24. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $36.50-86.50. trustarts.org
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
Somewhere Over the Border. Showtimes TBA. Continues through Oct. 15. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-40. citytheatrecompany.org