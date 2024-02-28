Lynn Cullen Live - Survival of American Democracy (02-28-24)

Lynn talked about the uncommitted vote in the Michigan primary and what it may or may not portend and ended the show railing against those who might sit out the general election because of not loving Biden. It's unrealistic petulance to not see that it's going to be Biden or Trump and there's a massive difference at stake, like the survival of American democracy to name just one. Also, Lynn talked about the courage and brilliance of NY AG Letitia James, a true giant killer and the puny, pathetic Speaker of the House Mike Johnson who is threatening to shut down the country for the third time in the last six months.

